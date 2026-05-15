NEW YORK — Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have officially ended their relationship just five months after welcoming their first child together, multiple sources confirmed Thursday, bringing a swift close to a romance that began with high-profile romance and the birth of daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

The split, first reported by The U.S. Sun and corroborated by Page Six and other outlets, comes as the couple struggled to navigate the intense pressures of new parenthood alongside Davidson's demanding work schedule. Insiders say the pair quietly went their separate ways in recent weeks, with both prioritizing co-parenting their infant daughter.

Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, welcomed Scottie Rose on December 12, 2025. Hewitt announced the birth on Instagram with an emotional post calling their daughter "our perfect angel girl," and the baby's name honors Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11. Davidson later got Scottie's name tattooed near his ear as a permanent tribute.

Struggles Behind the Split

Sources close to the couple told outlets that tensions escalated after Scottie's arrival. Hewitt reportedly managed much of early motherhood largely on her own while Davidson traveled for stand-up gigs, including appearances at Netflix Is a Joke and Kevin Hart's roast. The demands of a newborn combined with Davidson's career commitments created growing strain.

"They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process," a source told People magazine in early May when initial reports of trouble surfaced. "There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. Their daughter is their top priority." By mid-May, however, multiple insiders confirmed the relationship had ended.

Hewitt recently shared raw glimpses of new motherhood on Instagram, describing moments of holding her breath during long crying spells and the exhaustion that comes with caring for a newborn. Davidson has spoken publicly about feeling lucky to have Hewitt as a mother to his child, but friends say the realities of balancing fame, travel and parenting proved overwhelming for the young couple.

Whirlwind Romance and Public Scrutiny

Davidson and Hewitt's relationship moved quickly. They were first linked in 2025, and news of Hewitt's pregnancy emerged later that year. The couple kept a relatively low profile during the pregnancy but shared joyful moments after Scottie's birth. Davidson's history of high-profile romances — including engagements to Ariana Grande and relationships with Kim Kardashian and Madelyn Cline — has long made his personal life tabloid fodder.

This split follows a pattern for the Saturday Night Live alum, whose relationships often burn bright but face challenges under public pressure and his unpredictable schedule. Hewitt, a model and influencer, had been praised for her grounded approach to motherhood, frequently posting about the joys and difficulties of early parenting.

Co-Parenting Focus Moving Forward

Both Davidson and Hewitt are said to be committed to co-parenting Scottie amicably. Sources emphasize that the daughter remains the central priority, with both parents determined to provide stability despite the breakup. Davidson has reportedly begun offloading some properties, possibly to streamline his life and focus on fatherhood.

Friends describe the split as sad but mature, with no public drama or finger-pointing so far. "They both love Scottie more than anything," one insider said. "This wasn't about scandal — it was about two people realizing they work better as co-parents than romantic partners right now."

Hewitt celebrated her first Mother's Day on May 10 with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing sweet moments with Scottie amid the reported relationship troubles. Davidson has kept a lower profile but continues working on comedy projects and SNL commitments.

Public Reaction and Celebrity Context

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News of the split spread rapidly across social media, with fans expressing surprise given how recently the couple welcomed their daughter. Some expressed sympathy for Hewitt navigating new motherhood alone at times, while others noted Davidson's pattern of short-lived relationships. Supporters of both urged privacy for the family, particularly as they raise an infant in the spotlight.

The breakup adds another chapter to Davidson's well-documented romantic history. From his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande to his time with Kim Kardashian and subsequent relationships, the comedian has remained one of Hollywood's most eligible — and scrutinized — bachelors. Hewitt, who rose to prominence through modeling and social media, entered the relationship with less public baggage but quickly found herself under the microscope.

What's Next for Both

Davidson is expected to continue focusing on his comedy career and fatherhood. He has spoken in the past about wanting to be a present dad, drawing from his own experience losing his father at a young age. Hewitt is likely to lean on her support network while balancing modeling work and raising Scottie.

For now, both sides are requesting privacy as they adjust to the new family dynamic. Sources say there is no bitterness, only a mutual understanding that their romantic chapter has closed while their parenting journey continues. Scottie Rose, named in honor of Davidson's late father, remains the bright center for both.

The swift end to Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's romance underscores the challenges many young parents face when balancing careers, fame and a newborn. As they transition to co-parenting, the focus for both will be ensuring their daughter grows up surrounded by love and stability. In Hollywood, where relationships often burn fast and bright, this latest chapter serves as a reminder that even celebrity love stories face very human struggles.

Fans and followers will undoubtedly continue watching for updates on how the former couple navigates co-parenting in the public eye. For now, the priority remains clear: the well-being of baby Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.