LOS ANGELES — A source close to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has claimed that Jolie conducted a campaign of alienation that has successfully turned their six children against Pitt.

The source told the Daily Mail: "There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful. The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him."

Pitt and Jolie, who were married for two years and together for more than a decade, have been locked in a contentious divorce and custody battle since their separation in 2016. The couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Graduation Absence

Pitt did not attend the recent college graduation of his daughter Zahara from Spelman College. A source told TMZ that nothing prevented him from attending the event. The source added: "Zahara's mum and siblings, who have been involved over the four very special years, were present and cheering her and her Spelman sisters on."

The source continued: "Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend."

Name Changes

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the couple's eldest son, dropped "Pitt" from his name in the credits of a recent film project. Shiloh Jolie also removed "Pitt" from her name in legal documents filed in 2023.

Ongoing Legal Battles

Jolie and Pitt continue to litigate several matters, including the ownership of Château Miraval, the French winery they purchased together in 2008. Jolie scored a legal win in that case in May 2026 when a Los Angeles court ruled in her favor on certain aspects of the dispute.

The former couple's divorce proceedings have stretched for years. Pitt has visitation rights included in their divorce agreement, but sources close to the situation say contact with the children has been minimal in recent years.

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Pitt's Public Stance

Pitt has rarely spoken publicly about the estrangement. In previous interviews, he has expressed a desire to rebuild relationships with his children while acknowledging the difficulties following the high-profile split.

The actor continues to work in Hollywood, producing and starring in films through his Plan B Entertainment company. He has maintained a relatively low public profile regarding personal matters in 2026.

Jolie's Activities

Angelina Jolie has focused on directing, acting and humanitarian work. She has appeared in several films and continues to advocate for children's rights and refugee issues through her work with the United Nations and other organizations. She has also been involved in wine production at Miraval following the legal developments.

Background on the Relationship

Pitt and Jolie began their relationship in 2005 after meeting on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." They announced their engagement in 2012 and married in 2014 in a private ceremony in France. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

The divorce has involved multiple court hearings, custody evaluations and property disputes. Both parties have been represented by high-profile legal teams throughout the process.

Children's Current Status

The six children range in age from 14 to 24 as of May 2026. Several have pursued creative and academic interests. Zahara recently graduated from Spelman College. Maddox has worked in film production. Shiloh has shown interest in dance and modeling. The younger children, Knox and Vivienne, have appeared in some of Jolie's film projects.

Public Interest

The Pitt-Jolie family situation continues to generate significant media coverage and public discussion. Sources close to both sides have periodically shared perspectives with entertainment outlets, though both Pitt and Jolie have largely avoided direct public commentary on the family dynamics in recent years.

The latest claims from Pitt's associate highlight the ongoing emotional toll of the estrangement on the actor. The source described Pitt as devastated by the lack of relationship with his children.