ASX 200 Top Gainers Surge as Regis Healthcare Jumps 16% on Budget Optimism and Sector Rotation

SYDNEY — Australian shares posted mixed results Thursday with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closing down 0.57%, yet a handful of standout performers bucked the broader weakness, delivering double-digit gains that highlighted selective buying in healthcare, resources and consumer stocks amid shifting policy expectations and commodity moves.

The session's biggest risers within the ASX 200 underscored the market's rotational nature, as investors rotated toward names perceived to benefit from potential aged care funding improvements in the recent federal budget while others rode commodity tailwinds or company-specific momentum. Leading the pack was aged care operator Regis Healthcare Ltd, whose shares exploded higher on renewed optimism around government support for the sector.

Here are the top 5 gainers among ASX 200 constituents on April 23 (percentage gains based on closing prices):

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX: REG) — up 16.39% to A$7.03 The standout performer added 99 cents in heavy trading as the market digested fresh details from the federal budget that could ease funding pressures on residential aged care providers. Regis, one of Australia's largest listed operators, has been expanding aggressively through acquisitions and now stands to benefit from possible increases in accommodation payments and incentives for new bed construction. The stock had hit a multi-year low near A$5.64 just days earlier after breaking key technical support, making Thursday's rebound particularly sharp. Volume surged well above average, signaling strong institutional and retail interest. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX: TWE) — up around 16.5% to approximately A$4.72 The wine giant posted one of its strongest single-day moves in recent memory, closing near session highs after reports of solid export demand and easing concerns over global trade tensions. Treasury Wine has been navigating shifting consumer preferences and currency impacts, but Thursday's surge reflected renewed confidence in premium wine sales, particularly into key Asian markets. The move came with elevated volume, suggesting traders viewed the stock as oversold following earlier weakness. New Hope Corporation Ltd (ASX: NHC) — up approximately 5.5% The thermal coal producer gained ground as oil prices remained elevated near or above US$100 per barrel due to ongoing uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz. While not a direct oil play, New Hope benefited from broader energy market strength and potential spillover demand for Australian thermal coal exports. The stock has shown resilience throughout the year amid global energy tightness linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict. Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX: KAR) — up around 4.6% to A$2.06 The oil and gas explorer advanced on the back of sustained crude prices and positive sentiment around domestic energy security. Karoon's operations in the Santos Basin have drawn attention as investors seek exposure to relatively stable production assets less exposed to some of the geopolitical risks affecting larger international players. AUB Group Ltd (ASX: AUB) — up around 5.4% to A$23.80 The insurance and financial services firm rose amid broader sector rotation into defensives and professional services names. AUB has been expanding its broking and risk management offerings, and the gain reflected steady demand for its diversified business model in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Other notable movers included Premier Investments Ltd and Eagers Automotive Ltd, which posted solid mid-single-digit gains earlier in the week but continued to attract attention in rotational flows.

The broader ASX 200 closed at 8,793.4, down 50.2 points, with materials and financials weighing on the index while energy names provided some offset. Healthcare as a sector outperformed on the day, buoyed by Regis and related names, as investors priced in potential policy tailwinds from Canberra.

Analysts noted that Regis Healthcare's performance was particularly eye-catching given its recent technical breakdown. The company reported strong first-half FY26 results in February, with revenue up 18% to A$667.7 million on higher occupancy and acquisitions. Mature home occupancy reached 96%, and the firm maintained a healthy net cash position. Thursday's surge suggested the market is now factoring in a more supportive long-term funding environment for aged care operators facing workforce and regulatory costs.

Treasury Wine's move highlighted resilience in consumer discretionary names despite cost-of-living pressures. The company has focused on premium brands and direct-to-consumer channels, helping mitigate some margin pressures from currency and logistics challenges.

Market breadth remained negative overall, with decliners outnumbering advancers, but the session's top performers illustrated how targeted catalysts can drive outsized moves even on a down day for the index. Volume in the leaders was notably higher than average, indicating conviction behind the buying rather than mere short covering.

For investors, the day's action served as a reminder of the ASX 200's sensitivity to both domestic policy developments and global commodity trends. With the federal budget still fresh and the Strait of Hormuz situation fluid, selective buying in sectors perceived as beneficiaries could continue in the near term.

Longer-term observers pointed to demographic tailwinds supporting aged care names like Regis, while energy exposure remains attractive as long as Middle East tensions persist. However, analysts cautioned that gains could prove volatile if budget implementation details disappoint or if oil prices pull back on any de-escalation signals.

Retail participation appeared elevated in the top movers, with trading apps showing increased activity in Regis and Treasury Wine. Institutional flows likely played a role as well, with some funds rotating out of recently underperforming areas into perceived value or policy-supported plays.

The ASX 200's modest decline masked underlying strength in certain pockets, a pattern that has repeated throughout April amid geopolitical headlines and domestic economic data. Friday's session will likely hinge on any fresh commodity price moves and overnight developments from Wall Street.

As the trading week wound down, the standout gains in Regis Healthcare and Treasury Wine provided a bright spot for a market otherwise grappling with caution. Whether these moves mark the start of sustained outperformance or short-term rebounds will depend on upcoming company updates, policy clarity and global risk sentiment.

For now, the top five gainers demonstrated that even in a subdued broader session, compelling stories and sector tailwinds can still deliver significant returns for nimble investors tracking the ASX 200's daily movers.