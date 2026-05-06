Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Timberwolves Star Running at 3/4 Speed, Returns Faster Than Expected

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has made remarkable progress in his recovery from a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, with reports confirming he is now running at about three-quarters speed and has already returned to on-court basketball activities well ahead of initial timelines.

Edwards suffered the injury in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets in late April. Initial projections called for a multi-week absence, potentially sidelining him for the early portion of the Western Conference semifinals. However, aggressive rehabilitation, including around-the-clock treatment and hyperbaric chamber sessions, has accelerated his return.

As of early May 2026, Edwards has been cleared for full basketball activities and was listed as questionable before Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Multiple reports confirm he participated in pregame warmups and entered the contest off the bench, delivering 18 points in a Timberwolves victory despite playing under a minutes restriction.

Injury Details and Rapid Recovery

The injury involved a hyperextension of the left knee with an accompanying bone bruise. Edwards also manages ongoing right knee soreness described as runner's knee. Team medical staff initially projected a minimum two-week absence, but Edwards pushed aggressively through rehabilitation protocols.

Timberwolves vice president of medical and performance David Hines noted the timeline was fluid, with Edwards showing "unforeseen progress" in recent days. By early May, he was spotted taking jump shots and performing full-court running at approximately 75% intensity during practice sessions.

Coach Chris Finch confirmed Edwards' availability for Game 1, describing the decision as a joint one between player, medical staff and coaching. Edwards entered the game in the first quarter and contributed meaningfully despite not being at full strength.

Impact on Timberwolves Playoff Run

Edwards' quick return provides a significant boost to Minnesota as it faces Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves advanced past the Nuggets without him in the final two games of the first round, but his presence elevates their championship aspirations.

Even on a minutes restriction, Edwards' scoring punch and defensive versatility remain critical. His willingness to play through discomfort underscores his competitive drive and importance to the franchise.

Medical and Expert Perspectives

Sports medicine specialists note that bone bruises can vary widely in recovery time. Edwards' youth, elite athleticism and access to advanced treatments likely contributed to his faster-than-expected progress. However, experts caution against pushing too aggressively, as re-injury risks remain elevated in the playoffs.

The Timberwolves medical team has monitored him closely, using pain management, mobility metrics and functional strength tests to guide clearance. Edwards has communicated optimism to teammates, expressing his desire to contribute as soon as possible.

Fan and Media Reaction

Social media erupted with excitement over Edwards' return. Clips of his Game 1 performance quickly went viral, with fans praising his toughness. Hashtags related to his recovery and highlights trended as supporters celebrated the star's resilience.

Analysts highlight Edwards' history of beating recovery timelines, drawing comparisons to past instances where he returned ahead of schedule. His ability to perform at a high level even while managing bilateral knee issues has drawn admiration across the league.

What's Next for Edwards

The Timberwolves will continue monitoring Edwards' workload closely in the series against San Antonio. Expect gradual increases in minutes as he builds confidence and conditioning. Full unrestricted play may take additional games, but his presence alone alters the dynamics of the matchup.

Upcoming updates will focus on how his knee responds to game action and whether any setbacks occur. The organization remains optimistic but cautious, prioritizing long-term health during a deep playoff run.

Edwards' rapid recovery adds another chapter to his rising superstar narrative. From high draft pick to playoff hero, his toughness and work ethic continue impressing observers. As the Western Conference semifinals unfold, all eyes will remain on the dynamic guard and his ability to perform while managing lingering knee concerns.