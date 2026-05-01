MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards remains week-to-week with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise sustained during the playoffs, raising questions about his mobility and potential return as the team pushes through the postseason without its leading scorer.

Edwards suffered the injury in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets when he landed awkwardly after contesting a shot. He was helped off the court and did not return, prompting immediate concern among fans and analysts who feared a more serious structural issue. An MRI later confirmed no ligament damage, providing relief but confirming a recovery timeline of multiple weeks.

As of early May 2026, Edwards has not been cleared for on-court activity and continues rehabilitation focused on reducing swelling and restoring strength. Timberwolves officials have avoided firm timelines, preferring to monitor his response to treatment. While initial reports indicated he was non-weight-bearing immediately after the injury, recent updates suggest gradual progress in mobility, though he has not yet been seen jogging or cutting in practice sessions open to media.

The injury occurred at a critical juncture. The Timberwolves led the series 3-1 when Edwards went down, but his absence has tested the team's depth. Minnesota has managed to advance, but Edwards' explosiveness and scoring punch are sorely missed. Coach Chris Finch has called the star's injury "a shot in the gut" for the franchise, yet praised the supporting cast for stepping up.

Medical experts describe bone bruises as painful and slow-healing injuries involving trauma to the bone beneath the cartilage. Hyperextension adds soft-tissue strain, requiring careful management to avoid setbacks. Typical recovery for such an injury in athletes ranges from two to six weeks, depending on severity and individual response. Edwards' history of knee tendinitis adds another layer of caution.

Timberwolves medical staff are working closely with Edwards at facilities including Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. The goal is a full return without risking long-term damage. Sources indicate Edwards is motivated and in good spirits, often seen encouraging teammates from the sideline during games. His presence, even limited, provides leadership as Minnesota eyes a deeper playoff run.

Fan concern spiked after video of the injury showed Edwards' knee buckling backward in a frightening manner. Initial fears of an ACL tear proved unfounded, but the bone bruise still sidelined him for the remainder of the first-round series. If Minnesota advances, Edwards could target a return in the Western Conference semifinals, potentially around mid-May, though that remains optimistic.

The Timberwolves have navigated the absence effectively in some games but have struggled offensively without Edwards' 27-plus points per game average. Opponents have adjusted defensive schemes, forcing others like Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards' teammates to shoulder heavier loads. Finch has rotated lineups creatively, but the star's return would dramatically shift dynamics.

Edwards' injury highlights the physical toll of the NBA postseason. At 24 years old, the All-Star is in his physical prime, but the demands of high-flying plays and relentless pace take a toll. His previous knee issues, including patellar tendinitis, have required ongoing management. The current injury is viewed as a significant but manageable setback rather than career-altering.

Team officials remain optimistic. Edwards has a strong track record of resilience and dedication to rehabilitation. Sources close to the team say he is already performing low-impact exercises and following a strict protocol to accelerate healing. Walking without assistance is a key milestone he is approaching, though full basketball activities are still weeks away.

The broader implications for Minnesota's season are substantial. As a franchise cornerstone, Edwards' availability could determine whether the Timberwolves make a serious title push or exit early. General Manager Tim Connelly has built the roster with depth in mind, but losing the face of the franchise tests that construction.

League-wide, the injury serves as a reminder of player health risks in a sport increasingly reliant on athleticism. Edwards' case has sparked discussions about load management and in-game protections for stars. Analysts note that while the NBA has improved safety protocols, freak injuries like hyperextensions remain difficult to prevent.

For fans, the wait is agonizing. Edwards has become a beloved figure in Minnesota for his flashy play and charismatic personality. Social media is filled with well-wishes and speculation about his return. The Timberwolves have provided regular updates to keep supporters informed, emphasizing a cautious approach.

As rehabilitation continues, all eyes remain on Edwards' progress. Whether he can walk comfortably on the court soon or needs the full multi-week timeline will shape Minnesota's playoff fate. For now, the Timberwolves press forward, hoping their star can rejoin the fight when it matters most.