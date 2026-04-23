NEW YORK — Navitas Semiconductor Corp. shares surged more than 8 percent in early trading Wednesday, climbing to $16.70 as investors continued to pile into the gallium nitride and silicon carbide power chip specialist amid growing excitement over its pivot toward artificial intelligence data centers and energy infrastructure.

The Nasdaq-listed stock (NVTS) rose $1.35, or 8.81 percent, by 10:07 a.m. EDT, extending a sharp rally that has seen the shares gain dramatically in recent sessions. The move comes just weeks before the company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 financial results on May 5, heightening anticipation around its progress in the high-growth AI power management sector.

Navitas specializes in next-generation power semiconductors using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. These materials enable faster, more efficient power conversion compared to traditional silicon chips, making them particularly valuable for reducing energy consumption and heat in data centers running intensive AI workloads. As hyperscale operators and cloud providers ramp up spending on AI infrastructure, demand for efficient power solutions has surged, positioning Navitas as a potential beneficiary.

The latest rally builds on strong momentum seen on Tuesday, when the stock jumped around 17 percent in a single session on elevated trading volume. Analysts and market observers attributed part of the surge to the company's recent appointment of Gregory M. Fischer, a semiconductor industry veteran and former senior vice president at Broadcom, as an independent director. The addition of Fischer, announced earlier in April, is viewed by investors as a vote of confidence in Navitas' strategic transformation — often referred to internally as "Navitas 2.0" — toward higher-power applications in AI servers, electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

Company executives have highlighted a massive addressable market opportunity. Navitas estimates the data center power segment alone could represent roughly $3.5 billion in potential revenue. The firm has already begun shifting its revenue mix away from mobile applications, which now account for less than 25 percent of sales, toward data center and industrial uses. Recent product launches, including fifth-generation GeneSiC platforms and demonstrations of high-voltage power delivery solutions at events like NVIDIA's GTC conference, have further fueled optimism.

Despite the enthusiasm, the stock's rapid rise has drawn some caution from Wall Street. The shares have skyrocketed more than 400 percent over the past year, pushing valuations into elevated territory. Some analysts note that while the long-term AI tailwind appears compelling, Navitas remains unprofitable and faces execution risks as it scales production and competes with larger semiconductor players. The company posted an adjusted loss of about $41 million in 2025, and projections show continued losses in the near term even as revenue grows.

Navitas is scheduled to release Q1 2026 results after the market close on May 5, followed by a conference call hosted by President and CEO Chris Allexandre and CFO Tonya Stevens. Guidance from the previous quarter pointed to sequential revenue growth, with first-quarter net revenues expected between $8.0 million and $8.5 million and non-GAAP gross margin around 38.7 percent. Investors will be watching closely for updates on customer wins in the data center space and any signs of margin improvement or accelerated design wins.

The broader semiconductor sector has shown strength in 2026, driven by AI-related spending, but power management chips represent a specialized niche. Navitas' GaN and SiC technologies offer advantages in efficiency, size and thermal performance — critical factors as data centers consume ever-larger amounts of electricity. Industry forecasts suggest AI could drive significant increases in global power demand, creating a structural growth opportunity for suppliers like Navitas.

Beyond data centers, the company is targeting electrification trends in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and industrial applications. Its GeneSiC silicon carbide portfolio, in particular, is designed for high-power, high-voltage environments where efficiency gains translate directly into cost savings and reduced carbon emissions.

The stock's recent volatility has also drawn attention from retail traders, with some market participants labeling Navitas as part of a new wave of meme-driven or momentum plays in the semiconductor space. Elevated social media discussion and unusually high trading volumes have accompanied the price action, though fundamental drivers tied to the AI pivot appear to underpin much of the buying interest.

Navitas, headquartered in Torrance, California, was founded with a focus on GaN power ICs and has expanded through acquisitions and internal development into a broader power semiconductor portfolio. The company went public via a SPAC merger several years ago and has navigated the typical challenges of a growth-stage chip firm, including supply chain fluctuations and investment in research and development.

Looking ahead, analysts remain divided on the near-term outlook. While many acknowledge the substantial long-term potential in AI power electronics, some warn that the current valuation leaves limited room for error if revenue ramps or profitability milestones slip. Others see the board enhancement and product momentum as positive signals that could support further upside if execution remains strong.

The upcoming earnings report will provide fresh data points on order momentum, customer diversification and gross margin trends. Positive commentary around data center design wins could sustain the rally, while any cautionary notes on costs or timelines might temper enthusiasm.

For now, the surge to $16.70 reflects investor conviction that Navitas is well-positioned in one of the semiconductor industry's hottest growth areas. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates globally, efficient power conversion technologies are expected to play an increasingly vital role in managing energy demands and operational costs.

The company's ability to scale production, secure major design wins and improve financial metrics will ultimately determine whether the current momentum translates into sustained value creation. In the meantime, the stock's sharp moves highlight both the opportunities and risks inherent in early-stage plays tied to transformative technologies like artificial intelligence.

As trading continues Wednesday, all eyes remain on Navitas Semiconductor and its role in the evolving AI power landscape. With earnings on the horizon and the broader market digesting geopolitical developments and economic data, the coming sessions could prove pivotal for the stock's trajectory in 2026.