TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a public warning this week alerting residents to fraudulent QR code scams that are exploiting the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Officials said they have identified fraudulent social media posts and emails circulating online that link QR codes directly to donation requests tied to the investigation. The department emphasized that it has never solicited, and will never solicit, donations from the public in connection with this or any other criminal investigation.

Officials Detail the Scam

In its public statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department described the specific pattern investigators have observed.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie investigation that include a QR code requesting money," officials said. "PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation."

The department urged the public to remain cautious and avoid engaging with any such requests.

"Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word," the statement continued.

A Case That Has Drawn National Attention

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Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson residence more than five months ago, in a case that remains classified as a potential kidnapping by both the FBI and local law enforcement authorities. Despite receiving countless tips from the public, no one has been formally charged in connection with her disappearance as the investigation continues.

The high-profile nature of the case, tied to Guthrie's daughter's prominent role as a national television anchor, has kept the disappearance in the public eye for months, drawing both genuine public concern and, increasingly, attention from criminals looking to exploit that concern for financial gain.

A Pattern of Exploitation Since the Case Began

This is not the first instance of bad actors attempting to capitalize on the Guthrie case. The investigation has already drawn attention from individuals issuing fake ransom demands, as well as scammers spreading false information to manipulate public sympathy and attention.

Federal authorities recently secured a guilty plea from a California man who admitted to harassing the Guthrie family through phone calls and text messages containing false claims related to cryptocurrency, according to reporting on the case. That prosecution illustrates the extent to which the Guthrie family has already been targeted by individuals seeking to exploit the ongoing tragedy for personal gain.

A Family Pleading for Answers

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly and publicly appealed for any reliable information regarding her mother's disappearance. The family has established a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother's safe return, while the FBI has separately offered its own reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

In emotional public remarks, Savannah Guthrie has emphasized how deeply the ongoing uncertainty has affected her family.

"Somebody knows something," Guthrie said through tears. "This is a news story today that's on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day."

A Broader Pattern of Scams Tied to High-Profile Cases

The exploitation of the Guthrie case fits within a broader, troubling pattern in which criminals target high-profile missing person investigations and other emotionally charged news events to defraud the public. According to statistics released by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, Americans lost more than $16.6 billion to cybercrimes in 2024 alone, underscoring the scale of the broader challenge law enforcement agencies face in combating online fraud.

Cybersecurity specialists have consistently warned that scammers frequently take advantage of emotionally charged moments, including missing person cases, natural disasters and other tragedies, to manipulate victims into sending money or clicking on malicious links disguised as legitimate donation requests.

Guidance for the Public

Law enforcement officials and cybersecurity experts are urging members of the public to take several precautions in light of the ongoing scam activity. Recommendations include avoiding unfamiliar QR codes entirely, verifying any information related to active investigations only through official law enforcement channels, and immediately reporting any suspicious posts or messages encountered online rather than engaging with them directly.

Officials specifically emphasized that legitimate law enforcement agencies conducting criminal investigations do not solicit direct financial donations from members of the public, a distinction they say is important for residents to keep in mind when encountering any similar requests tied to future high-profile cases.

An Investigation That Continues

As detectives continue working to determine what happened to Nancy Guthrie, authorities say the case remains an active priority for both local and federal investigators. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has reiterated its call for the public to remain vigilant against online fraud while the investigation proceeds, emphasizing that any assistance the public can provide toward the case should come through direct communication with verified law enforcement channels rather than through unsolicited social media posts or fundraising links.

Anyone with legitimate information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI directly, rather than responding to any third-party posts, messages or QR codes claiming to be affiliated with the investigation.