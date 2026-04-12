AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golf fans tuning in for the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 11, can catch live coverage on CBS starting at 2 p.m. ET, with early action available on Paramount+ from noon as defending champion Rory McIlroy seeks to protect a commanding lead at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 90th Masters has delivered drama throughout the week, and Saturday's moving day promises pivotal shifts on the famed layout as players navigate Amen Corner and the back nine under pressure. CBS will provide the traditional flagship broadcast from 2-7 p.m. ET, simulcast on Paramount+.

Complete 2026 Masters TV and Streaming Schedule

Thursday, April 9 (First Round)

1-3 p.m. ET: Amazon Prime Video

3-7:30 p.m. ET: ESPN/ESPN+

Additional streams: Featured Groups, Amen Corner and Holes 15-16 on ESPN App/Masters.com

Friday, April 10 (Second Round)

1-3 p.m. ET: Amazon Prime Video

3-7:30 p.m. ET: ESPN/ESPN+

Extensive digital coverage on Masters.com and app.

Saturday, April 11 (Third Round – Today)

10 a.m.-noon ET: "On the Range" (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Masters.com)

Noon-2 p.m. ET: Early coverage on Paramount+

2-7 p.m. ET: CBS (main broadcast) and Paramount+ simulcast

All-day digital: Featured Groups (10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.), Amen Corner (11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.), Holes 4-6 and 15-16 on ESPN App/Masters platforms

Encore: 8 p.m.-midnight on CBS Sports Network.

Sunday, April 12 (Final Round)

10 a.m.-noon ET: "On the Range"

Noon-2 p.m. ET: Paramount+

2-7 p.m. ET: CBS and Paramount+

Digital extras throughout the day, with potential extension if playoff needed.

All times are Eastern. Coverage start and finish times remain approximate depending on pace of play.

How to Stream the Masters Live

Paramount+ : Primary streaming home for CBS weekend coverage, with early window access.

: Primary streaming home for CBS weekend coverage, with early window access. ESPN+ : Featured groups, holes coverage and additional feeds during first two rounds.

: Featured groups, holes coverage and additional feeds during first two rounds. Masters.com and Masters App : Free comprehensive live streams including "On the Range," featured groups, Amen Corner and more — often the most flexible option.

: Free comprehensive live streams including "On the Range," featured groups, Amen Corner and more — often the most flexible option. Amazon Prime Video : Exclusive early windows on Thursday and Friday.

: Exclusive early windows on Thursday and Friday. Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV: Carry ESPN and CBS for cord-cutters.

International viewers can access through local partners such as Sky Sports in the UK, with featured coverage starting earlier in the day.

Why the Masters Broadcast Remains Special

For the 71st consecutive year, CBS Sports anchors weekend coverage, preserving the tournament's distinctive, commercial-light presentation that has become iconic. Jim Nantz continues his long tenure in the tower, delivering his signature "Hello, friends" greeting to open broadcasts.

The Masters continues pushing digital innovation. Expanded streaming options, including multiple camera angles and player tracking, give viewers an immersive experience beyond traditional television. "Amen Corner Live" and featured group coverage allow fans to follow key storylines without switching channels.

Augusta National's strict broadcast policies — no sponsorship logos on air, limited commercials and precise camera placement — create a unique, almost serene viewing atmosphere compared to other majors.

Storylines Entering Moving Day

As of Saturday morning, McIlroy holds a significant advantage after two rounds, aiming to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend a green jacket. Major contenders including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau remain in striking distance on a course where dramatic swings are commonplace.

Weather in Augusta remains favorable for the weekend, with sunny skies and light winds expected, setting up ideal scoring conditions for the third and fourth rounds.

Additional Viewing Options and Tips

ESPN Deportes : Spanish-language coverage from 5-7 p.m. ET on weekend rounds.

: Spanish-language coverage from 5-7 p.m. ET on weekend rounds. Masters Radio : Free audio on SiriusXM, Masters.com and the app for those preferring to listen.

: Free audio on SiriusXM, Masters.com and the app for those preferring to listen. Highlights and Replays: Available shortly after each round on official platforms.

For the best experience, use a high-speed internet connection for streaming. Many fans run the main CBS broadcast on TV while following featured groups or specific holes on a second screen via the Masters app.

Pre-tournament coverage included the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday and extensive practice round action, building excitement for the 90th edition of golf's first major.

Global Reach and Cultural Significance

The Masters reaches audiences in nearly every country through more than 50 international broadcast partners. Its blend of tradition, pristine conditions at Augusta National and elite competition continues to captivate casual fans and hardcore golf enthusiasts alike.

As the tournament enters the critical weekend, viewership is expected to surge, especially with compelling leaderboard dynamics and the pursuit of history by top players.

Whether watching from home, at a watch party or on the go via mobile apps, the 2026 Masters offers multiple ways to immerse in one of sport's most prestigious events. Tune in early for analysis and stay through the dramatic finish as players chase the green jacket on Sunday.

With world-class production, innovative streaming and the unmatched beauty of Augusta National in spring bloom, the 2026 Masters broadcast promises another memorable chapter in golf history.