LOS ANGELES — Apex Legends experienced connectivity and login issues for hundreds of players on Friday, May 22, 2026, according to user reports and outage tracking sites.

The account @status_is_down posted on X: "Apex Legends is reportedly down for some gamers currently. Are you one of them?" The post linked to a community discussion thread on designtaxi.com.

Downdetector recorded elevated reports throughout the day, with game launch, server connection and matchmaking issues as the top categories. Reports were moderate compared to major historical outages but impacted players across multiple regions.

EA and Respawn Entertainment had not issued an official statement on the incident as of late afternoon May 22. The companies typically communicate via official social channels and service status pages during disruptions.

Read more Apex Legends Down? Users Experience Partial Outage on May 21 2026 Affecting Hundreds of Players Apex Legends Down? Users Experience Partial Outage on May 21 2026 Affecting Hundreds of Players

Players reported difficulties logging into the game, joining matches or maintaining stable connections. Issues appeared intermittent rather than a full global shutdown, with some users regaining access after waiting periods.

This follows previous technical hiccups for the popular battle royale title, which maintains millions of daily active players across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Apex Legends Season 23 was active during the reported outage.

Community reactions on X included frustration from players planning gaming sessions. Some users noted similar issues the previous day around the same time.

Others reported eventual success after waiting. Comments indicated that connectivity improved for many throughout the afternoon.

Apex Legends, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, launched in 2019. It has sustained a large player base through regular seasonal updates, new legends, maps and battle pass content.

No specific cause for the May 22 issues was confirmed by EA or Respawn. Common triggers for such outages include server maintenance, technical glitches, high concurrent player loads or third-party network problems.

The game's competitive scene, including ALGS events, was not immediately impacted. Official tournament servers often operate on separate infrastructure.

Players experiencing issues were advised to try standard troubleshooting: restarting the client, checking internet connections, verifying game files or waiting for resolution.

Apex Legends maintains dedicated service status pages through EA and Respawn. No widespread outage was officially listed, suggesting the problems were regional or resolving gradually.

The incident highlights the reliance of live-service games on stable server infrastructure. With millions of concurrent players during peak hours, even brief disruptions affect thousands worldwide.

EA and Respawn have a history of transparent communication during major outages, often providing estimated resolution times and compensation when appropriate. No such offers had been announced for this event.

Fan discussions continued on Reddit, X and official forums. Users shared error messages and login queues. The hashtag #ApexLegendsDown trended briefly.

As of late afternoon May 22, many players reported that connectivity had improved or fully returned. The situation remained fluid for some users.

Apex Legends continues to receive regular content updates, including new seasons, legends, weapons and limited-time modes. Season 23 was ongoing at the time of the disruption.

The game's large player community often shares workarounds during outages. Developers encourage reporting technical problems through official support channels.

This partial outage was relatively minor and short-lived. Services appeared to stabilize throughout the afternoon without extended maintenance.

The event underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining global server stability for popular online games. Apex Legends has faced occasional similar issues in the past but generally maintains high uptime.

Players are advised to monitor official status pages for real-time updates. Respawn typically resolves minor connectivity problems quickly through client restarts or backend adjustments.

The May 22 reports represent another instance of intermittent service disruption for the title. The game remains one of the most played battle royale experiences worldwide.