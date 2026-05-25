NEW YORK — MJF defeated Darby Allin to regain the AEW World Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing on May 24, 2026, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The pay-per-view event was broadcast live on HBO Max.

MJF became a three-time AEW World Champion with the victory. After the match, TNT Champion Kevin Knight attacked Allin while he was strapped to a stretcher, performing a UFO Splash and flipping the stretcher over.

The sold-out crowd reacted strongly throughout the night as AEW presented its annual Double or Nothing event. The card featured multiple title changes and tournament matches.

Main Event Recap

MJF and Darby Allin headlined the show in a match that lasted more than 20 minutes. Allin entered as champion after winning the title earlier in the year. MJF used his signature style to secure the pinfall victory. Following the match, Knight entered the ring and assaulted Allin as medical personnel attended to him.

Tag Team Title Change

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The victory marked a significant moment for the veteran duo, who have teamed together in recent months. FTR had held the titles prior to the event.

Singles Match Highlights

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kazuchika Okada in a highly anticipated singles match. The bout received strong reactions from the live audience. After the match, Kyle Fletcher returned and attacked Takeshita, escalating their ongoing rivalry.

Jon Moxley retained the AEW Continental Championship against Kyle O'Reilly. Moxley used his technical and striking abilities to secure the submission victory.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

In quarterfinal action of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, Will Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe. Swerve Strickland defeated ROH World Champion Bandido in another quarterfinal match.

On the women's side, ROH Women's World Champion Athena defeated Mina Shirakawa to advance to the semifinals.

Event Production and Attendance

Double or Nothing 2026 was produced as a live pay-per-view from the Prudential Center. The event featured elaborate entrances, pyrotechnics and the standard AEW production elements. The sold-out crowd was described as energetic throughout the card.

The card included multiple high-stakes matches and storyline developments. AEW has positioned Double or Nothing as one of its premier annual events alongside All In and All Out.

Background on Key Competitors

MJF has held the AEW World Championship on multiple occasions. His victory in the main event returns him to the top of the promotion. Darby Allin is known for his high-risk style and has held several titles in AEW.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, known collectively as parts of long-standing tag teams in their careers, captured their first AEW World Tag Team Championship together. FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, are recognized for their traditional tag team wrestling approach.

Konosuke Takeshita has emerged as a top singles competitor in AEW. Kazuchika Okada, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, has competed in AEW since 2024. Kyle Fletcher's return added an immediate post-match development.

Jon Moxley, a former AEW World Champion, retained the Continental Championship. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament honors the late Owen Hart and features rising and established talent.

Broader AEW Context

AEW has continued its schedule of major pay-per-view events in 2026. Double or Nothing traditionally serves as a platform for significant storyline progression and title changes. The event drew international attention with its mix of established stars and emerging talent.

The promotion has expanded its roster and programming since its founding in 2019. AEW events are available on pay-per-view and through streaming platforms, including HBO Max for this edition.

Tournament and Title Implications

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues with semifinal matches scheduled in upcoming weeks. Winners will advance toward a final that typically takes place at a later pay-per-view event.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship change shifts momentum in the division. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland's victory positions them as top contenders for future defenses.

MJF's return to the world title picture sets up potential future matches against top challengers. His post-match celebration and the subsequent attack by Kevin Knight created immediate storyline developments.