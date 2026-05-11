CHICAGO — Basketball fans across the United States can tune in today to watch the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, one of the most dramatic events on the league calendar where fortunes of rebuilding franchises can change in an instant. The drawing to determine the top picks in the upcoming draft is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11, and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC, with streaming available on multiple platforms.

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery features 14 teams with the worst records from the 2025-26 season competing for the right to select first in what scouts are calling one of the deepest and most talented draft classes in recent memory. The Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz entered the day with the highest odds at the No. 1 pick, but the ping-pong ball results can dramatically reshuffle the order and reshape franchise trajectories for years to come.

ESPN's coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with pre-lottery analysis, followed by the live drawing at 3 p.m. Hosted by ESPN's Mike Breen alongside analysts and NBA insiders, the broadcast will reveal the full lottery order in reverse, building suspense until the No. 1 pick is announced. For viewers who prefer to stream, the event is available live on the ESPN app, ESPN+, WatchESPN, and the ABC app for cord-cutters. Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV subscribers with the appropriate packages can also access the broadcast.

The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order for the first 14 selections. Teams that finished with the worst records receive the highest odds, but the system is designed to prevent tanking. This year's lottery carries extra weight because several franchises are at critical crossroads in their rebuilds, and landing a potential franchise-changing prospect could accelerate their path back to contention.

What to Expect from Today's Lottery

The Washington Wizards, who posted the NBA's worst record at 17-65, entered with a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick. The Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets also held 14% odds, while the Utah Jazz sat at 12.5%. Even teams lower in the order have realistic chances of moving up several spots, creating the possibility of major surprises when the results are revealed.

Top prospects expected to be selected early include BYU's AJ Dybantsa, a versatile 6-foot-9 wing with elite scoring instincts, and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, known for his dynamic playmaking and perimeter shooting. International talents and several college standouts round out a class that features size, skill and high-upside athletes ready to contribute immediately.

The lottery broadcast will include live reactions from team representatives in attendance, expert analysis on how the new order affects mock drafts, and insights into potential trade scenarios. Many teams have already positioned themselves through previous deals, meaning some lottery picks are owed to other franchises.

Historical Context and Lottery Drama

The NBA Draft Lottery was introduced in 1985 to discourage intentional losing. Over the years, it has produced unforgettable moments — from the Orlando Magic winning back-to-back lotteries in the early 1990s to the New Orleans Pelicans jumping to No. 1 for Anthony Davis in 2012. Last year's lottery saw several dramatic rises that altered the balance of power in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

This year's event comes at a pivotal time for the league. With the new collective bargaining agreement in place and several major stars entering their prime or twilight years, landing the right young talent can accelerate a rebuild or push a contending team over the top through smart drafting and subsequent trades.

How to Prepare for the Broadcast

Fans looking to get the most out of today's coverage should:

Tune in to ESPN or ABC at 2:30 p.m. ET for pre-show analysis.

Download the ESPN app for mobile streaming if away from a television.

Follow real-time reactions on social media using #NBADraftLottery.

Have mock draft resources ready to see immediate projections after the order is revealed.

Cord-cutters have multiple streaming options, but ESPN+ alone will not carry the live lottery broadcast — a live TV streaming service is required for ESPN or ABC. Free trials are available on several platforms for those who want to watch without a long-term commitment.

Why the Lottery Matters So Much in 2026

The 2026 draft class is considered particularly strong at the wing and guard positions, areas where many lottery teams have clear needs. A team landing the No. 1 pick could add a potential All-Star cornerstone, while even moving up a few spots can yield a difference-making player.

For franchises like the Wizards, Pacers, Nets and Jazz, today's drawing represents more than just draft position — it could define their direction for the next decade. Front offices have spent months scouting prospects, modeling scenarios and preparing trade packages contingent on the final order.

Analysts expect significant activity in the days following the lottery as teams with new positioning explore trades to move up or down based on their specific needs and target players.

Where to Find Additional Coverage

Beyond the main ESPN broadcast, detailed analysis will be available across sports media. Podcasts, YouTube channels and social media accounts from The Athletic, The Ringer, Bleacher Report and local team beat writers will provide instant reactions and deep dives. Fantasy basketball and betting communities are also heavily focused on the lottery results, as draft position directly impacts rookie projections.

For international viewers, the NBA League Pass and regional broadcasters will carry the event with local commentary. Check local listings for exact channel information in your area.

As the clock ticks toward 3 p.m. ET, anticipation continues to build. The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery promises drama, surprises and clarity for 14 franchises hoping to change their fortunes. Whether you're a die-hard fan of a lottery team or simply love the unpredictability of the event, today's broadcast offers compelling television and important implications for the future of the NBA.

Don't miss the action — set your reminders, prepare your streaming devices and get ready for a lottery that could reshape the league landscape in dramatic fashion.