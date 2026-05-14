NEW YORK — Wordle fans logging in Thursday, May 14, 2026, faced a moderately challenging puzzle No. 1790 with the answer "WAVER," a verb that means to move unsteadily or show hesitation. The New York Times-owned daily word game continues to captivate millions with its simple yet addictive format, and today's solution tested players' vocabulary and strategic guessing.

The word "WAVER" fits perfectly into Wordle's blend of common yet occasionally tricky entries. According to Webster's New World College Dictionary, it means "to swing or sway to and fro; flutter" or "to show indecision; vacillate." It contains two common vowels (A and E) and ends with R, a frequent letter in Wordle solutions. The repeated vowel pattern added a layer of difficulty for players who started with words heavy on consonants.

For those still solving, here are the official-style hints that align with community discussions:

The word has two vowels.

It starts with a common consonant but not S, T or C.

It ends with R.

One letter appears twice (the A).

It relates to uncertainty or physical unsteadiness.

Many players opened with strong starters like "RAISE," "SLATE" or "CRANE," which revealed useful information about the A and E positions. Others reported getting stuck after three or four guesses when testing words like "WATER," "LATER" or "SAVER," leaving the correct "WAVER" as a late breakthrough. Average solver scores hovered around 4.2 to 4.8 guesses, making it neither the easiest nor hardest puzzle of the month.

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Wordle's enduring appeal lies in its accessibility and daily ritual. Created by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, the game limits players to six attempts at a five-letter word. Its shareable colored grid results have become a social media staple, fostering friendly competition among friends, families and online communities. As of 2026, the game maintains a massive daily audience despite competition from variants like Connections, Strands and custom Wordle clones.

Today's puzzle number 1790 continues a streak of varied difficulty. Recent answers included words testing different letter combinations and meanings. The archive shows a careful balance that keeps long-term players engaged without frustrating newcomers. "WAVER" joins other hesitation-themed words that have appeared over the years, reflecting the game's subtle linguistic creativity.

For players who missed it, spoilers end here. Wordle resets at midnight local time, offering a fresh challenge daily. Strategies that worked well today included prioritizing vowels early and testing common endings like -ER, -OR and -AR. Advanced solvers recommend maintaining a mental list of frequent Wordle letters (E, A, R, T, O, I, N, S) while avoiding repeats until necessary.

The game's impact extends beyond entertainment. Educators use it to build vocabulary, and it has inspired academic studies on language learning and cognitive patterns. Families report stronger bonds through shared solving sessions, while competitive players track streaks that can exceed hundreds of days. Social media is filled with memes about near-misses and triumphant solves.

Looking ahead, tomorrow's puzzle (No. 1791) will bring new intrigue. Wordle maintains secrecy around future answers to preserve fairness, but community discussions often analyze patterns and predict themes. The game's simple design — no ads, no in-app purchases for the core experience — continues to set it apart in a crowded casual gaming market.

Whether you solved "WAVER" in three guesses or needed all six, the daily Wordle remains a small bright spot in busy routines. For those seeking more, The New York Times offers companion games like Connections (grouping words by theme) and Strands (a word search variant). Mini crosswords and Spelling Bee provide additional linguistic fun.

Tips for improving at Wordle include:

Start with words containing multiple vowels (ADIEU, AUDIO, OUIJA).

Use information from yellow and green tiles efficiently.

Avoid guessing words with repeated letters early unless clues suggest them.

Learn common Wordle endings and starters.

Track your statistics to identify weaknesses.

Today's solution "WAVER" rewarded players who balanced vowel testing with logical elimination. As always, the beauty of Wordle lies in the journey — the satisfying click of correct letters and the gentle learning curve that welcomes everyone from casual dabblers to dedicated wordsmiths.

With over a thousand puzzles solved since its public launch, Wordle shows no signs of fading. Its consistent quality and universal appeal ensure that millions will return tomorrow for puzzle 1791, whatever challenge it brings. For those who missed today's answer, better luck next time — and remember, there's always another word waiting.