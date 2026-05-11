SYDNEY — Australian music icon Guy Sebastian has added a deeply personal chapter to his "100 Times Around the Sun" 2026 national tour, regularly bringing his 12-year-old son Archie on stage for a powerful duet of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" that has left audiences in tears and quickly gone viral across social media.

The father-son performances, which began during the tour's opening shows in April, have become the emotional highlight of each night, showcasing Archie's remarkable vocal talent while highlighting the close bond between the former Australian Idol winner and his youngest son.

A surprise that became tour magic

On the first night in Newcastle, Sebastian surprised the crowd by inviting Archie — then still 11 — to join him. The youngster delivered a confident, soulful rendition of the Houston classic that earned a standing ovation. Since then, the duet has featured at multiple stops, including Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney, where clips have racked up hundreds of thousands of views online.

Wife and manager Jules Sebastian captured the moment beautifully on social media, writing that watching her husband and son perform together was "the most insane and unexplainable feeling." She praised Archie for his bravery, especially performing on his final night as an 11-year-old.

Sebastian has spoken warmly about his son's growing confidence. In pre-tour interviews, he revealed Archie's voice had been blowing him away during rehearsals and that including him was a special way to share the experience as a family. "He's crossed out my name on the dressing room door," Sebastian joked, showing the playful dynamic between father and son.

Archie's rising talent

Archie Sebastian clearly inherited strong musical genes. His poised stage presence, natural tone and emotional delivery have impressed fans and critics alike. Many audience members have described the performance as one of the most touching moments they've witnessed at a concert, with some calling Archie a "star in the making."

The young singer has handled the spotlight with remarkable composure for his age. Sebastian has noted that while Archie was initially nervous, he has grown to love the experience — particularly the green room snacks and the thrill of performing for large crowds.

Family at the heart of the tour

The "100 Times Around the Sun" tour celebrates Sebastian's 20-plus years in the industry while reflecting on family, resilience and personal growth. Including Archie aligns perfectly with the album's themes. Jules and their older son Hudson have also joined parts of the tour, turning the experience into a family adventure.

Sebastian has openly discussed how family health challenges and life lessons shaped the new album. Bringing his son on stage appears to be both a celebration of that journey and a way to create lasting memories together.

Fan and social media reaction

Videos of the father-son duet have exploded online, with fans praising the genuine emotion and talent on display. Comments frequently highlight how refreshing it is to see a celebrity family sharing such authentic moments without manufactured drama. Hashtags related to the performance have trended in Australia, with many calling it the standout moment of the tour.

Long-time supporters appreciate Sebastian's decision to involve his children thoughtfully rather than exploiting them for publicity. The performances feel organic and heartfelt, strengthening his image as a grounded, family-oriented artist.

Sebastian's enduring career

Two decades after winning Australian Idol in 2003, Guy Sebastian continues evolving while staying true to his roots. The current tour supports his 11th studio album and showcases his growth as both an artist and a father. His ability to balance chart success, television work (The Piano, Who Do You Think You Are?) and family life has earned him widespread respect.

What's next

The tour continues through May 2026 with remaining dates in Wollongong, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and multiple Melbourne shows. Fans still hoping to see the father-son moment should check venue-specific setlists, as Archie's appearances have become a tour highlight but are not guaranteed at every show.

For Sebastian, these shared stages represent more than just entertainment — they embody the joy of passing on passion and creating memories with the next generation. As Archie continues developing his own voice, the Sebastian family's musical journey offers a heartwarming story amid the glitz of show business.

In an industry often criticized for fleeting fame, Guy Sebastian and his son Archie remind audiences of music's power to connect generations and create moments that truly last. Their duet has become more than a concert highlight — it's a touching reminder of family, talent and the enduring magic of live performance.