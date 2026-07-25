Instagram Begins Banning Accounts That Use Meta Glasses to Secretly Film and Harass Strangers in Public

Instagram has begun banning users who post content filmed with Meta's smart glasses that harasses or exploits unsuspecting members of the public, following mounting criticism over a wave of so-called pickup and prank videos built around secretly recording strangers, particularly women, without their knowledge or consent.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the policy change in an Instagram Stories Q&A, first reported by Business Insider. "If you're posting content that is taking advantage of people and harassing them, like a lot of these pickup line kind of videos that we've heard of and seen, then we're going to take the content down," Mosseri said. "We don't want people to be surreptitiously taking videos of other people and harassing them and then posting them on our platform. So we're trying to fight that in any way we can."

What kind of content is being targeted

The crackdown covers two main categories of videos that have proliferated on the platform: so-called pickup videos, in which creators approach strangers, often women, in public settings while secretly recording the interaction with hidden cameras built into their smart glasses, and prank videos that typically target service workers, including cashiers and fast-food employees, with content that frequently verges into harassment. Creators have recorded these encounters in a range of public settings, including gyms, airports, bars, stores and public streets, often without the other person ever realizing they were being filmed.

Accounts already removed

Business Insider reported that at least two prominent accounts built around this kind of content, both with more than 1 million followers, have already been deactivated under the new policy. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the accounts were removed specifically for posting harassment content filmed using the company's smart glasses. Meta has not disclosed how many total videos or accounts have been taken down since the policy went into effect, nor has the company specified precisely how enforcement decisions are being made at scale.

Real accounts of being secretly recorded

The policy shift follows a growing number of firsthand accounts from women who discovered they had been filmed without their knowledge and later found the footage posted online. One woman, 25-year-old social worker Kassy Zanjani, told The Independent that a man wearing smart glasses approached her at a fast-food restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, and struck up a conversation. She didn't think much of the interaction until a friend later sent her a video of the entire exchange that had been posted to Instagram. "It was very anxiety-provoking being secretly filmed without my awareness or consent, and for that to then be posted in this manner, that I don't think is rooted in any good intentions," Zanjani said. "I think he's purposefully targeting intoxicated women, vulnerable women, to elicit a response from them to use as content."

In a separate incident reported by People, a woman identified only as Toluwa said she was approached by a man at a Washington, D.C., airport lounge and gave him her phone number after a conversation, only to later discover videos of the same man approaching other women at airports using smart glasses. When she learned her own conversation had also been recorded, the man reached out over text with the footage and asked for her permission to post it. She declined, but the man posted the video anyway. "It blows up and to the point where people are sending me this video," Toluwa said.

A branding problem for Meta's glasses

The pattern of secretly filmed encounters has generated unflattering nicknames for Meta's smart glasses products, including "pervert glasses" and "predator glasses," terms that reflect growing public frustration with how the devices have been used. That reputational challenge comes as Meta continues pushing smart glasses as a flagship consumer product, making the harassment controversy a notable complication for the company's broader wearable technology ambitions.

Meta's technical response to camera tampering

Beyond the new content moderation policy, Meta has also taken steps to address a separate but related problem: users disabling or hiding the small LED light built into the glasses that signals when the device is actively recording. According to a July 7 explainer from Meta, the company's second-generation glasses will now automatically disable the camera entirely if the device detects that its recording indicator light has been tampered with, whether by tape, film or physical modification.

That change followed reports that a cottage industry had emerged around helping users disable the recording light without triggering detection, with people in at least 30 states reportedly offering the tampering service, according to journalist Joanna Stern. Meta said it actively works to remove advertisements, posts and Marketplace listings that offer these glasses-tampering services.

Limitations of the recording indicator

Even when functioning as intended, critics have noted that the LED indicator light on Meta's glasses is relatively easy to miss, particularly in outdoor settings with natural light, raising questions about how effective the built-in privacy safeguard has been at actually alerting people that they are being recorded in real time.

A grassroots response as well

The controversy has also spurred independent efforts outside of Meta's own policies. App developer Yves Jeanrenaud created a free application called Nearby Glasses, which scans for Bluetooth signals emitted by Meta's smart glasses and sends users a push notification if someone wearing the eyewear is nearby. According to The Independent, the app has been downloaded roughly 78,000 times since launching a few weeks earlier, reflecting significant public demand for tools that can help people detect when they might be recorded without their consent.

While Instagram's new enforcement policy marks a formal acknowledgment of a problem that has been building for months, Meta has not detailed exactly how consistently or aggressively the policy will be applied going forward, nor whether it plans to expand its camera-tampering safeguards further. With smart glasses continuing to grow in popularity and Meta positioning them as a central part of its future product lineup, how effectively the company balances that growth against ongoing privacy and harassment concerns is likely to remain a closely watched issue in the months ahead.