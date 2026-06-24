NEW YORK — Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new line of smart glasses starting at $299, aiming to broaden access to AI-powered wearable technology as competition intensifies in the emerging market.

The Meta Glasses represent the company's first in-house designed eyewear without Ray-Ban or Oakley branding, though they maintain a partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of those brands. The lower price point undercuts the entry-level second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses by at least $80.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has prioritized wearables as part of the company's strategy to establish a hardware platform in the artificial intelligence era. While virtual reality headsets have remained niche, smart glasses have shown stronger consumer adoption, with millions of units sold since the initial Ray-Ban Meta launch in 2021.

The new glasses lack a display screen but feature a camera, open-ear speakers, and integration with Meta's AI assistant. Users can ask the AI for real-time translations, object recognition, reminders, or to capture photos and videos. Content can be easily shared to Instagram or WhatsApp.

The glasses come in three new designs with multiple variations, including options for prescription lenses. A dedicated charging stand accompanies the product. Battery life reaches up to eight hours, according to company specifications.

Meta executives highlighted the accessible pricing as key to expanding the market. "Our partnership with EssilorLuxottica is about putting powerful AI into frames people actually want to wear," Zuckerberg said in a statement. "I believe glasses are going to be a main way people access personal superintelligence — and with Meta Glasses, we're going to make that accessible to a lot more people."

Market Strategy and Competition

Meta and EssilorLuxottica currently hold more than 80 percent market share in smart glasses, according to industry estimates. The new models aim to build on that lead by appealing to a broader audience with stylish designs and lower costs.

The announcement comes amid growing competition. Google recently revealed plans for new computerized eyewear in partnership with Warby Parker, powered by its Gemini AI. Snap Inc. last week introduced Specs, premium smart glasses priced at $2,195 that its CEO positioned as a potential smartphone successor.

Meta's approach emphasizes lightweight, fashionable frames without bulky screens for everyday use. The company previously launched Ray-Ban Display glasses with built-in screens at $799, targeting more advanced augmented reality experiences.

Analysts see smart glasses as a stepping stone toward more sophisticated AR devices. Meta views them as a way to own consumer hardware interactions in the AI era, reducing reliance on smartphones for certain tasks.

Features and Privacy Considerations

The Meta Glasses include a 12-megapixel camera for capturing moments and AI capabilities for contextual assistance. Open-ear audio allows users to listen to music or receive information without isolating themselves from surroundings.

Privacy remains a key concern with camera-equipped wearables. Meta has implemented indicators when recording is active, but critics continue raising questions about always-on capabilities and data collection. The company maintains that user controls and transparency features address these issues.

Availability begins immediately through Meta's website, Best Buy, Amazon, and select eyewear retailers. Prescription options expand accessibility for users needing vision correction.

One limited-edition model features collaboration with influencer Kylie Jenner, including her voice for AI interactions. Pricing for special editions reaches $399.

Zuckerberg's Wearables Focus

Zuckerberg has championed wearables since Meta's rebranding from Facebook in 2021. While VR investments through the Reality Labs division have faced profitability challenges, smart glasses have delivered commercial success and positive consumer feedback.

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The company sold millions of Ray-Ban Meta units last year alone. The new lineup aims to accelerate growth by addressing price sensitivity while maintaining premium features.

Meta continues investing heavily in AI development. Integration of its latest models into the glasses allows for more natural interactions, such as visual search and real-time assistance during conversations or travel.

Industry observers note that success in wearables could help Meta diversify beyond its core social media advertising business. Hardware platforms also create opportunities for app ecosystems and services.

Future Outlook

Meta has signaled plans for more advanced glasses with displays in coming years. The current models serve as an accessible entry point while the company refines AR technology for mainstream adoption.

The smart glasses market remains relatively small but shows strong growth potential. Analysts project increasing consumer interest as AI capabilities improve and devices become more seamless in daily life.

Competition will likely intensify with major technology players entering the space. Success will depend on balancing style, functionality, battery life, and privacy protections.

For Meta, the $299 starting price represents a strategic move to capture market share before rivals establish stronger footholds. Early reviews highlight the stylish designs and practical AI features as strengths.

As wearable technology evolves, Meta's glasses position the company at the forefront of blending fashion with intelligent computing. The initiative underscores Zuckerberg's vision for AI-integrated hardware becoming a primary computing interface.