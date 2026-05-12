Navitas Semiconductor Stock: Buy the AI Power Surge or Sell After 400%+ 2026 Run?

NEW YORK — Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) has delivered one of the most explosive rallies of 2026, surging more than 400% year-to-date on the back of its strategic pivot toward high-power gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) solutions for artificial intelligence data centers. The question now facing investors is whether the momentum justifies buying at current elevated levels or if it's time to take profits after such a meteoric rise.

As of mid-May 2026, Navitas shares have traded in the $18–$23 range after a series of sharp upward moves fueled by strong sequential revenue growth and major design wins in the AI infrastructure space. The company, which specializes in next-generation power semiconductors, reported first-quarter revenue of $8.6 million, up 18% sequentially, with management highlighting accelerating contributions from high-power markets including AI data centers, grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

AI tailwinds drive transformation

Navitas has successfully repositioned itself from a consumer mobile charging focus to a high-margin player in the AI power revolution. Its GaNFast and GeneSiC platforms enable more efficient, higher-density power conversion — critical as hyperscalers build massive GPU clusters that consume enormous amounts of electricity. The company's 800V-to-6V power delivery board showcased at NVIDIA's GTC 2026 has generated significant interest.

CEO Tonya Stevens and the leadership team have emphasized a $3.5 billion serviceable available market by 2030 growing at over 60% CAGR. Management expects continued sequential revenue growth throughout 2026, driven by high-power applications, with improving gross margins as the product mix shifts favorably.

Analyst views remain cautious

Despite the impressive rally, Wall Street maintains a Hold consensus on Navitas. Nine analysts covering the stock give it an average 12-month price target around $12.87–$13.59, implying 25–30% downside from recent trading levels. The highest target sits at $21, while some bearish voices see it falling as low as $3–$8 if execution falters.

Needham recently raised its target to $21 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing the high-power pivot. However, most firms remain neutral, concerned about valuation after the massive run and the company's history of inconsistent revenue. Navitas still carries a significant net loss on a GAAP basis, though non-GAAP metrics show improvement.

Bull case: Secular AI power boom

Proponents argue Navitas is ideally positioned for multi-year growth. AI data centers require unprecedented power efficiency and density. Traditional silicon struggles here, while GaN and SiC excel. With hyperscalers racing to scale, Navitas' expanding design-win pipeline and technology edge could drive substantial revenue acceleration in 2027 and beyond.

The company's cash position provides runway for R&D and capacity expansion. If it successfully converts its backlog into revenue and maintains margin momentum, the stock could have further upside despite current premiums.

Bear case: Execution risks and valuation

Skeptics point to historical volatility in the power semiconductor space and Navitas' transition challenges. Revenue has been lumpy, and near-term growth projections remain modest compared to the stock's valuation. Any slowdown in AI capex or delays in major customer ramps could trigger a sharp correction.

Short interest remains notable, though recent covering has fueled the rally. Profit-taking after such gains is a constant risk in momentum-driven names.

Investment considerations for 2026

For aggressive growth investors with high risk tolerance, Navitas offers leveraged exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout. Position sizing is critical given volatility. Long-term believers in the power efficiency megatrend may view current levels as an entry point if they have a multi-year horizon.

More conservative investors may prefer waiting for a pullback or clearer evidence of sustained revenue acceleration and margin expansion. Diversification across the semiconductor and AI supply chain can help manage single-stock risk.

Bottom line

Navitas Semiconductor has delivered extraordinary returns in 2026, rewarding early believers in its AI power pivot. While the long-term opportunity remains compelling, the stock's rapid appreciation leaves it vulnerable to volatility and profit-taking.

Whether to buy, hold, or sell depends on individual risk appetite, time horizon, and conviction in the sustainability of AI-driven power demand. For those bullish on the secular shift toward efficient power electronics, Navitas remains a high-conviction name — but one that demands careful monitoring and disciplined position management.

As always, investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider consulting a financial advisor before making decisions. The semiconductor sector moves fast, and today's winner can quickly become tomorrow's cautionary tale. Navitas has momentum on its side for now, but sustaining it will require flawless execution in a highly competitive market.