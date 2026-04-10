BRISBANE, Australia — Eighteen-year-old singing sensation Harlan Goode from Queensland's Redlands region has surged into the grand final of Australian Idol 2026 as one of the final three contestants, captivating judges and audiences with a daring, piano-climbing rendition of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" that earned a standing ovation and glowing praise.

Goode, a Cleveland local and Sheldon College graduate, advanced alongside Kalani Artis, 23, from the Central Coast of New South Wales, and Kesha Oayda, 21, from Jindabyne after a nail-biting public vote on the Channel 7 talent show. With the grand finale looming, the teenager — known for his powerful ballad-style vocals and commanding stage presence — has emerged as a fan favorite, backed enthusiastically by his hometown community and even receiving personal advice from international superstar Josh Groban.

In an exclusive interview this week, Goode revealed the heartfelt guidance Groban offered during a recent interaction. "He's a genuinely beautiful human being," the young singer told Now To Love, describing how the American vocalist encouraged him to stay authentic and trust his instincts amid the high-pressure competition. Goode, who has impressed with interpretations of classics ranging from Elton John and Queen to ABBA and "Pure Imagination," said he plans to "go feral" in the finale with a high-energy performance that showcases a different side of his artistry.

The Top 6 "Heroes and Tributes" episode earlier this month proved pivotal. Goode dedicated his Elton John performance to three influential women in his life — his nan, his mum and his former high school music teacher, Mrs. Moore from Sheldon College. Midway through the song, he climbed atop the piano, delivering a show-stopping moment that left judges Marcia Hines, Kyle Sandilands and Amy Shark on their feet. The bold move not only highlighted his vocal range but also his growing confidence as a live performer.

Redlands residents have rallied behind their local star. The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, local councillors and even opera singer Mirusia have publicly thrown their support behind Goode, with heartfelt video messages flooding social media. Cleveland and surrounding suburbs have buzzed with pride, viewing the teenager as a symbol of regional talent breaking through on the national stage. One councillor urged voters to back "Harlan for Idol glory," while community groups organized watch parties ahead of the grand final.

Before Australian Idol, Goode built recognition through local talent shows and school performances. Described as a "big ballad singer" with soulful delivery and emotional depth, he won the Most Outstanding Vocalist Award at a 2025 event, foreshadowing his Idol success. At just 18, he stands out for his maturity and stagecraft, often compared by fans to a young Elvis for his features and vocal style.

The Australian Idol 2026 grand prize includes $100,000 in cash, a recording package with Hive Sound Studios, a songwriting camp with Sony Music Publishing, marketing support and VIP tickets to the ARIA Awards and TV WEEK Logie Awards. For Goode, the opportunity extends beyond the win. He has teased plans for festivals later in the year and original music releases, signaling ambitions to transition from reality TV contestant to professional recording artist.

A Whirlwind Journey to the Top 3

Goode's path through the competition has been marked by consistent standout moments. His ABBA cover left judges "speechless" with its powerhouse delivery and high notes that gave audiences chills. Another performance transported viewers with a soulful take on "Pure Imagination," showcasing his versatility across genres. Throughout, he has credited his family and teachers for nurturing his talent from a young age in the Redlands suburbs southeast of Brisbane.

The competition has been emotionally charged. After multiple eliminations narrowed the field, the Top 3 announcement saw Goode express deep gratitude. "I'm so, so grateful to be here," he said in a post-result interview, reflecting on the support from Australia and his tight-knit community. His fellow finalists bring their own strengths — Artis with raw talent and Oayda with distinctive style — setting up what promises to be a closely contested finale.

Josh Groban's involvement added star power. The veteran performer, known for his own blend of classical and pop vocals, connected with Goode during the season, offering mentorship that the young singer described as transformative. Goode has leaned on such advice to navigate the pressures of live television, intense rehearsals and public scrutiny.

Community Pride and Future Prospects

Redlands has embraced Goode as one of its own. Local media outlets have chronicled his journey with picture galleries, video messages and calls for votes. The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce highlighted his achievements as inspiration for aspiring young artists in the region. Even as the national spotlight intensifies, Goode has taken time to send personal video messages thanking supporters back home.

His story resonates beyond music. As an 18-year-old balancing the demands of a high-profile competition with the transition to adulthood, Goode represents a new generation of Australian talent emerging through reality television platforms. Australian Idol, revived and thriving in 2026, continues to serve as a launchpad for careers, with past contestants securing recording deals and touring opportunities.

Should Goode claim the title, he would join a lineage of winners who have gone on to notable success in the Australian music industry. Even without the crown, his visibility has already opened doors, with festival bookings secured and plans for original material underway. Industry observers note his vocal strength, stage charisma and likable personality as key assets for long-term appeal.

As the grand final approaches, anticipation builds across Queensland and nationally. Voting lines have been active, with fans urged to support their favorites in what could be one of the closest finishes in recent Idol history. Goode remains humble yet excited, telling interviewers he is ready to "unleash" and show Australia his full potential.

For now, the teenager from Cleveland continues to inspire with every performance, proving that talent, dedication and community backing can propel a young dreamer onto the national stage. Whether or not he takes home the 2026 Australian Idol title, Harlan Goode has already established himself as a rising star with a bright future in music.