SpaceX Stock Slides Near All-Time Low, Down Nearly 23% Since Record IPO, as Investor Concerns Mount

Shares of SpaceX fell 1.10%, or $1.36, to $122.62 Monday morning, continuing a difficult stretch for the rocket and satellite company's stock, which has now dropped nearly 23% from its June initial public offering price amid growing investor concerns over growth, capital needs and operational setbacks.

The decline places SpaceX's stock, which trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, close to its all-time low of $122.12, a level reached earlier this month and representing a dramatic reversal from the stock's post-IPO peak of $225.64, hit on June 16, just days after the company's historic public debut.

Read more SpaceX Nears Historic Nasdaq-100 Debut Tuesday as Investors Weigh Post-IPO Valuation Questions SpaceX Nears Historic Nasdaq-100 Debut Tuesday as Investors Weigh Post-IPO Valuation Questions

A record-breaking IPO followed by mounting pressure

SpaceX completed the largest initial public offering in history on June 12, raising approximately $75 billion before underwriters exercised their overallotment option. The company priced its IPO at $135 per share, and shares opened the following day at $150, an 11% jump from the offering price, before finishing that first session up nearly 20%. Trading volume on the debut day topped 500 million shares, approaching the scale seen during Facebook's landmark 2012 public offering.

Elon Musk and SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell rang the opening bell to mark the occasion, with Musk participating from Texas while Shotwell appeared in person at the Nasdaq in New York City. Ahead of the listing, Musk said on a livestream hosted by JPMorgan Chase that SpaceX had been cash-flow positive since around 2015, and that he wanted to take the company public specifically to raise capital for what he described as a significant growth phase, including plans to place more than 100,000 satellites into orbit for communications purposes and to build artificial intelligence data centers in space.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives characterized the IPO's broader significance for the technology sector in a note to investors at the time. "SpaceX going public is an important moment for the broader tech sector in our view as this AI Revolution and data takes this next step forward," Ives wrote.

Momentum fades in the weeks following the debut

SpaceX's stock continued climbing in the days immediately following its debut, rising 20% on the first full trading day after the IPO and eventually reaching its all-time high above $225 in mid-June. Since that peak, however, the stock has steadily declined, briefly slipping below its $135 IPO price in mid-July before continuing to drift toward its current levels near $122.

According to Yahoo Finance, the decline reflects a combination of factors weighing on investor sentiment, including ongoing scrutiny of the company's ambitious valuation, questions about its path to sustained profitability, and reported concerns tied to a delayed Starship launch that affected the company's near-term market value. Retail investor sentiment toward the stock has turned notably more bearish in recent weeks, according to the same reporting, as the initial post-IPO enthusiasm has given way to more cautious positioning.

Significant capital needs ahead

Compounding investor unease, reports have highlighted the scale of capital SpaceX may need to raise in the coming years to support its ambitious expansion plans, with some estimates suggesting the company could require as much as $84 billion annually beginning in 2027 to fund its various initiatives, including satellite deployment, Starship development, and the company's stated ambitions in space-based artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Those capital requirements have added to a broader debate among analysts about whether SpaceX's current valuation, and its post-IPO trajectory, adequately reflects the substantial ongoing investment needed to execute on Musk's stated vision for the company's next growth phase.

A business built primarily on Starlink profitability

Despite SpaceX's broader ambitions spanning reusable rockets, deep-space missions and space-based data centers, the company's only currently profitable division remains its Starlink satellite internet business. That reliance on a single profitable segment, even as the company pursues capital-intensive expansion across multiple other fronts, has remained a persistent point of focus for analysts evaluating the stock's near-term prospects.

Musk, who became the world's first trillionaire based on his combined stakes in SpaceX and Tesla, has projected extraordinary long-term growth for the company, posting on social media platform X around the time of the IPO that SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, a substantial increase from the $18.7 billion in revenue the company generated the previous year.

Wall Street remains divided but broadly optimistic

Despite the stock's recent struggles, analyst sentiment toward SpaceX remains largely positive on a longer-term basis. Of the analysts currently covering the stock, 27 recommend buying shares while just one suggests selling, resulting in an overall consensus rating of Buy. The average 12-month price target among covering analysts stands at approximately $240, implying substantial potential upside from current trading levels, though individual estimates vary widely, ranging from a low of $62 to a high of $800 per share.

Volatility expected to continue

Market observers have cautioned that SpaceX's stock is likely to remain highly volatile in the near term, a pattern consistent with expectations set immediately following the company's debut. The stock currently carries a beta coefficient of 5.79, reflecting significantly higher volatility than the broader market, and has moved an average of more than 7% on a daily basis since its listing.

With SpaceX's stock hovering near its post-IPO lows and significant capital requirements looming in the years ahead, investors are likely to continue closely watching for updates on Starship's development timeline, progress on the company's expanding satellite constellation, and any further details regarding how SpaceX intends to fund its stated ambitions in space-based AI infrastructure. Whether the stock's current weakness represents a durable reassessment of the company's near-term prospects or simply a temporary cooling-off period following an unusually enthusiastic IPO debut remains an open question for the market to resolve in the months ahead.