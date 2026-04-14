SYDNEY — Australia's biggest singing competition reaches its climax this week as Australian Idol 2026 crowns its winner in a star-studded two-night grand finale. With the top three contestants — Harlan Goode, Kalani Artis and Kesha Oayda — set to deliver high-stakes performances alongside some of the nation's biggest musical talents, millions of viewers are tuning in to discover who will claim the 2026 title.

The grand finale airs live on Channel 7 and streams free on 7plus, starting Monday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. AEST with the performance show. The results show, revealing the winner, follows on Tuesday, April 14, at the same time. Both episodes run approximately 105 minutes and are broadcast from the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill.

Season 11 of Australian Idol, which premiered on February 2 on the Seven Network, has delivered drama, standout vocals and emotional journeys since its return to free-to-air television. Hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter and Scott Tweedie have guided the competition, while judges Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands and Marcia Hines have provided tough love and encouragement. The format has remained true to the show's roots: raw talent, live voting and the chance for everyday Australians to become stars.

The top three finalists represent a strong cross-section of the country. Harlan Goode, an 18-year-old from Brisbane, has impressed with his youthful energy and powerful range. Kalani Artis, 23, from the NSW Central Coast, has wowed audiences with emotional depth and technical skill, including memorable covers that left judges speechless. Kesha Oayda, 21, from Jindabyne in regional New South Wales, brings a unique voice and heartfelt storytelling that has resonated strongly with voters.

Monday night's performance episode will see the trio deliver solo numbers and possibly duets or group performances, backed by a live band and production values befitting a major event. Guest artists including Vanessa Amorosi, Pete Murray, Anthony Callea, Morgan Evans and judge Amy Shark are expected to join the celebrations, adding star power and elevating the spectacle.

Voting opens during the Monday broadcast and continues until shortly before the Tuesday results show. Viewers can cast votes through the official 7plus app or website, with terms and conditions detailing limits to ensure fairness. The winner receives a life-changing prize package, including $100,000 cash, recording opportunities, industry exposure such as ARIA Awards appearances and support from Sony Music Publishing and other partners.

For those wondering how to watch Australian Idol 2026 final, options are straightforward and accessible. The episodes air live on Channel 7, available via free-to-air television across Australia on 7, 7HD or 7flix in some markets for replays. No subscription is required for the broadcast.

Simultaneously, the entire season, including both finale nights, streams live and on-demand for free on 7plus. The platform is available as a web browser experience at 7plus.com.au or via dedicated apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices like Chromecast, Apple TV and gaming consoles. Users simply need to create a free account with an Australian postcode to access content.

7plus offers catch-up viewing, so anyone who misses the live broadcast can replay episodes shortly afterward. Extended highlights and behind-the-scenes clips are also expected to appear quickly. For international viewers or those traveling, a VPN with an Australian server may be needed to access geo-restricted streaming, though official international rights details have not been widely announced.

Preparation tips for fans include downloading the 7plus app in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. Stable internet is recommended for streaming, with a minimum speed of 5 Mbps suggested for standard definition and higher for HD. Setting reminders or using TV guide apps like IceTV can help ensure viewers don't miss the 7:30 p.m. start.

The two-night structure builds maximum tension. Monday focuses on performances that could sway voters, while Tuesday delivers the emotional results, farewell performances and crowning moment. Past seasons have seen winners launch successful careers, from recording deals to touring opportunities, making this finale a pivotal moment for the contestants.

Behind the scenes, the production has emphasized live elements this season, with packed audiences at the Coliseum adding energy. Pre-finale events, such as a live performance by the top three at Westfield Hurstville on April 9, gave fans a taste of the excitement.

Industry observers note Australian Idol's enduring appeal in a crowded reality TV landscape. Its blend of accessible talent discovery and high production values continues to draw families and music lovers. The 2026 season has been described as one of the toughest yet, with only the best advancing through rigorous auditions and live shows.

For those unable to watch live, social media channels including the official Australian Idol Instagram, Facebook and TikTok will provide real-time updates, clips and reactions. Hashtag #AustralianIdol trends heavily during episodes, allowing fans to engage with the community.

Replays will air on 7flix and other Seven channels in coming days, including weekend slots for those with busy schedules. Full episodes remain available on 7plus for an extended period after the finale.

The winner's journey doesn't end on Tuesday night. Expect immediate media appearances, potential single releases and long-term support from the Idol team. Previous champions have gone on to chart success and become household names, underscoring the platform's value.

As Australia tunes in this week, the atmosphere is electric. Whether cheering for the Queenslander Goode, the Central Coast's Artis or regional NSW's Oayda, viewers will witness raw talent meeting professional polish in a format that has launched careers for two decades.

To catch every note, set your TV to Channel 7 or open 7plus at 7:30 p.m. AEST on April 13 and 14. With guest stars, emotional performances and the crowning of a new Australian Idol, this finale promises to deliver unforgettable television.

For the latest updates or technical support with 7plus, visit the official website or app help sections. Voting terms are available on the 7plus support page to ensure everyone participates fairly.

As the curtain falls on season 11, Australian Idol once again proves why it remains a cornerstone of Australian entertainment — giving ordinary voices the chance to become extraordinary stars under the national spotlight. (Word count: 1,014)