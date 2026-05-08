MEXICO CITY — Global K-pop superstars BTS received a high-level welcome from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday, meeting at the National Palace before stepping onto the balcony to greet an estimated 50,000 ecstatic fans gathered in the historic Zócalo square ahead of three sold-out concerts as part of the group's "ARIRANG" world tour.

The seven-member group — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — spent about 40 minutes in a private conversation with Sheinbaum at her official residence before the public balcony appearance that quickly turned into a massive fan celebration. President Sheinbaum, who had announced the visit during her morning press briefing, described BTS as messengers of "friendship, peace, love and very humanistic messages."

The event underscored the extraordinary cultural influence of the South Korean act in Mexico, where BTS enjoys one of its strongest international fan bases. Fans, known as ARMY, began gathering hours before the scheduled appearance, flooding the Zócalo and surrounding streets. Local authorities reported a peaceful gathering with no major incidents despite the rapid swell in crowd size.

RM and V addressed the crowd in Spanish, expressing gratitude and excitement for the upcoming shows. Videos of the members waving alongside Sheinbaum spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising the moment as a historic bridge between Korean and Mexican cultures.

Concerts and Tour Context

BTS is scheduled to perform at Estadio GNP Seguros on Thursday, May 7, and Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10. All three dates, totaling more than 135,000 tickets, sold out within minutes of going on sale, reflecting the group's enduring popularity even after their mandatory military service hiatus and return to full group activities.

The "ARIRANG" world tour draws inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song of the same name, symbolizing resilience, longing and unity. The Mexico City leg marks a significant stop on the tour, which began earlier in South Korea and has drawn record attendance worldwide.

Economic estimates suggest the three concerts could inject around $100 million into Mexico City's economy through tourism, hospitality and related spending. Hotels near the stadium reported near-full occupancy, while local businesses prepared special BTS-themed menus and merchandise.

Sheinbaum's Longstanding Support

President Sheinbaum has been a vocal BTS supporter. In January, she publicly celebrated the announcement of the Mexico City dates, calling it a "historic moment" for Mexican youth who had waited years for the group's return. Her invitation to the National Palace reflects growing diplomatic and cultural ties between Mexico and South Korea, with K-pop serving as a major soft power connector.

During the meeting, the president and BTS members exchanged gifts and discussed cultural exchange, youth empowerment and the positive impact of music on global understanding. Sheinbaum highlighted how BTS's messages resonate with young Mexicans facing social and economic challenges.

Fan Reactions and Global Buzz

The balcony appearance created unforgettable scenes, with fans chanting, waving light sticks and holding banners despite the short notice. Many traveled from across Mexico and neighboring countries, turning the Zócalo into a sea of purple — ARMY's signature color.

Social media exploded with reactions. Hashtags like #BTSMexico, #SheinbaumBTS and #ARIRANGinMexico trended worldwide. International media outlets covered the event extensively, noting it as one of the largest spontaneous gatherings for a music act in recent Mexican history.

Fans expressed gratitude for the recognition. "This isn't just a concert stop — it's cultural diplomacy at its finest," one ARMY posted. Others shared emotional stories of how BTS's music helped them through difficult times, with the presidential welcome adding validation to their passion.

BTS's Continued Global Dominance

Since their full-group return, BTS has maintained chart-topping success and sold-out tours. The "ARIRANG" tour showcases evolved artistry, blending high-energy performances with deeper thematic elements rooted in Korean heritage while maintaining universal appeal. Members have balanced solo projects with group commitments, keeping the brand vibrant.

Mexico has long been a stronghold for the group. Previous visits drew massive crowds, and this return — post-military service — demonstrates sustained demand. The presidential meeting elevates the visit beyond entertainment, positioning BTS as cultural ambassadors.

BigHit Music, the group's agency, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome. "We are deeply moved by the love from Mexican ARMY and honored by President Sheinbaum's invitation," a statement read.

Broader Cultural Significance

The event highlights the power of popular culture in international relations. South Korea's Hallyu wave — encompassing K-pop, dramas and cuisine — has found fertile ground in Latin America. BTS's influence extends to fashion, language learning and social causes, with members actively promoting mental health, education and environmental awareness.

For Mexico, hosting BTS reinforces its status as a major entertainment destination in Latin America. The concerts are expected to boost national pride and tourism while fostering people-to-people connections between the two nations.

As BTS prepares for Thursday's opening night, anticipation is at a fever pitch. Stadium preparations include enhanced security, special fan zones and cultural elements celebrating both Korean and Mexican traditions. With all shows sold out, the focus shifts to delivering memorable performances that match the historic welcome.

The meeting with President Sheinbaum will likely be remembered as a pinnacle moment in BTS's Latin American journey — a testament to music's ability to transcend borders and bring leaders and fans together in celebration. For millions of ARMY members worldwide, it reinforces why BTS remains more than just a band: they are a global phenomenon capable of uniting cultures and generations.