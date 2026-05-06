LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic continues progressing through a deliberate recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered more than a month ago, but he has not yet advanced to full running or contact work and remains sidelined for the start of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As of Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the 27-year-old Slovenian phenom is roughly 33-34 days removed from the injury sustained April 2 against the same Thunder team. While he has begun limited on-court activities including shooting and light movement drills, sources describe his recovery as a "slow path" with no immediate return in sight.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic will miss Game 1 on Tuesday night, with the Lakers evaluating him on a week-to-week basis. Brian Windhorst added that Doncic is "not close" to returning, noting the structured ramp-up required after a hamstring injury that has not yet included full-fledged running or contact scrimmages.

Injury Background and Treatment

Doncic exited a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on April 2 with the injury. An MRI confirmed a Grade 2 strain involving partial tearing of muscle fibers. The Lakers sent him to Spain for specialized treatment, including injections, before he returned to Los Angeles to continue rehabilitation.

Recent video footage shows him putting up shots in controlled, non-contact settings — a positive step — but medical staff and coaches stress caution. Hamstring recoveries demand patience, particularly for an explosive player like Doncic whose game relies on sudden stops, starts and directional changes. Rushing the process risks chronic issues or re-injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has offered no firm timeline, stating Monday he had "no updates" on Doncic's status beyond the ongoing week-to-week evaluation. The organization continues prioritizing long-term health over aggressive timelines in the postseason.

Impact on Lakers Playoff Hopes

The absence has tested the Lakers' depth. They advanced past the Houston Rockets in the first round without Doncic, relying on LeBron James' leadership and contributions from Austin Reaves and role players. Facing a strong Thunder squad in the semifinals presents a steeper challenge without their primary scorer and facilitator.

Doncic averaged near-MVP numbers during the regular season. His playmaking and scoring create mismatches that are difficult to replicate. While the Lakers have shown resilience, most analysts view his eventual return as critical for any deep playoff run.

Optimistic scenarios point to a possible debut around Game 3 or 4 in Los Angeles if progress accelerates, but prevailing reports suggest he could miss the early portion of the series or longer. Some projections place a realistic return around the five-to-six-week mark from the original injury date.

Expert Views on Recovery

Sports medicine specialists note that Grade 2 hamstring strains typically require four to six weeks or more for elite athletes. Factors such as Doncic's size, playing style and history of soft-tissue concerns warrant extra caution. The Spain trip reflected a proactive, global approach to treatment.

Physical therapists following public updates describe current drills as encouraging but preliminary. Advancement to live contact or full scrimmages would signal a significant step forward, but that phase has not yet begun.

Fan and Team Sentiment

Doncic has remained a positive presence around the team, supporting teammates from the sideline and maintaining high spirits. Fans express a mix of frustration over the timeline and appreciation for the cautious approach aimed at protecting his long-term career.

Social media buzzes with speculation about his return, with many Lakers supporters urging patience while others hope for a mid-series boost. The organization has praised his work ethic during rehabilitation.

What Lies Ahead

The Lakers will monitor Doncic daily while preparing without him for Game 1. Any acceleration in his ramp-up — particularly reaching full running and contact work — could shift expectations. However, officials continue emphasizing health as the top priority.

As the Thunder series unfolds, focus remains on execution by the available roster, with cautious optimism for Doncic's integration when medically cleared. His resilience has defined his journey from international sensation to NBA star, and this latest challenge tests that mettle once more.

The situation stays fluid. Every practice update and sideline sighting will be scrutinized closely. For now, Doncic's exact condition reflects steady but measured progress on a slow recovery path — putting up shots and moving better, yet still weeks away from full basketball readiness.