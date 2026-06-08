ASX 200 Drops 0.7% as Miners and Banks Weigh on Australian Shares

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower on Friday, falling 61 points or 0.7% to finish at 8,625.1 as weakness in mining and financial stocks offset gains elsewhere amid cautious global sentiment.

The benchmark index recorded its second straight decline, extending losses for the week to 1.2% — its first weekly drop in three and the largest in nearly a month. Trading volume remained solid as investors navigated mixed signals from overseas markets and domestic economic data.

Mining stocks led the retreat, pressured by softer commodity prices. Energy and financial sectors also contributed to the downside. Gold miners declined despite firmer bullion prices, with several major names posting losses of 2-3%. The big four banks slipped between 1.1% and 1.6%, reflecting broader caution in the financial space.

In contrast, technology and certain consumer stocks provided some support. Megaport surged more than 11% after announcing new AI infrastructure contracts and plans for an inference cloud, highlighting investor interest in technology-related growth themes.

The decline came as U.S. stock futures weakened ahead of key May jobs data that could influence Federal Reserve policy expectations. Fading hopes around certain geopolitical developments also weighed on risk appetite across Asia-Pacific markets.

Economists noted that the Reserve Bank of Australia's upcoming policy decision later in the month remains a key focus. Recent wage pressures and inflation data have tempered expectations for near-term rate cuts, contributing to a more guarded tone among local investors.

Sector rotation was evident, with defensive areas showing relative resilience while cyclical sectors faced selling pressure. Materials and energy, which have driven much of the year's performance, gave back some recent gains as iron ore and oil prices eased.

Individual stock moves reflected broader themes. Lynas Rare Earths fell after announcing an interim CEO transition. Several mid-cap resources names also traded lower on commodity price softness. On the positive side, selected technology and healthcare stocks bucked the trend, supported by company-specific news and defensive characteristics.

Market analysts described the session as a healthy consolidation after recent gains rather than the start of a major reversal. The ASX 200 remains up modestly for the year but has lagged some global peers amid mixed domestic growth signals and external uncertainties.

Trading Economics noted that over the past month the index has declined around 1.9%, though it stays positive year-over-year. Historically, the benchmark reached an all-time high earlier in 2026 near 9,200 points.

Looking ahead, investors will monitor upcoming economic releases, corporate earnings and international developments for direction. The upcoming RBA meeting and U.S. data will likely influence sentiment in the short term.

Broader context includes ongoing global transitions in monetary policy and geopolitical tensions. Australian markets, heavily weighted toward resources and financials, remain sensitive to movements in commodity prices and major trading partners like China.

Despite Friday's decline, many strategists maintain a constructive longer-term outlook for Australian equities, citing attractive valuations in certain sectors and potential benefits from any global economic soft landing. However, near-term volatility is expected to persist as markets digest fresh data.

The All Ordinaries index, which includes more smaller companies, also closed lower, reflecting similar pressures across the broader market.

Volume leaders and most active stocks highlighted interest in both declining resources names and outperforming technology plays. Options activity and futures positioning suggested continued caution heading into the new week.

For individual investors, the session underscored the importance of diversification across sectors. While resources have powered recent gains, defensive and growth areas provided balance during periods of weakness.

As the Australian sharemarket enters the new week, focus shifts to corporate earnings season continuation, commodity trends and international cues. The S&P/ASX 200's performance will depend on how these factors interplay amid a complex global backdrop.

Analysts recommend monitoring key support levels around recent lows while watching for positive catalysts in upcoming data releases. The market's resilience in the face of mixed signals highlights underlying strength in select areas despite headline declines.

Overall, Friday's trading reflected typical late-week positioning and profit-taking amid uncertainty. While the 0.7% drop was noticeable, it fits within normal daily fluctuations for the benchmark index and does not necessarily signal a change in the broader trend.

Market participants will now assess next week's calendar, including any further U.S. economic indicators and domestic developments that could influence the RBA's thinking. The balance between growth expectations, inflation control and global risk appetite will remain central to Australian equity performance in the near term.