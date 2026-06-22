ASX 200 Edges Lower at Monday Open as Hormuz Tensions and Weak US Futures Weigh on Sentiment

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped slightly in early Monday trading, slipping 7.4 points, or 0.08%, to 8,821.3, as renewed fears over the Strait of Hormuz and softer U.S. futures kept investors cautious heading into the new trading week.

A Cautious Start to the Week

The ASX 200 is set for a cautious Monday open as Hormuz tensions lift oil concerns, U.S. futures weaken and several ASX-listed companies release market-moving updates. Softer U.S. futures and renewed Middle East tensions are weighing on market sentiment, with energy, gold, mining, retail, technology and infrastructure stocks likely to attract the most attention throughout the session. Traders are reacting to renewed concerns around the Strait of Hormuz and possible supply risks tied to reports that Iran is blocking the critical waterway once again.

Oil Prices Climb on Renewed Hormuz Concerns

ASX 200 energy shares Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy Group Ltd could have a decent start to the week after oil prices pushed higher on Friday night. According to Bloomberg, the WTI crude oil price was up 0.9% to US$76.54 a barrel and the Brent crude oil price was up 0.9% to US$80.57 a barrel. However, news that Iran is blocking the Strait of Hormuz again could mean oil prices climb further when Asian trade opens.

A Wider Market Picture Shaped by Conflicting Forces

The session's modest decline reflected a complex set of crosscurrents playing out across global markets simultaneously. Global equities closed broadly lower last Friday as investors questioned the durability of the U.S.-brokered Iran peace agreement, with U.S. markets shut for the Juneteenth holiday. The Stoxx 600 fell 0.2%, the FTSE 100 dropped 0.35%, and the CAC 40 declined 0.55% as Tehran-Washington talks were postponed, while Germany's DAX finished flat. Oil and gas stocks led European gains, with miners and travel names lagging.

At the same time, sentiment in U.S. markets heading into the weekend had reflected a markedly different tone. A buoyant Wall Street and the end of the Iran war drove an unprecedented surge into U.S. equity funds, led by the technology sector. U.S. equity funds drew a record $119.2 billion in the week through June 17, on track for a record $739 billion for 2026 on an annualized basis, according to BofA citing EPFR Global data.

Currency and Commodity Moves

The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.11% in early trade, continuing to find momentum off the back of last week's hawkish Fed, deteriorating U.S.-Iran negotiations and higher oil prices. Meanwhile, gold prices tumbled 1.9% to US$4,137 per ounce, while silver fell 2.2%, palladium dropped 1.9%, and copper declined 0.13%, as the stronger dollar weighed broadly on precious metals.

Federal Reserve Rate Expectations Continue Shifting

Much of the broader market positioning continues to be shaped by shifting expectations around the Federal Reserve's next move. Traders now see the odds of a 25-basis-point hike as approaching a coin flip, up from near-zero before last Wednesday, with close to two hikes priced by early next year. No Wall Street economist holds a July hike as their base case, leaving the market well ahead of consensus. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh declined to add his own dot or offer rate guidance, with hawkish dot-plot projections taken as the signal to lift hike bets.

A Local Corporate Story to Watch

Beyond the macro backdrop, individual company news will also factor into Monday's session, with one notable corporate governance dispute drawing particular attention. The board's independent committee unanimously urges shareholders to take no action, arguing the no-premium bid materially undervalues the retailer. The Independent Board Committee unanimously recommended shareholders reject Frasers' on-market offer of 65 cents cash per share, with the offer representing no premium, equal to the last close before the announcement and below Friday's close of 74 cents. The price sits well below what Frasers has previously paid, including $1.718 per share under a May 2025 subscription agreement and over 92 cents on average for on-market purchases in February 2026.

Metcash Results in Focus

Wholesale distributor Metcash Ltd shares will also be on watch today as the company releases its full-year results. According to a note out of UBS, analysts are expecting the company to report EBIT of $502 million and underlying net profit after tax of $268.6 million. This is broadly in line with consensus estimates and at the low end of management's guidance for fiscal year 2026. However, the market's main focus is likely to be early trading commentary for fiscal year 2027, with investors looking for positive guidance from management.

Where the Index Stands Over the Past Month

Looking at the broader trading range over the past month, the index has shown a moderate degree of strength. Over the period from May 22 to June 22, 2026, the index reached a high of 8,983.80 and a low of 8,490.90, representing a change of 2.63% across that stretch, with an average level of 8,746.69.

A Modestly Positive 12-Month Picture

Looking further back, the index's longer-term trajectory remains modestly positive despite recent volatility. Over the past 12 months, the S&P/ASX 200 has changed by 4.29%, with the index ranging from a low of 8,262.40 to a high of 9,202.90 over the past 52 weeks.

With energy and gold stocks likely to see the most immediate movement tied to overnight commodity price swings, and with Metcash's full-year results set to draw close scrutiny for any signals about the year ahead, Monday's session is shaping up as a test of how durable the broader risk appetite from last week's U.S. equity fund inflows proves to be against the renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Traders will also continue watching for any further developments in the stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations, given how directly that situation has already begun feeding into oil prices and, by extension, sentiment toward Australia's heavily weighted energy and resources sectors.