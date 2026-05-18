OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the 2025-26 NBA Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, cementing his place as one of the league's premier superstars and powering the Oklahoma City Thunder to the best record in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old Canadian guard edged out strong competition from Denver's Nikola Jokić and Dallas' Luka Dončić in voting by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Gilgeous-Alexander received 82 first-place votes, becoming the first player since Stephen Curry in 2015-16 to repeat as MVP while leading his team to the No. 1 seed.

"This is a team award," Gilgeous-Alexander said during a press conference at Paycom Center. "I couldn't do this without my teammates, coaches and the entire Thunder organization. We set out to be the best version of ourselves every night, and it's paying off."

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. His defensive impact was equally impressive, leading the league in steals and earning his third straight All-Defensive First Team selection. The Thunder finished the regular season with 68 wins, the most in franchise history.

Historic Company for Back-to-Back MVP

Repeating as MVP is a rare feat. Only 13 players in NBA history have achieved it, including legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Gilgeous-Alexander joins an elite group and becomes the first guard to repeat since Curry.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti praised Gilgeous-Alexander's growth and leadership. "Shai has elevated his game in every area," Presti said. "His commitment to excellence, both on and off the court, inspires everyone in our organization. This award reflects the work he puts in daily."

Thunder Built for Championship Contention

Oklahoma City's rise under Gilgeous-Alexander has been remarkable. After years of deliberate rebuilding through the draft and smart trades, the Thunder have assembled one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the league. Chet Holmgren's emergence as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Jalen Williams' all-around brilliance, and a deep bench have complemented Gilgeous-Alexander perfectly.

The team's defensive rating ranked among the league's best, while their pace and spacing created ideal conditions for Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring and playmaking. Coach Mark Daigneault's innovative schemes have maximized the roster's versatility, allowing multiple lineup combinations to thrive.

Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to carry the offense while elevating teammates has been central to Oklahoma City's success. Opponents have struggled to contain him, often forced to choose between giving up easy baskets or leaving shooters open on the perimeter.

Personal Growth and Leadership

Beyond the numbers, Gilgeous-Alexander has matured into one of the league's most respected leaders. Teammates describe him as quiet but intensely competitive, someone who leads by example rather than loud speeches. His work ethic, attention to detail and willingness to embrace coaching have set a standard throughout the organization.

Off the court, Gilgeous-Alexander has expanded his business interests and philanthropic efforts. He launched a foundation focused on youth education and basketball development in Canada and Oklahoma, reflecting his commitment to giving back to communities that supported his rise.

His fashion sense and calm demeanor have also made him a marketable figure. Major brands continue to seek partnerships, adding to his growing influence beyond basketball.

Read more Can Victor Wembanyama Lead Spurs Past Thunder in 2026 Western Conference Finals? Can Victor Wembanyama Lead Spurs Past Thunder in 2026 Western Conference Finals?

Competition for MVP Was Fierce

While Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately prevailed, the race was competitive. Nikola Jokić put together another exceptional season for the Nuggets, nearly averaging a triple-double while carrying Denver through injuries. Luka Dončić led the Mavericks with his unique brand of scoring and playmaking, though Dallas fell short of the top seed.

Other strong candidates included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards. The breadth of talent made Gilgeous-Alexander's repeat even more impressive, as voters recognized his combination of individual excellence and team success.

What's Next for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

With the regular season complete, attention turns to the playoffs. The Thunder enter as clear favorites in the Western Conference, though challenges from teams like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks await. Gilgeous-Alexander will look to translate regular-season dominance into postseason success, something that has eluded him in previous years.

A deep playoff run could solidify his place among the all-time greats and potentially lead to his first NBA championship. For the Thunder organization, this MVP award validates years of patient rebuilding and smart roster construction.

Gilgeous-Alexander's repeat also boosts Canada's growing presence in the NBA. As one of the league's brightest stars from north of the border, he continues to inspire young players across his home country and expand basketball's global footprint.

As the 2026 playoffs begin, all eyes will be on Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. His back-to-back MVP honors mark him as the face of the league's new generation, a player capable of carrying a franchise and captivating fans with his skill, poise and competitive fire.

The basketball world celebrates another worthy MVP while preparing for what promises to be an exciting postseason. For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the journey continues — from Canadian prospect to NBA superstar, now chasing the ultimate prize with the league's top team at his side.