OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos remains day-to-day with a right pelvic contusion that has limited his availability in recent games, ruling him out for Tuesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings while positioning him for a potential return Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers as the team navigates a critical stretch toward the 2026 NBA play-in tournament.

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who has emerged as one of the Warriors' most reliable two-way contributors this season, suffered the injury around March 29 during a game against the Denver Nuggets when he was kneed in the pelvis by Christian Braun. He missed the subsequent contest against the San Antonio Spurs but returned to play through pain in recent outings, including a gritty 15-point performance in Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and the medical staff opted for caution ahead of the back-to-back, listing Santos as out for Tuesday while monitoring his progress daily. The decision comes as Golden State deals with significant roster attrition, including season-ending injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, plus the February trade of Jonathan Kuminga.

Injury Details and Recent Performance

Santos has been dealing with the pelvic contusion for roughly 10 days. Despite the discomfort, he logged heavy minutes and produced efficiently in recent games. On Sunday against Houston, he posted 15 points (5-of-15 shooting), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes while visibly favoring the area at times.

The injury represents the latest in a string of lower-body issues for the athletic wing, who has previously missed time with ankle, calf and knee problems earlier in his young career. However, this pelvic contusion appears to be a contusion rather than a structural tear, offering optimism for a relatively swift recovery.

Santos had been on an impressive run prior to the setback, starting consistently and breaking a 31-game streak of consecutive appearances only due to this injury management. His emergence as a versatile forward — capable of defending multiple positions, spacing the floor and finishing at the rim — has been one of the brightest spots for a Warriors team battling inconsistency.

Impact on Warriors' Playoff Push

With the regular season winding down, Santos' availability is crucial. The Warriors are fighting for favorable seeding in the Western Conference play-in. His absence against Sacramento further thins an already depleted wing rotation, forcing increased reliance on players like Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II and others to fill minutes.

Kerr has praised Santos' growth and basketball IQ throughout the season. The third-year pro signed a three-year, $15 million extension earlier in 2026, a deal that looks increasingly valuable given his development and the team's injuries elsewhere.

Teammates and coaches describe Santos as a high-character player who rarely complains about discomfort. His willingness to play through the pelvic issue in recent games demonstrated commitment, though the organization is prioritizing long-term health as the postseason approaches.

Timeline and Recovery Outlook

The next checkpoint is Thursday's home game against the Lakers. If Santos progresses as hoped in practice and treatment, he could return to the lineup. The pelvic contusion typically requires rest, targeted therapy and gradual ramp-up to avoid compensation injuries in the hips or lower back.

Warriors medical staff are using a conservative approach similar to how they managed other soft-tissue issues this season. No structural damage has been reported, which bodes well for Santos avoiding a prolonged absence. Full participation in practice and pain-free movement will be the key indicators for his return.

Santos' Breakout Season in Context

Drafted in the second round in 2022, Santos has steadily climbed from two-way contract player to rotation staple. This season he has averaged career highs in points, rebounds and minutes while showcasing improved three-point shooting and defensive versatility. His ability to guard bigger wings and stretch the floor has fit perfectly alongside Stephen Curry when healthy.

The Brazilian national team member has also drawn praise for his work ethic and professionalism. Fans and analysts alike have highlighted his story as one of perseverance, turning limited opportunities into a meaningful role on a contending franchise.

Broader Warriors Injury Landscape

Santos' pelvic issue is just one chapter in a challenging injury-plagued campaign for Golden State. With multiple key contributors sidelined, the team has leaned heavily on depth and veteran leadership from Curry. Managing the remaining schedule without overtaxing recovering players will be vital for any postseason success.

As the Warriors prepare for their final regular-season games, all eyes remain on Santos' recovery. His presence provides spacing, athleticism and energy that have become increasingly valuable.

For now, the focus is on rest and rehabilitation. Warriors fans and the organization hope the young forward can return stronger and help guide the team into the play-in with momentum. Updates will continue to emerge from practice reports and official injury listings in the coming days.