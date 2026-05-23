NEW YORK — As the 2026 NBA playoffs continue, attention is shifting toward the upcoming free agency period, which features several high-profile names and a mix of veteran stars and younger talent.

Analysts have released early rankings of the top available players for the 2026 offseason. Here is a consensus top 10 based on recent evaluations from ESPN, Bleacher Report and other sources as of May 23, 2026.

1. LeBron James, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, 41, heads into unrestricted free agency after another strong season with the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion and 22-year veteran averaged strong numbers and remains one of the league's most impactful players. His decision will be among the most watched storylines of the summer.

2. Norman Powell, Guard, Miami Heat

Norman Powell had a breakout 2025-26 season and earned his first All-Star selection. The 32-year-old shooting guard provides scoring, defense and playoff experience. He is expected to command significant interest on the open market.

3. CJ McCollum, Guard, Atlanta Hawks

CJ McCollum, 34, remains one of the league's most polished perimeter scorers. The veteran guard brings steady ball-handling, shot creation and leadership. He is viewed as a strong fit for contending teams seeking backcourt stability.

4. Coby White, Guard, Charlotte Hornets

Coby White has emerged as a dynamic young guard. His scoring ability and playmaking have drawn attention from multiple teams. White is among the more intriguing younger names in the class.

5. Ayo Dosunmu, Guard, Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu has shown consistent growth. The guard provides defense, athleticism and improving offensive skills. He is expected to be a target for teams looking for backcourt depth and upside.

6. James Harden, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden, 36, holds a player option but is widely expected to test free agency. The veteran point guard continues to produce at a high level as a scorer and playmaker. His experience makes him a sought-after addition for playoff contenders.

7. Austin Reaves, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves has a player option for 2026-27. The guard has developed into a reliable starter with strong shooting and playmaking skills. His future with the Lakers or on the open market is a major storyline.

8. Trae Young, Guard, Washington Wizards

Trae Young enters free agency with a player option. The 27-year-old point guard remains one of the league's top offensive creators when healthy. His scoring and passing ability will attract significant interest.

9. Zach LaVine, Guard, Sacramento Kings

Zach LaVine is another high-profile name with a player option. The athletic scorer has shown flashes of his All-Star form. Health and consistency will factor into his market value.

10. Jalen Duren, Center, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren is eligible for restricted free agency. The young center has shown promise as a rebounder and rim protector. Teams will need to weigh his upside against offers that could trigger matching rights.

Additional Notable Names

Other prominent players expected to hit free agency or exercise options include Rui Hachimura, Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton, Kristaps Porzingis and John Collins. Several restricted free agents such as Walker Kessler and Tari Eason could also impact the market.

Free Agency Context

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The 2026 free agency period officially begins in early July following the NBA Draft in June. Teams eliminated early from the playoffs have already begun internal planning. The class is considered relatively strong at the top but thinner in elite star power compared to some previous years.

LeBron James' decision will influence several franchises. Teams with cap space or trade assets are preparing aggressive pursuits. Salary cap projections and luxury tax thresholds will shape offer sheets, particularly for mid-tier veterans.

Team Strategies

Contending teams are expected to target veteran additions for immediate impact. Rebuilding franchises may focus on younger restricted free agents or cost-controlled talent. Sign-and-trade possibilities could play a major role for players on expiring deals.

The Western Conference remains highly competitive, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs currently in the Western Conference Finals. Eastern Conference teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are also monitoring the market closely.

Historical Precedent

Past free agency classes have seen major shifts in league balance. The 2026 class features a blend of aging stars like James and Harden alongside players in their prime such as Powell and Young. Contract values are expected to rise for proven contributors amid the league's growing salary cap.

Analysts will update rankings as the playoffs conclude and more players officially enter free agency. Player options, team options and extensions will further shape the available pool.

Market Factors

Teams must balance short-term contention with long-term flexibility. The new collective bargaining agreement rules continue to influence spending decisions. Mid-level exceptions and veteran minimum deals will be key tools for roster building.