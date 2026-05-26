NEW YORK — The New York Knicks returned to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after completing a commanding 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 130-93 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The Knicks, who last reached the championship round 27 years ago, have been in dominant form throughout the postseason. They also swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals and defeated the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the first round. With an 11-game winning streak — the third-longest in a single postseason in NBA history — New York enters the Finals seeking its first title since 1973.

Jalen Brunson led the way once again, earning the Larry Bird Trophy as Eastern Conference finals MVP after averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 assists in the series. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds in the decisive Game 4 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The game was effectively decided early. The Knicks erupted with a 20-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second, building a lead that Cleveland could never seriously challenge. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for the Cavaliers but received little support as his team was overwhelmed by New York's depth, defense and execution.

Brunson, whose father Rick played for the Knicks during their last Finals appearance in 1999, emphasized the team effort after the game. "It means a lot [to get to the finals], but I wouldn't be here without my teammates," Brunson said. "My coach, this staff, the fanbase, without them none of this is possible."

Teammate Josh Hart praised Brunson's steady leadership. "[Brunson's leadership] is vital for us. He's an even keel, he doesn't let us get too high or too low. Even games like this when we're up 15 or 20, he wants to make sure we're doubling down on our habits."

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the Knicks' superiority. "They're playing better basketball. You got to give them credit. They're on a heater. I don't want to detract from what we've done, but sometimes you've got to give the other team credit."

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The Knicks' path through the Eastern Conference was remarkably efficient. After a competitive first game in which Cleveland led by 22 points in the fourth quarter before Brunson engineered a comeback overtime win, New York pulled away decisively, winning the next three contests by 16, 13 and 37 points respectively.

Their Finals opponent will be determined Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, a series currently tied 2-2. Either opponent will present a formidable challenge — Oklahoma City boasts few weaknesses, while San Antonio features superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The Knicks' resurgence under coach Tom Thibodeau has transformed the franchise. Once known for gritty playoff battles but limited success, New York has built a balanced roster featuring Brunson's elite playmaking, Towns' interior presence, and strong supporting contributions from players like Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

High-profile fans added to the atmosphere in Cleveland, with celebrities including Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Timothée Chalamet in attendance. Knicks guard Landry Shamet highlighted the passionate support. "Knicks fans are a specific species of human that should be studied, they're crazy. They fly out to Cleveland on a Monday, they're everywhere. Everywhere you walk in [New York City] that's what you hear, the buzz is unbelievable."

The Knicks' first home game of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 8, with courtside seats already commanding premium prices on resale markets, some listed as high as $105,000.

New York's return to the Finals caps a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that endured years of mediocrity before Brunson's arrival in 2022. The point guard's leadership, combined with strategic roster moves, has created a team built for playoff success — elite defense, unselfish play and clutch performance.

Cleveland's season ends with disappointment despite a strong regular campaign. Mitchell delivered strong individual performances throughout the series, but the supporting cast struggled to match New York's intensity and physicality. The Cavaliers will look to regroup in the offseason with an eye toward adding pieces that can complement their star guard.

The Eastern Conference finals showcased the physical toll of playoff basketball. Both teams battled injuries and fatigue, but the Knicks' depth proved decisive. Their ability to sustain defensive pressure and share the scoring load overwhelmed Cleveland's offense.

As the Knicks prepare for the Finals, questions remain about their ability to overcome the Western Conference champion. Both potential opponents possess elite talent and playoff experience. Oklahoma City's speed and versatility or San Antonio's size and star power will test New York's resolve.

The 2026 NBA Finals carry significant historical weight for the Knicks. Ending a 27-year absence from the championship series brings renewed hope to a fanbase known for its loyalty and intensity. A title would be the franchise's first in over five decades and mark a new golden era in Madison Square Garden.

Brunson's journey mirrors the team's rise. From an undrafted player to Finals MVP contender, his story resonates with fans who appreciate hard work and perseverance. His father's connection to the 1999 team adds emotional depth to this current run.

The broader NBA landscape has shifted dramatically since the Knicks' last Finals appearance. The league has grown more global, more athletic and more analytically driven. Yet the core elements of championship basketball — defense, chemistry and mental toughness — remain constant, areas where the current Knicks excel.

Ticket demand and merchandise sales reflect the excitement in New York. The city's sports scene is buzzing with the Knicks' success, creating a positive atmosphere that could fuel the team through the Finals.

As the Western Conference series reaches its critical stage, New York players and coaches will use the downtime for rest and preparation. Thibodeau is known for his demanding approach, but he has also emphasized recovery during this deep playoff run.

The Knicks' 11-game streak demonstrates remarkable consistency. Maintaining that level against a rested and motivated Western champion will be their ultimate test.

For now, the focus remains on celebration of a hard-earned return to the sport's biggest stage. The Knicks have earned respect league-wide with their no-nonsense style and collective commitment. Whether they can translate this momentum into a championship remains to be seen, but their journey has already captured the imagination of basketball fans across the country.

The 2026 NBA Finals promise compelling storylines regardless of the matchup. A Knicks championship would represent one of the more compelling underdog tales in recent league history, while a loss would still mark significant progress for a franchise in revival.

As Game 5 of the West unfolds Tuesday night, Knicks fans will watch closely, knowing their team has positioned itself for a shot at glory after decades of waiting.