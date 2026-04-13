SYDNEY — With just days until the live performances, Australian Idol 2026 has narrowed to a gripping top three: 18-year-old vocal powerhouse Harlan Goode from Brisbane, 23-year-old heartfelt landscaper Kalani Artis from the NSW Central Coast, and 21-year-old Kesha Oayda from Jindabyne.

The two-night grand finale kicks off Monday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and 7plus, with the winner revealed Tuesday, April 14. Public votes alone will crown Australia's next Idol, offering the victor $100,000, a recording deal, a songwriting camp with Sony Music Publishing and other career-launching perks.

Harlan Goode and Kalani Artis have emerged as the clear frontrunners in fan discussions and social media buzz, though all three finalists delivered standout moments in the top-six show that eliminated John Standley, Jacinta Guirguis and Trè Samuels. The top six united for an emotional group rendition of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" before solo performances sealed the verdicts.

Goode, from Redlands in Brisbane's bayside area, has been described as an "unstoppable force" who consistently raises the bar with effortless delivery and powerhouse ballads. The 18-year-old, who balanced Year 12 exams early in the season, impressed with a strong take on "Scared to Be Lonely" in recent weeks and earned praise for his versatile showmanship.

Fans and local supporters have rallied behind the Queenslander. A special message of encouragement ahead of the finale highlighted industry legends backing him, with comments calling his voice "phenomenal" and predicting he could follow in the footsteps of Australian music icons. Goode recently shared powerful advice he received from guest mentor Josh Groban, describing the American singer as "a genuinely beautiful human being" whose words helped him prepare for the high-stakes finale.

"He's raised the bar with every performance, delivering a voice that truly connects with people," Australian Idol's official channels noted in a video tribute. Goode's consistency and stage presence have made him a favorite among viewers who appreciate technical precision and big vocal moments.

Kalani Artis, a landscaper from Bensville on the Central Coast, brings a deeply personal story that has resonated strongly with audiences. His journey began when his nan gifted him his first guitar as a teenager, transforming his life through music. The 23-year-old shy tradie has opened up about mental health challenges and credited the show with significant personal growth.

"From when I walked into the audition room, so much has changed — my whole world is different," Artis said in an official profile. "Australian Idol has helped me grow so much." His emotional, breath-taking performances, including a heartfelt "Breakeven" in the top eight, have drawn tears and massive support from fans who call him a "true blue Aussie" and predict he will take the crown.

Artis's nan, Sue, has been a constant emotional anchor, becoming "a mess" of happy tears when he made the top three. He has teased having "a lot of music in the works and lots of shows booked" regardless of the outcome, signaling his determination to build a career beyond the competition.

The season, which premiered Feb. 2 on Seven, marks the 11th overall and the fourth under the network after it acquired the rights. Hosts Ricki-Lee Coulter — herself a former Idol contestant from 2004 — and Scott Tweedie have guided the live shows, while judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark provided feedback without voting power in the finale. Guest judges including Jessica Mauboy and Anastacia added star power earlier in the season.

Social media has lit up with divided but passionate opinions. Instagram and Facebook reels from the official Australian Idol account highlight both Goode's effortless consistency and Artis's ability to "take our breath away at every opportunity." Local communities have mobilized: Redlands residents are pushing for Goode, while Central Coast supporters emphasize Artis's authenticity and family-driven passion.

One fan blog analyzing the top three gave Goode a slight edge with a predicted 45% chance of victory due to his consistency and fan base, placing Artis at around 30% for his emotional edge. Kesha Oayda is viewed as a strong underdog capable of a surprise. Yet the competition remains wide open, as public voting can shift dramatically in the final hours.

The finalists performed live at Westfield Hurstville on April 9, giving fans a preview of the energy they will bring to the grand finale stage. Tickets for the live audience at the Coliseum in Rooty Hill were reportedly in demand for the Monday and Tuesday nights.

For Goode, the finale represents a chance to "unleash" fully after navigating the pressures of balancing school and national television. He has spoken about plans to continue developing as an artist, potentially touring and releasing original material.

Artis, meanwhile, views the experience as validation of his lifelong dream. "This is your Australian Idol!" one supporter wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who see the tradie-turned-singer as a relatable success story.

Judges have repeatedly praised the depth of talent this season, with Amy Shark and Marcia Hines noting the emotional authenticity across the top three. Kyle Sandilands, known for his direct style, has highlighted the vocal fireworks that have defined 2026 performances.

As voting opens ahead of the Monday performance show, fans are urged to support their favorites through official channels on 7plus and the Australian Idol app or website. The format relies entirely on public votes, heightening the drama for what producers call one of the show's most competitive finales.

The grand finale week promises a mix of solo performances, possible duets or group numbers, and emotional tributes as the contestants reflect on their journeys from auditions to this point. Past winners have leveraged the title into recording contracts, tours and media careers, making the stakes personal as well as professional.

Whether Goode's big-voice versatility or Artis's heartfelt connection — or an unexpected surge for Oayda — prevails, one thing is certain: Australian Idol 2026 has delivered memorable talent and stories that have captivated viewers since February.

Tune in Monday at 7:30 p.m. for the performances that could decide Australia's next singing sensation, followed by the results show Tuesday. In a season defined by growth, resilience and vocal excellence, the public will have the final say on who becomes Australian Idol 2026.