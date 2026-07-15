South Korean Man in His 20s Caught Cheating on National Exam Using AI Smart Glasses to Flash Answers

MOKPO, South Korea — Police in South Korea have opened an investigation into a man in his 20s accused of using artificial intelligence-equipped smart glasses to cheat on a national technical certification exam, the latest in a string of cases involving AI eyewear being used to circumvent testing safeguards.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency published Tuesday, the Mokpo Police Station in South Jeolla Province said it had opened a case against the man, identified only by his surname initial A, 29, on charges of violating the National Technical Qualifications Act. He remains under investigation.

Glasses Equipped With Camera and AI Search Function

Police said A is accused of attempting to cheat during an electrical industrial engineer certification exam administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea on May 24. Investigators found that the glasses A wore to the exam were equipped with a built-in camera and AI software capable of capturing images of test questions.

According to police, the system worked by having the camera photograph exam questions, which were then wirelessly transmitted to a connected smartphone. The smartphone's AI application would search for and identify the correct answer, which was then displayed directly on the lens of the glasses for the wearer to read during the exam.

A Carefully Planned Scheme to Evade Detection

Investigators said A took deliberate steps to avoid detection under standard exam-security procedures, which typically require test-takers to surrender their smartphones to proctors before entering the exam room. Rather than risk losing access to the device that powered his glasses, A brought two smartphones to the exam site. He submitted only one to the proctor as required, while concealing the second device — the one wirelessly linked to his AI glasses — on his body as he entered the testing room.

The scheme allowed A to maintain a live connection between his glasses and the hidden smartphone throughout the exam, police said, while appearing to have complied with the standard device-surrender protocol observed by test proctors.

Caught by a Suspicious Gesture

Despite the elaborate setup, A's scheme unraveled after a proctor grew suspicious of his behavior during the exam. According to police, the proctor noticed A repeatedly and unnaturally touching the frame of his glasses, a habit that ultimately drew scrutiny and led to his exposure. Investigators said that by the time he was caught, A had used the AI glasses to solve only one or two questions.

Police said A is expected to be referred to prosecutors in the near future as the investigation continues.

Not an Isolated Incident

The Mokpo case adds to a growing number of similar incidents involving AI-equipped eyewear being used to cheat on standardized and certification exams across South Korea in recent months, prompting concern among testing authorities nationwide.

In an earlier case, the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office issued a summary indictment last month against a man in his 40s who wore AI glasses while taking a fire-fighting facilities engineer exam in Gwangju in May, also on charges of violating the National Technical Qualifications Act. That case marked the first instance in South Korea in which AI glasses-related cheating led to formal criminal prosecution.

During the investigation into that earlier case, the man reportedly told investigators that he had developed the AI application connected to the glasses himself and said he had wanted to test whether it could actually display correct answers in real time.

Cheating Also Reported on Language Proficiency Tests

Beyond technical certification exams, similar cheating attempts using AI glasses were also detected during administrations of the Test of English for International Communication, known as TOEIC, in May and June, according to reports. Multiple individuals were caught employing the same basic method — using camera-equipped AI glasses linked to a smartphone to surface answers during the exam.

Authorities Move to Tighten Rules

The pattern of incidents has prompted officials overseeing major national certification exams to take coordinated action. Representatives from key exam-administering organizations held an emergency meeting on July 10 to address the growing use of AI glasses in exam-related fraud.

Following that meeting, officials said they were working to implement more effective countermeasures, including explicitly designating AI glasses as a prohibited item under exam-site device restrictions and significantly strengthening the penalties applied when violations are detected. The goal, according to those familiar with the discussions, is to close the loophole that has allowed test-takers to bring in devices not previously named in existing prohibited-item lists, even when those devices function similarly to smartphones or other already-banned electronics.

Broader Implications for Exam Security

The string of cases illustrates the growing challenge testing authorities face as wearable AI technology becomes more accessible and increasingly difficult to distinguish from ordinary eyewear. Unlike smartphones or smartwatches, which are more easily recognized and confiscated under existing security protocols, AI-enabled glasses can closely resemble standard prescription or fashion eyewear, making them harder for proctors to identify without close inspection or behavioral cues, such as the repeated frame-touching that ultimately exposed the Mokpo case.

As South Korean testing bodies move to update their rules, the incidents are likely to serve as a case study for exam administrators elsewhere grappling with similar concerns as wearable AI devices become more widely available to consumers.