Apple is piloting a new artificial intelligence tool designed for use at its Genius Bar locations that transcribes and summarizes conversations between employees and customers, a feature that has already prompted concerns among staff about how the resulting data might be used to evaluate their performance.

The tool, called Live Notes, was first reported by Bloomberg's "Power On" newsletter as part of the outlet's ongoing coverage of Apple's internal artificial intelligence initiatives. According to the report, Live Notes uses AI to listen to interactions between Genius Bar employees and customers, generating a transcript and summary of the conversation so that staff members can focus more fully on the customer in front of them rather than manually taking notes throughout the exchange.

How the tool is designed to work

Live Notes requires consent from both parties before activation, according to the report, meaning both the employee and the customer must agree to its use during any given interaction. There is currently no indication that Apple plans to make the tool mandatory for Genius Bar staff, and the available reporting suggests it is being introduced as an optional, time-saving feature rather than a company-wide requirement.

Despite those built-in consent requirements, some Genius Bar employees have reportedly expressed concern about the broader implications of having their customer interactions recorded, transcribed and summarized by an AI system, given the potential for that data to later be reviewed by management as part of performance evaluations.

Apple's current safeguards during testing

According to the report, Apple has implemented a specific policy during the current testing phase intended to address those concerns directly: managers are not given access to the transcripts generated by Live Notes, and employees themselves retain the ability to edit the transcripts produced from their conversations. However, it remains unclear whether that policy protecting employees from manager access will remain in place once testing concludes and the tool potentially moves toward a broader rollout.

That uncertainty around long-term data access appears to be a central source of the unease among staff, since a policy limiting managerial visibility during a testing phase does not necessarily guarantee the same protections will persist if and when the tool becomes a permanent fixture of the Genius Bar workflow.

Part of a broader push into internal AI tools

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Live Notes appears to be one piece of a larger effort by Apple to integrate artificial intelligence into its internal operations and employee-facing tools, following earlier reports of separate AI assistants being tested across the company. One previously reported tool, called Enchante, is designed to help employees proofread written work, brainstorm ideas and answer general knowledge questions. A second tool, referred to as Enterprise Assistant, is built around a centralized internal knowledge hub intended to help employees quickly access company information and resources.

According to the report, Live Notes could represent a variation of the broader Enterprise Assistant framework, though the exact relationship between the tools has not been detailed publicly. Both Enchante and Enterprise Assistant reportedly rely on Apple's own foundation AI models, and while the specific underlying technology behind Live Notes has not been confirmed, it is considered likely to be built on the same internal Apple AI infrastructure given the company's broader approach to these tools.

No timeline for a wider rollout

There is currently no publicly available information regarding a rollout timeline for Live Notes, nor any confirmed details about how or whether the tool might eventually be implemented more broadly across Apple's retail locations. Based on available reporting, the tool is expected to remain optional for both employees and customers even if it eventually moves beyond its current testing phase, though Apple has not issued public comment confirming those plans.

Part of a broader industry trend

Apple's testing of Live Notes comes amid a broader wave of AI tool adoption across the technology industry, both in customer-facing and internal workplace contexts. Many companies across sectors have introduced AI tools for employees in recent years, with some organizations mandating their use as part of broader efficiency and productivity initiatives. So far, available reporting has not indicated that Apple is taking a similarly mandatory approach with any of its internal AI tools, including Live Notes, positioning the company's current strategy as more conservative and employee-consent-driven compared with some industry peers.

The concerns raised by Genius Bar staff reflect a broader tension increasingly playing out across workplaces as AI-driven monitoring and transcription tools become more common: balancing the genuine efficiency benefits such tools can offer employees, such as reduced note-taking burden and more focused customer interactions, against legitimate worries about surveillance, performance evaluation, and how collected data might ultimately be used once initial testing safeguards are no longer guaranteed to remain in place.

As Apple continues testing Live Notes and its related internal AI tools, additional details are likely to emerge regarding the company's longer-term plans for data access policies, potential rollout timelines, and whether the current employee protections established during testing will carry forward into any eventual broader deployment. For now, the tool remains in a limited testing phase, with Apple yet to confirm publicly how it intends to address the underlying employee concerns that have already surfaced around monitoring and evaluation as the technology continues to develop.