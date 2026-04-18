NEW YORK — The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament concluded Friday night on Prime Video, finalizing the playoff field as high-stakes elimination games delivered upsets, clutch performances and intense drama across both conferences. With the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers already sent home, the Portland Trail Blazers secured the No. 7 seed in the West while the Philadelphia 76ers locked in the East's No. 7 spot. The final two games on April 17 decided the No. 8 seeds, setting the stage for the first round of the NBA Playoffs beginning Saturday, April 18.

For the first time, the entire SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament streamed exclusively on Prime Video under the league's new media rights deal. Fans needed only an Amazon Prime subscription — or a standalone Prime Video plan — to watch all six games without traditional cable options. Prime Video's production featured play-by-play voices including Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan, bringing premium coverage to the high-pressure showcase.

How the Play-In Unfolded

The tournament opened Tuesday, April 14. In the East, the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets stunned the No. 10 Miami Heat 127-126 in overtime, eliminating the veteran squad led by Jimmy Butler. That same night in the West, the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers defeated the No. 7 Phoenix Suns 114-110, earning the No. 7 playoff seed and a first-round matchup against the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday brought more decisive results. The No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers topped the No. 8 Orlando Magic 109-97, claiming the East's No. 7 seed and a date with the No. 2 Boston Celtics. In the West, the No. 10 Golden State Warriors edged the No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers 126-121, sending the Clippers home while advancing to face the Suns/Blazers loser for the No. 8 seed.

Friday's doubleheader capped the action. In the East, the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round clash with the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. In the West, the Golden State Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns in a winner-take-all battle for the No. 8 seed.

Who's In and Who's Out

Eastern Conference Playoff Field (as of April 18):

Detroit Pistons (60-22)

Boston Celtics (56-26)

New York Knicks (53-29)

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30)

Toronto Raptors (46-36)

Atlanta Hawks (46-36)

Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic



Western Conference Playoff Field:

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18)

San Antonio Spurs (62-20)

Denver Nuggets (54-28)

Los Angeles Lakers (53-29)

Houston Rockets (52-30)

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33)

Portland Trail Blazers

Play-In Winner (Suns or Warriors)



The Heat and Clippers became the final teams eliminated from postseason contention. Damian Lillard and the Blazers' early victory provided a major boost for Portland fans, while Stephen Curry's Warriors kept their veteran core alive with another resilient showing.

Where to Watch the Playoffs Moving Forward

While the Play-In was Prime Video-only, the first round of the playoffs splits across multiple platforms. Prime Video will carry approximately one-third of early-round games, with ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and others filling the schedule. Fans should check the NBA app or league schedule for exact broadcast details as series unfold. International viewers can access games through NBA League Pass with local blackouts applying.

First-Round Schedule Highlights (Starting April 18)

Game 1s begin Saturday with several compelling matchups. The top seeds — Detroit Pistons in the East and Oklahoma City Thunder in the West — open at home against their respective No. 8 opponents. Boston Celtics versus Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs versus Portland Trail Blazers promise star power and storyline intrigue.

Expect heavy national attention on series featuring Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, and young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Thunder. Home-court advantage will prove critical in best-of-seven formats.

Why the Play-In Matters

The Play-In format continues to add excitement to the regular season's end. Teams seeded 7-10 battle in a structured bracket: the 7-8 game winner claims the No. 7 seed, while the 9-10 winner faces the 7-8 loser for the No. 8 seed. Losers of the 9-10 and final games head home for the summer. This system rewards consistency while giving lower seeds a fighting chance.

In 2026, the tournament lived up to its reputation for chaos. Overtime thrillers, veteran comebacks and emerging talent shone brightly under Prime Video's lights. For teams like the Warriors and Magic, the extra games tested depth and resilience at a critical time.

Broader Context and Storylines

The Pistons' rise to the East's top seed marks a remarkable turnaround story. Cade Cunningham and company will host the winner of the East's final Play-In game. In the West, the Thunder's league-best record sets up a potentially dominant postseason run, but upsets remain possible given the parity among middle seeds.

Injuries, rest management and playoff experience will shape outcomes. Stars like Damian Lillard (returning from Achilles recovery) and Stephen Curry add layers of narrative drama. Analysts predict several series could extend deep, testing teams' physical and mental endurance.

How to Stream and Prepare

Prime Video subscribers can relive Play-In highlights on-demand. For the playoffs, download the NBA app for schedules, alerts and multi-game viewing options. Cord-cutters should verify their streaming packages include ESPN, ABC, NBC and Prime Video to avoid missing key games.

As the 2026 postseason tips off, basketball fans worldwide gear up for what promises to be a memorable spring. From Play-In heroics to potential Finals contenders, the drama has only just begun. Whether watching from home or catching highlights on social media, the NBA delivers once again.

The road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy runs through proven veterans, rising superstars and hungry underdogs. With matchups locked and Prime Video having set the stage perfectly, NBA fans can expect nothing less than elite competition starting this weekend.