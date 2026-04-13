SYDNEY — Energy and healthcare names dominated the S&P/ASX 200's biggest gainers Monday as renewed uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher, providing a modest cushion for resource-exposed stocks even as the broader index slipped 0.39% to close at 8,926.0. While most sectors finished in the red amid global caution, a handful of companies posted solid gains on sector-specific momentum and company news.

The benchmark shed 34.6 points on moderate volume, extending a pattern of volatility tied to Middle East developments. Despite the overall decline, energy stocks outperformed as Brent crude hovered near elevated levels following President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade targeting Iranian shipping. Traders rotated into oil producers and related services amid fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Here are the five biggest gainers in the S&P/ASX 200 on Monday, April 13, 2026, based on percentage advances (with closing prices and approximate gains drawn from market data):

TELIX Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: TLX) — Shares of the radiopharmaceutical company rose about 7.83% to close near $15.70. TELIX continued its recent strength on positive clinical momentum and broader interest in biotech innovation. The company, focused on oncology diagnostics and therapies, has seen volatile but upward trading amid sector rotation away from heavily pressured mining names. Its market capitalization sits around $5.3 billion, with strong volume supporting the move. New Hope Corporation Ltd (ASX: NHC) — The coal producer gained approximately 5.43% to finish at $5.44. New Hope benefited from sustained strength in thermal coal prices linked to global energy tightness. With the Iran conflict disrupting oil flows, some buyers shifted attention to alternative energy sources, including Australian thermal coal exports. The stock has climbed more than 51% over the past year, reflecting resilient demand despite longer-term transition pressures. Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX: PME) — The medical imaging software firm advanced roughly 4.75% to $132.91. Pro Medicus, known for its Visage imaging platform used by major hospitals worldwide, drew buying interest on steady demand for healthcare technology. The stock has faced volatility this year but remains a favorite among growth investors for its high margins and recurring revenue model. Monday's gain helped offset some of the broader market weakness. Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX: WDS) — Australia's largest independent oil and gas company rose about 3.29% to $34.19. Woodside was a clear beneficiary of elevated oil prices driven by Hormuz tensions. The LNG and petroleum giant, with significant operations in Western Australia and the Gulf, saw its shares lift as analysts noted potential revenue upside from higher benchmark crude. Woodside has delivered strong year-to-date performance, up nearly 75% in some recent periods amid energy market swings. Ampol Ltd (ASX: ALD) — The fuel retailer and refiner climbed around 2.6% in line with other energy names. Ampol, which operates refineries and a extensive service station network, gained from improved refining margins and higher wholesale fuel prices. The company has positioned itself well during periods of supply disruption, and Monday's move reflected broader sector resilience even as consumer discretionary and mining stocks lagged.

The performance of these top five highlights the market's selective nature on a down day. While materials and mining stocks — traditionally heavyweights in the ASX 200 — dragged the index lower with names like Regis Resources, Evolution Mining and Ramelius Resources posting losses of 2.7% to 3.9%, energy names found support from commodity tailwinds.

Broader context shows the S&P/ASX 200 has been sensitive to geopolitical headlines since the Iran conflict escalated in late February. A brief ceasefire provided relief last week, helping the index post a 4%+ weekly gain, but stalled talks and the new U.S. blockade reintroduced caution. Oil prices climbing back toward $100 per barrel offered a lifeline for producers like Woodside while reminding investors of imported inflation risks for the wider economy.

Healthcare and biotech exposure in the top gainers — via TELIX and Pro Medicus — underscores growing investor appetite for defensive growth stories less tied to cyclical commodities. Both companies operate in sectors with long-term structural demand driven by aging populations and medical innovation, providing some diversification from resource volatility.

Analysts note that while energy stocks can deliver short-term pops during supply shocks, sustained gains depend on how quickly any Hormuz disruptions resolve. Mine-clearing, diplomatic progress or further escalation could swing sentiment rapidly in coming sessions. The Reserve Bank of Australia continues monitoring energy-driven inflation, with potential implications for interest rate settings later this year.

For individual investors, Monday's movers illustrate the importance of sector awareness. Energy names offered relative safety on a red day, but broader market risks remain elevated. The ASX 200 sits about 3% below its recent 52-week high, with the index still up modestly year-to-date despite periodic sell-offs tied to global events.

Trading volume was in line with recent averages, suggesting no widespread panic but clear selectivity. Defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities attracted some flows, while technology and growth stocks faced headwinds from risk aversion.

Looking ahead, attention turns to China's March trade data due Tuesday — a key indicator for Australian export demand — and domestic labor market figures later in the week. Any signs of weakening Chinese imports could pressure resource names further, while stronger energy prices may continue supporting oil and gas plays.

The five biggest gainers on Monday reflect a market navigating competing forces: geopolitical risk boosting certain commodities, while broader uncertainty caps overall enthusiasm. As the Iran situation evolves, investors will likely continue rotating between defensives, energy and high-quality growth stories like those in healthcare technology.

For now, TELIX, New Hope, Pro Medicus, Woodside and Ampol stand out as Monday's relative winners, providing pockets of strength in an otherwise subdued session for the S&P/ASX 200.