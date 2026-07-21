ASX 200 Claws Back Early Losses Tuesday as Miners and Tech Stocks Rebound, Energy Shares Extend Gains

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged higher Tuesday afternoon, sitting at 8,798.9 points, up 7.6 points, or 0.09%, as mining and technology stocks staged a recovery from earlier losses and energy shares continued to build on recent gains tied to elevated global oil prices.

The modest advance came despite a weak overnight lead from Wall Street, where futures had pointed to a soft open for Australian shares. SPI futures ahead of Tuesday's session had suggested the ASX 200 would open roughly 39 points, or 0.45%, lower, following a mixed session in the United States where the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.65% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, even as the Nasdaq Composite managed a modest gain.

A recovery from a weaker open

Despite that soft start, Tuesday's session in Sydney saw the index claw back much of its early weakness as the trading day progressed, with mining and technology stocks leading the rebound off the market's worst levels of the morning. Energy stocks, meanwhile, extended a rally that has been building over recent sessions, continuing to benefit from a sustained rise in global oil prices tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

That recovery follows a broadly stronger session on Monday, when the ASX 200 closed higher as gains in energy, banking and defensive stocks helped offset weakness elsewhere in the market. Monday's session had been shaped in large part by rising oil prices, with Brent crude climbing toward $90.92 a barrel after the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further over the weekend, including strikes on Kuwaiti oil and water infrastructure that added a fresh risk premium to energy markets.

Global tech selloff continues to weigh on sentiment

The broader backdrop for Australian markets this week has remained shaped by a global selloff in semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks, triggered in part by the debut of Chinese AI startup Moonshot's Kimi K3 model. That development has intensified investor concerns about the sustainability of current AI infrastructure spending and pricing power among leading technology companies, contributing to a broader chip index bear market that has rippled across global equity markets, including in Australia.

That global dynamic has also weighed on other regional markets in recent sessions. South Korea's Kospi index has drifted toward a three-month low amid the ongoing tech-sector volatility, while trading data has shown Chinese investors unwinding leveraged positions at the fastest pace recorded since 2016, reflecting broader nervousness among market participants navigating the current bout of AI-related valuation uncertainty.

Company-specific developments in focus

Beyond the broader macro backdrop, individual company news also featured prominently in Tuesday's session. Investment company Navigator Global Investments drew attention after releasing its June 2026 assets-under-management update for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Broker Morgans retained its buy rating on the stock following the update, though it trimmed its price target slightly to $3.13 from $3.39. The firm described the update as another broadly solid quarter for the company, highlighting a 6% increase in group ownership-adjusted assets under management despite volatile broader market conditions, along with continued strong quarterly net inflows into the company's Lighthouse business of approximately US$690 million.

Elsewhere, lithium explorer Berkeley Energia delivered a maiden resource estimate for its Conchas project, reporting 11.8 million tonnes at a grade of 0.41% lithium oxide and 0.21% rubidium oxide, containing approximately 49,000 tonnes of lithium oxide and 25,200 tonnes of rubidium oxide. The company noted the resource remains open at depth and is considered amenable to open-pit mining methods.

China's new battery tax adds a regional wrinkle

Adding another layer of complexity to sentiment around battery and clean energy-linked stocks, Beijing announced it will impose a consumption tax on lithium-ion batteries and solar cells for the first time in more than a decade, a move aimed at squeezing out weaker domestic producers amid what officials described as brutal price competition within China's battery and solar manufacturing sectors. Under the new policy, lithium-ion batteries will be taxed at 2% beginning September 1, 2026, rising to 4% by September 2027, while solar cells will face a 2% tax starting April 2027, climbing to 4% by April 2028.

Analysts estimated the new levy could add approximately 1,000 yuan, or roughly $147, to the cost of producing an electric vehicle once the tax reaches its full 4% rate, representing a fresh financial squeeze on Chinese automakers already operating with industry-wide profit margins of just 3.4% over the first five months of the year. Despite that added cost pressure, Chinese solar and battery stocks actually rose on the news, with investors apparently pricing in a longer-term consolidation premium as larger, more efficient manufacturers stand to absorb market share from smaller, less competitive rivals unable to withstand the new tax burden.

A market still well below its record high

Tuesday's modest gains leave the ASX 200 still meaningfully below the all-time high of 9,198.6 points the index reached in February 2026, having settled closer to the 8,800 range through much of July. Since its launch in April 2000, the index, which tracks the 200 largest companies on the Australian Securities Exchange by float-adjusted market capitalization, has delivered a long-term annualized total return of approximately 8.2%, including dividends, making it a widely referenced benchmark for Australian equity performance over more than a quarter century of trading history.

With Australia's corporate reporting season now just two weeks away, according to market commentary from earlier in the week, investors are likely to increasingly shift their focus toward company-specific earnings updates in the coming sessions, even as broader global themes, including the trajectory of the U.S.-Iran conflict, oil prices, and sentiment around AI-related technology valuations, continue to shape the overall direction of Australian markets in the near term.