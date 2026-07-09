ASX 200 Slips as Oil Prices Surge on Iran Ceasefire Collapse While Energy Stocks Buck the Trend Today

SYDNEY — Australian shares closed lower Thursday, with the S&P/ASX 200 index falling 22.6 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,762.5, as renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran pushed oil prices sharply higher and weighed on the broader market, even as energy stocks posted strong gains on the back of surging crude prices.

The decline extended a difficult run for Australian equities, marking the fourth consecutive session of losses. The index fell 0.3 percent to close at 8,804 on Tuesday, then dropped a further 0.2 percent to 8,785 on Wednesday, as investors grew increasingly cautious following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran. President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire "over" earlier this week, and American forces launched fresh strikes against Iran on Tuesday in response to attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices climbing roughly 11 percent over the past five trading sessions.

Thursday's session opened sharply lower, with the ASX 200 down as much as 0.9 percent in early trade before paring some losses through the day. Key sectors including materials, financials and healthcare each fell more than 1 percent during the session, while energy stocks continued their strong recent run, climbing further as oil prices extended their advance. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy index rose 1.9 percent Thursday, marking its second consecutive day of gains and pushing the sector to a near three-week high, with strength spanning coal, refining, uranium, and oil and gas names. Utilities stocks with exposure to liquefied natural gas markets, including AGL Energy and Origin Energy, also moved higher during the session.

Beyond the energy-driven divergence, several individual company developments shaped Thursday's trading. Gold miner Pantoro fell sharply, dropping 19.6 percent to $1.77, after reporting full-year 2026 gold production of 77,400 ounces, roughly 10 percent below its downgraded guidance range of 86,000 to 92,000 ounces. The company attributed the shortfall to labor shortages, contractor underperformance and equipment availability issues affecting underground production, though it maintained a debt-free position with cash and gold holdings of $223.4 million. Pantoro's fiscal 2027 guidance pointed to a step-up in output, targeting 90,000 to 105,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $2,800 to $3,400 per ounce, weighted toward the second half of the year, alongside plans to resume open-pit mining at its Green Lantern site and begin underground development at O'Briens Reef from the September quarter.

Elsewhere in the resources sector, gold miner Catalyst Metals entered forward contracts covering 30,000 ounces of gold at a fixed price of $6,075 per ounce, with deliveries spread evenly at 2,000 ounces per month over 15 months beginning in August, a move designed to protect near-term revenue against price volatility. Construction materials group Fletcher Building rallied after upgrading its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, providing one of the session's more notable positive company-specific catalysts.

Wednesday's session had featured broader sectoral pressure, with electronic technology, non-energy minerals and industrial services stocks dragging on the index. BHP Group fell 2.3 percent that day after workers announced plans to strike July 16 at the company's Western Australian iron ore terminal over demands for recognition of specialist skills and associated compensation. Trading Economics reported that early losses on Wednesday were trimmed somewhat after Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter noted that domestic economic activity remained resilient despite weaker consumer and business sentiment following the recent oil price shock.

Tuesday's session had seen even broader-based selling, with mining heavyweight BHP Group dropping 2.9 percent, Evolution Mining sliding 3.8 percent, Telstra losing 3.1 percent, and Macquarie Group falling 2.4 percent, while the four major banks each declined between 1.0 and 1.7 percent. Gold stocks were hit particularly hard that session, tumbling 4.3 percent as bullion prices retreated, with Northern Star Resources, Australia's largest listed gold miner, dropping 5.1 percent. Not every stock struggled during that stretch, however, with WiseTech Global jumping 5.7 percent on Tuesday after the technology company named a new chair, a move the market interpreted as addressing lingering governance concerns that had weighed on the stock in recent months.

The broader macroeconomic backdrop has added further uncertainty to trading this week. The International Monetary Fund cut its 2026 global growth forecast to 3 percent, citing risks stemming from the Middle East conflict, while projecting Chinese economic growth would slow to 4.6 percent amid higher oil prices and structural headwinds, with India expected to lead major economies at 6.4 percent growth. The IMF's updated forecast assumed energy prices would remain roughly 25 percent above prewar levels, based on an assumption that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen from mid-July, while flagging renewed Middle East conflict, trade fragmentation and a possible correction in AI-driven equity valuations as the primary downside risks to the global outlook.

Regional monetary policy also factored into Thursday's session. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, marking its first rate increase since 2023, and signaled further tightening was likely as it works to bring inflation back toward its target. The bank projected inflation would peak at 3.9 percent in the current quarter before easing to 3.3 percent by the September quarter, an improvement on its previous forecast of a 4.3 percent third-quarter peak.

Investors also remained focused on data due later this week from China, Australia's largest trading partner, with June consumer price index and producer price index figures expected to offer fresh signals on the health of Chinese demand. Overnight, Wall Street finished mostly lower but well off session lows, with the S&P 500 closing down 0.28 percent after touching lows of negative 1.09 percent intraday, as chip stocks including Nvidia and Broadcom helped support the broader market even as risk sentiment soured following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

With Middle East tensions continuing to develop and no clear resolution in sight, investors are likely to remain focused on further geopolitical developments, oil price movements, and this week's Chinese economic data as they assess whether the current pullback in Australian equities represents a temporary pause or the beginning of a more extended period of volatility heading into the back half of 2026.