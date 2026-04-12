SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors' lineup earlier this month after missing more than two months with a nagging right knee injury, but the 37-year-old superstar is still navigating a careful ramp-up as the NBA regular season winds down and the play-in tournament approaches.

Curry, who last played on Jan. 30 before being sidelined by patellofemoral pain syndrome — commonly known as "runner's knee" — and an associated bone bruise, made his season comeback April 5 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he came off the bench and poured in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 117-116 loss. It marked his first action in 27 consecutive games missed, during which the Warriors went 9-18 without their franchise face.

The four-time NBA champion has since appeared in just two games, with the team prioritizing his health over regular-season finales. He sat out Thursday night's home contest against the Los Angeles Lakers due to knee injury management, resting as part of a back-to-back to avoid three games in four nights during his limited ramp-up. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry would play Friday against the Sacramento Kings, describing him as "doing well" while acknowledging the need for caution.

"Steph's doing well," Kerr said before the Lakers game. "Just with the ramp-up, playing the last two games and three in four nights to end the season, it makes the most sense to give him tonight... he'll be good to go Friday night."

The decision reflects broader concerns for Golden State as it fights for positioning in the Western Conference play-in. With Curry's availability critical to any postseason hopes, the Warriors are leaning on a veteran core that includes recent additions like Kristaps Porzingis and potentially Al Horford. Kerr expressed hope that all three could share the floor soon, though Porzingis and Horford have dealt with their own availability issues.

Curry has spoken openly about the grueling rehabilitation process. In recent comments, he described the knee as feeling "great" but noted the recovery took longer than expected.

"It's been a long, long process, longer than I thought," Curry said. "But I'm just happy to have a little clarity... there's nothing structurally wrong with my knee, so it's not like I'm in danger of anything long-term. Right now, I kind of understand what the new normal is and it's good enough to play."

The injury first surfaced in early February, forcing Curry to miss the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. At the time, Kerr hoped for a return shortly after the break, but setbacks extended the absence into late March. By early April, Curry participated in full 5-on-5 scrimmages, signaling progress in the return-to-play protocol. He was re-evaluated over the weekend of April 4-5 and cleared for limited action against the Rockets.

Patellofemoral pain syndrome involves irritation around the kneecap, often exacerbated by repetitive stress — fitting for a player renowned for his deep shooting range and explosive movement. The bone bruise added complexity, requiring a conservative approach to prevent further damage. Warriors medical staff monitored Curry closely, incorporating live practices and scrimmages before greenlighting his return.

In his limited games back, Curry has shown flashes of his trademark brilliance, though minutes have been capped to manage workload. Teammates and fans erupted in cheers when he checked in against Houston, a testament to his enduring popularity and importance to the franchise.

The Warriors enter the final stretch in a precarious spot. Without Curry for much of the second half of the season, they slipped in the standings but secured a play-in berth. Now, the focus shifts to maximizing his availability for those high-stakes games. Draymond Green has voiced confidence that Curry won't be shut down, emphasizing the star's desire to compete regardless of how many regular-season contests remain.

"Steph wants to play, whether there is one regular-season game left or five," Green said in late March.

Golden State's supporting cast has stepped up in spots, but the offense clearly misses Curry's gravity and playmaking. Opponents have dared others to beat them, leading to inconsistent results. With Curry back — even in a limited role — the dynamic changes, as defenses must account for his off-ball movement and long-range threat.

As of Sunday, April 12, reports indicated Curry was set to play in upcoming matchups, including potential contributions alongside Porzingis and Horford for the first time this season. Quinten Post was listed as out with a foot issue, while Draymond Green and others carried questionable tags for back-related concerns. The team continues to emphasize load management for its aging but talented roster.

Curry's career has been defined by resilience and highlight-reel moments. A two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star, he revolutionized the game with his shooting and helped lead the Warriors to four championships. At 37, questions about longevity naturally arise, but he has repeatedly defied expectations.

This latest injury tested not just his body but the Warriors' season trajectory. The team averaged competitive play without him but lacked the spark to dominate. His return, though measured, injects optimism heading into the postseason push.

Looking ahead, the priority remains clear: get Curry healthy and integrated for games that matter most. Kerr and the staff have calibrated minutes carefully, avoiding the temptation to rush him in front of home crowds for sentimental reasons. Thursday's rest against the Lakers, for instance, ensured he wouldn't face LeBron James in the regular season but preserved energy for Sacramento and beyond.

Fans and analysts alike watch closely. Social media buzzed with highlights from Curry's 29-point outing, with many praising his quick adjustment despite the long layoff. His first game off the bench since 2012 added a novel element, yet the results spoke volumes.

For the Warriors, the path forward involves balancing short-term health with long-term contention. Curry has expressed understanding of his "new normal," accepting that full explosiveness may take time while committing to contribute effectively.

NBA insiders note that similar knee issues have plagued players in the past, with recovery timelines varying based on individual response. Curry's case benefited from no structural tears, allowing a focus on inflammation reduction and strengthening rather than surgical intervention.

As the regular season concludes, Golden State eyes the play-in with guarded hope. A healthy Curry dramatically improves their ceiling, potentially turning a first-round exit risk into a series threat. Teammates have rallied around him, with veterans providing leadership during his absence.

Curry himself remains philosophical. The exhaustive rehab — involving daily treatments, targeted exercises and mental preparation — reinforced his appreciation for the game. He aims not just to return but to peak when it counts, eyeing a deep playoff run if the knee cooperates.

The broader NBA landscape adds context. With stars across the league managing various ailments, load management has become standard, especially for players in their late 30s. Curry's situation mirrors others, where teams weigh present performance against future availability.

Warriors ownership and front office have invested in depth, acquiring pieces like Porzingis to complement Curry and Green. The hope is a synergistic lineup that maximizes spacing and defense.

Friday's game against the Kings offered another test. With Curry expected back, the Warriors sought rhythm and chemistry. Outcomes there, and in remaining contests, will shape seeding and momentum.

Ultimately, this injury saga underscores Curry's centrality. The Warriors are a different team with him — more dynamic, more dangerous, more entertaining. His absence highlighted vulnerabilities; his presence reignites possibilities.

As April progresses toward the play-in, all eyes remain on No. 30. Stephen Curry's latest update brings cautious optimism: he's back, he's progressing, and he's determined to lead Golden State as far as his knee — and his legendary shot — will allow.