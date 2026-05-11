LOS ANGELES — Antoine Fuqua's "Michael," the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic starring the King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson, has officially surpassed "Bohemian Rhapsody" to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time at the North American box office, crossing approximately $240 million domestically through its third weekend.

The Lionsgate film, which opened to a record-shattering $97.2 million in its first weekend in late April, has demonstrated remarkable staying power despite mixed-to-negative critical reviews and pre-release controversy. With a current domestic total hovering near $240.4 million, it has eclipsed the $216.4–$216.7 million lifetime gross of the 2018 Queen biopic starring Rami Malek, a record that stood for nearly eight years.

Globally, "Michael" has already surpassed $570 million and is on track to become only the second music biopic ever to cross the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide, trailing only "Bohemian Rhapsody's" eventual $910 million total.

Record-breaking debut and audience enthusiasm

"Michael" arrived in theaters on April 24, 2026, with the biggest opening weekend ever for a biographical film and the strongest debut for any music biopic, smashing previous benchmarks set by "Straight Outta Compton" ($60.2 million) and "Bohemian Rhapsody" ($51 million). The film benefited from strong IMAX and premium large-format screenings, which accounted for nearly 40% of its opening gross in some reports.

Audience reception has been far warmer than critic scores. Exit polling showed strong scores among younger viewers and Jackson fans, with many praising Jaafar Jackson's transformative performance and the film's recreation of iconic moments from the Jackson 5 era through the late 1980s. Word-of-mouth has fueled solid second and third weekends, with only a 44% drop in its sophomore frame.

Controversy meets commercial success

The film's path to success was not without obstacles. Pre-release debates centered on the decision to largely avoid addressing the child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. Co-produced by the Jackson estate, "Michael" focuses on the artist's creative journey and personal ambition, drawing both praise for its musical sequences and criticism for what some called a sanitized portrait.

Despite the discourse, audiences turned out in force. The film has resonated particularly strongly with Black moviegoers and older demographics who grew up with Jackson's music, turning theaters into impromptu sing-alongs during key performance scenes.

How it stacks up against other music biopics

"Michael" now sits comfortably atop the domestic music biopic rankings:

"Michael" — ~$240 million and climbing

"Bohemian Rhapsody" — $216.4 million

"Straight Outta Compton" — $161.2 million

"Elvis" — $151 million

Its global trajectory also positions it among the biggest biographical hits of the past decade. Lionsgate has described the performance as a validation of bold storytelling and a major win for the studio.

Production and cultural significance

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, "Michael" chronicles Jackson's life from childhood prodigy through the "Thriller" era and up to the 1980s. Jaafar Jackson underwent extensive vocal and dance training to portray his uncle, with additional support from CGI and archival footage for later career moments. The film's $155–200 million budget made it one of the most expensive biopics ever produced.

Its success highlights the enduring global appeal of Jackson's catalog and the power of authorized estate-backed projects. Music supervisors incorporated dozens of Jackson hits, creating a near-jukebox experience that has driven repeat viewings.

Industry implications

"Michael's" dominance reinforces the commercial strength of music-driven biopics even in an era dominated by franchises. It also provides a significant boost for Lionsgate and underscores the value of star power — in this case, the Jackson name and legacy — combined with premium theatrical presentation.

Theaters have reported strong concession sales and extended run potential, with some locations planning special sing-along screenings. International markets have been particularly enthusiastic, contributing over 58% of the total gross so far.

What's next for the film

With strong legs and continued word-of-mouth, "Michael" is projected to push well past $300 million domestically and could approach or exceed $800 million worldwide by the end of its run. Awards season buzz remains modest due to critical reception, but the film's cultural impact and box office dominance ensure it will be part of the 2026 conversation.

For fans of Jackson and the music biopic genre, "Michael" represents both a commercial triumph and a nostalgic celebration. By dethroning "Bohemian Rhapsody," it has cemented its place in cinematic history — proving that the King of Pop's influence remains as powerful on screen as it was on stage.

As final domestic numbers roll in this week, "Michael" stands as a clear victor: a film that moonwalked past expectations and claimed the throne as Hollywood's biggest music biopic ever in North America.