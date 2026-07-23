ASX 200 Jumps 0.72% to Near 8,900 Points on Thursday as Alphabet's Strong Earnings Lift Global Markets

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark stock index climbed sharply Thursday, building on gains from the previous session as strong quarterly results from Alphabet lifted sentiment across global markets, even as domestic technology stocks bucked the broader trend and slid to a one-month low.

The S&P/ASX 200 stood at 8,886.1 as of 1:02 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time, up 63.1 points, or 0.72%, on the day. The advance follows a gain of roughly 0.35% in Wednesday's session, when the index closed at 8,823 points, lifted at the time by strength in mining, energy and consumer stocks.

What's driving Thursday's gains

The rally comes after Alphabet delivered a broad earnings beat overnight, reporting revenue up 24% to $119.80 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $117.02 billion. The company's cloud division was a standout, with Google Cloud revenue surging 82% to $24.77 billion against expectations of $22.46 billion, while operating margin in that segment expanded to 35.6%, up sharply from 20.7% a year earlier. Alphabet also raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance, a move interpreted by investors as a signal of continued confidence in AI-related demand.

Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai characterized the broader AI adoption trend as still in its early stages during the company's earnings call, saying it feels like the "very early innings" of a secular shift across Google's core information businesses, and adding that enterprises are "barely scratching the early stages" of what is possible with the technology.

A mixed picture beneath the headline number

Despite the broader index's strong gain, Thursday's session revealed a notable divergence beneath the surface. The S&P/ASX 200 Tech Index was trading sharply lower, down 2.4% to a one-month low, with heavyweight technology names including WiseTech, Life360 and Pro Medicus all falling between 3% and 4%. Market analysts pointed to a weak overnight session for global software stocks as the primary driver, with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF falling 3.0% in offshore trading, rather than any specific domestic catalyst.

Economic data adds to the mix

Thursday's trading also came alongside a batch of fresh economic data. Australia's unemployment rate held steady at 4.4%, even as jobs growth for the month came in well above expectations, according to figures released Thursday morning. Separately, South Korea's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, with a surge in semiconductor exports offsetting weaker construction investment, offering another data point supporting the broader narrative of resilient demand tied to the global technology and chip sector.

Context from the broader market

Thursday's advance for the ASX 200 stands out in part because it came despite a subdued overnight session on Wall Street. Ahead of Thursday's open, SPI futures had pointed to a stronger start for Australian shares, forecasting an open roughly 75 points, or 0.85%, higher, a signal that largely played out as the session progressed, even against a softer backdrop in U.S. futures markets tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which President Donald Trump moved to downplay.

A year of records and pullbacks

Thursday's climb toward 8,900 points continues what has been a turbulent year for Australian equities. The ASX 200 reached an all-time high of 9,198.6 points in February 2026, before pulling back to trade closer to the 8,800 range through much of July. Over the index's more than 25-year history, it has delivered a long-term annualized total return of roughly 8.2%, including dividends, making it one of the more established benchmarks for Australian equity performance.

The index, published by S&P Dow Jones and launched in April 2000, comprises the 200 largest companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by float-adjusted market capitalization, together representing approximately 79% of the country's total equity market. The index undergoes quarterly rebalances in March, June, September and December to ensure its constituents continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Company-specific movers

Beyond the broader macro picture, individual company updates also factored into Thursday's trading. Energy company Contact Energy reported higher electricity and gas sales alongside continued progress on new renewable energy projects and lower unit generation costs for June. Mining and metals company South32 advanced its base metals transformation strategy with a major divestment of aluminum assets, while biotechnology firm Telix Pharmaceuticals provided investors with an update on its clinical pipeline and new partnership agreements.

What investors are watching next

With normal ASX trading hours running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the remainder of Thursday's session will offer a clearer picture of whether the index can hold onto its gains through the closing bell, particularly given the notable weakness in technology shares contrasting with the broader market's advance. Investors are likely to continue parsing Alphabet's results, along with additional corporate earnings expected globally in the coming days, for further signals about the durability of AI-related capital spending and its ripple effects across sectors from cloud computing to semiconductor manufacturing.

For now, Thursday's advance leaves the ASX 200 within striking distance of the 8,900-point level, extending a recovery from earlier weakness this month even as the underlying divergence between strong index-level gains and a sharply lower technology sector suggests investor sentiment remains far from uniform across the Australian market.