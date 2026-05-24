Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Prenup Could Protect Vast Fortunes as Experts Weigh High-Profile Marriage Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Prenup Could Protect Vast Fortunes as Experts Weigh High-Profile Marriage

NEW YORK — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift attended Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on May 23 at Madison Square Garden.

Kelce, a native of Ohio, supported his hometown Cavaliers. The couple was featured multiple times on the ABC television broadcast. Kelce was seen drinking a beer between periods and appeared on the in-arena jumbotron.

“Got me dreaming ‘bout a driveway with a basketball hoop…” 🎶



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in Cleveland tonight for Knicks/Cavs Game 3!pic.twitter.com/8zzl7T4buF — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2026

Swift reacted visibly during the game, including cringing at a foul and layup by Cavaliers player Jaylon Tyson against Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. ESPN posted a side-by-side comparison of Kelce's excited reaction to the same play on social media.

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, taking a 3-0 series lead. Kelce remained after the game to congratulate New York players and team legends.

The Cavaliers trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 following the loss. The Knicks are one victory away from advancing to the NBA Finals. The game was part of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Kelce has spoken publicly about his love for basketball. The Chiefs tight end played basketball in high school and nearly pursued college recruitment in the sport before focusing on football.

The high-profile couple's attendance drew significant attention during the broadcast. Their presence at the game added to the event's visibility as the NBA playoffs continue.