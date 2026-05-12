SYDNEY — Australian musician Keli Holiday, the solo project of Peking Duk's Adam Hyde, has been forced to cancel his final North American tour date in New York City after being detained for hours at the US-Canadian border and denied re-entry despite holding what he described as valid visa documentation.

The 37-year-old singer broke the disappointing news to fans via Instagram on May 10, 2026, after completing successful shows in Toronto. "Unfortunately I'm not going to make it to tonight's show at Baby's All Right in NYC," he wrote. "I have spent all day detained at the Canadian border and denied entry back into the US despite having the proper visa documentation in place."

Holiday confirmed he and members of his touring party were turned back, forcing an early return to Australia. Ticketholders for the New York show were notified of the cancellation, with many expressing disappointment and support for the artist on social media.

Tour cut short mid-journey

The North American run was Holiday's first major tour in the region, featuring four dates between May 1 and May 7 across Canada and the United States. He successfully performed the Canadian shows in Toronto before attempting to cross back into the US for the finale. No official reason has been provided by US authorities for the denial.

In a follow-up statement, Holiday expressed deep frustration: "I'm gutted. This was a dream tour and I was so looking forward to playing for everyone in New York." He thanked fans for their understanding and promised to reschedule affected dates where possible.

Partner Abbie Chatfield offers support

Holiday's partner, media personality Abbie Chatfield, shared her support on social media, calling the situation "incredibly stressful" and praising her boyfriend's professionalism. The couple has been open about their relationship in recent years, often sharing glimpses of life together on platforms like Instagram.

No clear explanation from authorities

US Customs and Border Protection has not publicly commented on the specific case. Immigration experts note that even with valid visas, re-entry can be denied for a variety of reasons, including discrepancies in documentation, previous travel history, or random secondary inspections. Holiday's team is reportedly working to resolve the matter and understand the exact grounds for the refusal.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by international artists navigating complex US visa and border processes, especially during busy touring periods. Similar cases in recent years have affected other Australian and international acts, often resulting in last-minute cancellations and financial losses.

Holiday's rising career

Known for his soulful pop-R&B sound and hits like "Dancing2," which gained massive traction on TikTok, Holiday has built a dedicated international following since stepping out as a solo artist. The aborted US leg was meant to capitalize on growing momentum after strong European and domestic shows.

Despite the setback, Holiday remains active with plans for a domestic Australian tour starting later this month across New South Wales and Victoria. Fans have flooded his social channels with messages of support, many expressing excitement for the upcoming home dates.

Broader industry implications

The music industry has reacted with sympathy. Fellow artists and industry figures have shared similar border horror stories, calling for clearer processes and better support for touring musicians. Australian music export bodies are monitoring the situation closely, as international touring remains vital for emerging and mid-tier acts.

For Holiday, the experience adds another chapter to a career marked by resilience. From his Peking Duk days to solo success and high-profile relationships, he has consistently maintained a positive public image while navigating the ups and downs of the music business.

Fan reaction and next steps

Social media has been filled with messages of solidarity, with many fans offering to attend rescheduled New York shows whenever they are announced. Some have speculated about possible visa paperwork issues or random selection for secondary screening, though no concrete details have emerged.

Holiday is expected to provide further updates once back in Australia and after consulting with immigration specialists. In the meantime, he has encouraged fans disappointed by the cancellation to hold onto their tickets for potential make-up dates.

The abrupt end to the US portion of the tour serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of international travel for artists. As Holiday returns home to regroup, his focus shifts to delivering unforgettable performances for Australian fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

Despite the frustration of the border ordeal, Keli Holiday's career momentum appears undiminished. With new music, a strong live reputation, and a dedicated fanbase, the artist once again demonstrates the resilience that has defined his path in the industry.