OMAHA, Neb. — A once-in-a-lifetime private lunch with Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry fetched a staggering $9 million bid — equivalent to about $11.5 million Singapore dollars — in a charity auction that closed Thursday, delivering an immediate philanthropic windfall doubled by Buffett's personal matching pledge.

The record-shattering result for the "A Seat at the Table" auction benefits two organizations dear to the participants: San Francisco's GLIDE Foundation, which has received more than $54 million from Buffett's previous lunches since 2000, and the Curry family's Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation. With Buffett matching the winning bid dollar-for-dollar for each charity, the total impact exceeds $18 million for the two causes.

The anonymous winner and up to seven guests will join the 95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, the four-time NBA champion and his wife — a bestselling author, chef and lifestyle entrepreneur — for an exclusive lunch in Omaha on June 24, 2026. Bidding opened May 7 on eBay for Charity and closed at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time Thursday after frenzied last-minute activity.

A Power Trio Redefining Celebrity Philanthropy

Buffett revived his iconic charity lunch after a four-year hiatus, this time supercharging it with basketball royalty. The collaboration pairs the Oracle of Omaha's investing wisdom with Curry's on-court excellence and Ayesha Curry's community-focused advocacy. Organizers described the partnership as a meeting of "MVPs in business, sports and philanthropy."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry expressed excitement about the partnership. "We're incredibly honored to be partnering with Warren Buffett on this amazing auction," the couple said in statements. Their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation supports children's education, nutrition and safe play spaces, aligning closely with GLIDE's work combating poverty and homelessness in San Francisco.

Buffett, who turned 95 in August 2025, has long used his personal brand to drive giving. Previous solo lunches raised more than $50 million total, with a record $19 million bid in 2022. This year's three-icon format broadened appeal, drawing sports fans, business enthusiasts and philanthropists worldwide.

Inside the Winning Experience

The winner gains far more than a meal. Guests can expect candid conversations on investing, leadership, basketball strategy and family values. Past Buffett lunch attendees described relaxed, insightful discussions lasting several hours, often at Piccolo's or similar Omaha steakhouses. This edition promises added flavor from the Currys' perspectives on excellence, resilience and giving back.

Bidding started at $50,000 and required prequalification. Interest surged after announcements in late March and early April, with heavy promotion across eBay, social media and mainstream outlets. The final $9 million figure places it among the highest single charitable auction items ever, though short of the 2022 solo record.

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Broader Impact on Causes

GLIDE, founded in 1963, provides meals, health care, job training, addiction services and housing support to thousands daily in one of America's most challenged cities. Executive Director Karen Hanrahan called the auction "transformational," noting funds will expand programs for families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

Eat.Learn.Play., co-founded by the Currys, focuses on holistic child development through nutrition, education and physical activity. The organization has impacted thousands of young people, particularly in underserved communities. Ayesha Curry's advocacy for family wellness and education complements Buffett's long-standing emphasis on opportunity and self-reliance.

Buffett's matching commitment effectively doubles the winner's generosity. If the bid is $9 million, each charity receives $9 million directly from the bidder plus another $9 million from Buffett, creating $18 million in total new funding.

Celebrity Philanthropy's Evolving Power

This auction highlights a growing trend of high-profile collaborations in giving. Pairing Buffett's legendary frugality and wisdom with Curry's global stardom — including his role in popularizing the Warriors' dynasty and Steph's global brand — creates unique crossover appeal. Sports fans who might not follow Berkshire Hathaway annual meetings now engage with value investing principles, while business leaders discover Curry's off-court leadership.

Industry observers note the strategic timing. With economic uncertainty and calls for greater corporate responsibility, such visible acts of generosity inspire others. Previous Buffett lunch winners included hedge fund executives and anonymous donors who valued the wisdom shared over steak and cherry Coke — Buffett's signature beverage.

Social media reaction exploded as the auction closed. Hashtags like #SeatAtTheTable and #BuffettCurryLunch trended, with users praising the blend of icons and speculating on the winner's identity. Many celebrated the direct impact on vulnerable populations rather than abstract causes.

Buffett's Enduring Legacy of Giving

At 95, Buffett continues Berkshire Hathaway's operations while prioritizing philanthropy. He has pledged to give away nearly all his fortune, primarily through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other vehicles. The lunch auction, started in 2000 at the suggestion of his late first wife Susan, remains one of his most personal initiatives.

This year's edition also underscores intergenerational appeal. Curry, at 38, represents peak athletic achievement and modern entrepreneurship, while Buffett embodies patient capital and long-term thinking. Their joint appearance bridges generational and cultural gaps in philanthropy.

What Comes Next

The winner will be notified privately and must arrange travel to Omaha for the June 24 lunch. Organizers emphasize discretion to protect the intimate experience. Proceeds will flow immediately to the charities, with impact reports expected later in 2026.

For those who missed this year's chance, speculation already swirls about future collaborations. Buffett has hinted this may not be his final auction, while the Currys expressed openness to continued philanthropic creativity.

In an era of billion-dollar pledges and high-net-worth giving, this $11.5 million headline underscores the enduring power of personal connection. One lunch, three icons and millions transformed — a powerful reminder that strategic generosity can change lives at scale while creating unforgettable moments for those fortunate enough to secure a seat at the table.

The record bid cements the event's status as one of philanthropy's most successful recurring auctions, blending star power, wisdom and direct action for those in need. As details of the lunch emerge in June, the world will watch to see what insights and inspirations arise from this extraordinary gathering.