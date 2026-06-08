NEW YORK — An Indian software engineer at Google has captured hearts worldwide by surprising his mother with a glowing billboard in Times Square, celebrating her sacrifices and his journey from modest beginnings in India to success in Silicon Valley.

Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru shared a video on social media showing the moment his mother first saw her photograph displayed prominently amid the bright lights of New York City's iconic landmark. The heartfelt gesture quickly went viral, drawing praise for its sincerity and the story of perseverance it represents.

Abhijay, who grew up in Panchkula in northern India, was raised primarily by his mother after she took on the responsibility of his upbringing alone. Despite her own limited resources — including studying with second-hand books — she prioritized his education and encouraged him to pursue ambitious goals.

In a detailed social media post, Abhijay described the billboard as the most special day of his life. He credited his mother's unwavering support through years of setbacks that tested his resolve. In 2012, he failed to clear the highly competitive Indian Institutes of Technology entrance examination, an experience that left his mother visibly disappointed but ultimately fueled his determination.

Rather than giving up, Abhijay persisted. He graduated in 2016 without immediate job offers but gained momentum by winning a hackathon in 2017. Between 2016 and 2020, he prepared rigorously for the GMAT, taking the exam three times. Business school consultants advised him to abandon dreams of studying in the United States after receiving several rejection letters in 2021.

Undeterred, Abhijay continued working toward his goals. In 2022, he secured admission to Harvard University. He joined Google in 2025, fulfilling a long-held professional ambition and marking a significant milestone in his career.

The Times Square tribute serves as a public acknowledgment of the quiet strength his mother provided throughout these challenges. In the video, her smile upon seeing the billboard reflects deep pride and emotion. Abhijay encouraged others to remain grateful to those who support their dreams, emphasizing themes of resilience, family bonds and the value of persistence.

Social media users responded enthusiastically to the story. Many described it as deeply inspiring, highlighting how Abhijay's journey from setbacks to success at a global technology leader exemplifies determination. Comments praised the mother's sacrifices and the son's thoughtful gesture, with some calling it a perfect example of honoring parental love in a public, memorable way.

The story resonates particularly within Indian diaspora communities and among students facing competitive academic and professional pressures. It underscores the role of family support in overcoming obstacles like repeated exam failures and professional rejections. Abhijay's path from Panchkula to Harvard and Google illustrates how personal drive combined with familial encouragement can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Google, known for attracting top global talent, employs thousands of engineers from India. Abhijay's achievement adds to the narrative of Indian professionals contributing significantly to the technology sector in the United States. His story also highlights the emotional side of immigrant success — the sacrifices made by parents and the desire of children to express gratitude across continents.

Times Square billboards are a coveted form of public recognition, often used for major brand campaigns, movie promotions or personal milestones. Securing one for a family tribute demonstrates both financial success and emotional investment. Abhijay's decision to share the moment publicly has amplified its impact, turning a private celebration into an inspirational message for millions.

The video and accompanying post have sparked broader conversations about parent-child relationships, the immigrant experience and the importance of acknowledging support systems. Many viewers shared similar stories of parental sacrifice, creating an outpouring of positive engagement across platforms.

Abhijay's journey includes both academic and professional hurdles that will feel familiar to many aspiring engineers and business professionals. Failing the IIT entrance exam is a common experience in India's intense education system, where competition is fierce. His subsequent success through alternative paths offers encouragement to those facing early disappointments.

His multiple GMAT attempts and business school rejections further illustrate the non-linear nature of achievement. Rather than viewing these as failures, Abhijay treated them as motivation, eventually gaining admission to one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Reaching Google represents the culmination of years of effort. The company's rigorous hiring process is well-known, making his accomplishment particularly noteworthy. By sharing his story, Abhijay contributes to a growing collection of motivational narratives from Indian professionals thriving abroad.

The Times Square surprise also reflects cultural values of filial piety and respect for parents, which remain strong in many Indian families even as children pursue opportunities overseas. Public displays of gratitude like this billboard help bridge distances created by global careers.

As the video continues circulating, it serves as a reminder of the human stories behind professional success. In an era dominated by career highlights and material achievements, Abhijay's tribute emphasizes the foundational role of family support and emotional resilience.

For aspiring students and young professionals, the message is clear: setbacks are part of the journey, and perseverance combined with strong support systems can lead to remarkable outcomes. Abhijay's mother's sacrifices and his determination offer a powerful example of how individual effort and familial love intersect to create success.

The story has drawn comparisons to other viral moments of children honoring parents publicly. Its appeal lies in authenticity and relatability — a son expressing love and gratitude in one of the world's most visible public spaces.

As Abhijay continues his career at Google, this gesture ensures his mother's contributions are recognized on a grand scale. The billboard stands as a lasting symbol of appreciation that transcends typical birthday or holiday tributes.

In sharing his journey, Abhijay not only honors his mother but also inspires countless others facing similar challenges. His path from Panchkula through academic struggles to Harvard and Google demonstrates that persistence and gratitude can create powerful, uplifting narratives in the modern world.

The response on social media reflects universal themes of family, sacrifice and achievement. Users from diverse backgrounds have expressed admiration, reinforcing the story's broad emotional resonance. For many, it serves as a prompt to reflect on their own support systems and express thanks to those who helped along the way.

Abhijay's billboard surprise has become a feel-good story amid daily news cycles, reminding audiences of the importance of recognizing personal heroes. As the video garners more views, its message of perseverance and gratitude continues spreading, touching hearts far beyond Times Square.