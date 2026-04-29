Top 5 ASX 200 Gainers Today: Codan Leads Sharp Rally on Profit Upgrade

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 showed mixed performance on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, but several individual stocks stood out with impressive gains, led by Codan Ltd which surged more than 15% after issuing a strong profit guidance upgrade that exceeded market expectations.

Codan Ltd (ASX: CDA) was the clear winner on the index, jumping 15.45% to close at $42.00. The diversified technology and metal detection company, best known for its Minelab brand of gold detectors, announced upgraded full-year guidance citing robust demand for its premium products, particularly in the resources sector. The strong update triggered heavy buying from both institutional and retail investors, pushing the stock to its highest level in months.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX: LYC) claimed the second spot, rising 5.18% to $19.68. The rare earths producer benefited from positive sentiment around critical minerals and potential new supply agreements amid global efforts to diversify away from Chinese dominance in the sector. Lynas has been a beneficiary of increased government and industry focus on securing domestic and allied supply chains for materials essential to electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

Nickel Industries Ltd (ASX: NIC) followed with a solid 4.43% gain to $1.06. The nickel producer rode a wave of optimism in battery metals as electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate globally. Recent positive developments in Indonesia, a key nickel producing region, and expectations of stronger demand from the EV sector helped lift sentiment around the stock.

Other notable gainers in the ASX 200 included several resources and technology names. Predictive Discovery Ltd rose on exploration success at its gold projects in West Africa, while select healthcare and consumer stocks also posted modest gains amid broader market rotation.

The broader ASX 200 index itself traded slightly lower for much of the session, reflecting mixed global cues and caution ahead of key domestic inflation data. Resources stocks were mixed, with gold and critical minerals names generally performing better than traditional iron ore and coal plays.

Codan's surge was particularly noteworthy given its relatively small market capitalisation compared to larger index heavyweights. The company's ability to deliver upgraded guidance in a challenging economic environment highlighted the strength of its niche market position in metal detection and communications technology. Analysts quickly responded by lifting price targets, with several firms now forecasting further upside as the company capitalises on elevated gold prices and defence sector demand.

Market analysts noted that today's top performers reflect ongoing themes in the Australian market. Demand for critical minerals, gold as a safe-haven asset, and technology solutions with strong export potential continue to attract investor capital even as parts of the broader market face headwinds from higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

For retail investors, today's movers offer a reminder of the opportunities that exist within the ASX 200 for those willing to dig deeper than the largest index constituents. While BHP, Commonwealth Bank and CSL often dominate headlines, mid-cap names like Codan can deliver outsized returns when positive company-specific news emerges.

Trading volume was elevated for the top gainers, particularly Codan, suggesting strong conviction behind the moves. Institutional buying appeared prominent in the resources names, while retail interest was evident across social media trading communities.

Looking ahead, analysts expect continued volatility in the resources sector as global commodity prices respond to shifting supply dynamics and demand from major economies. Technology and healthcare stocks may also offer opportunities as companies report earnings and provide updates on growth strategies.

For Codan specifically, the upgraded guidance has shifted the narrative from cautious to optimistic. The company's exposure to gold exploration through Minelab and its communications division positions it well for continued growth. Management's confidence in the outlook suggests further positive catalysts could emerge throughout the year.

The ASX 200's performance today underscores the market's selective nature. While some sectors face challenges, others with strong fundamentals and positive momentum continue to reward investors. As always, diversification remains key, with today's top performers offering a snapshot of where active capital is flowing in the current environment.

Investors looking for similar opportunities should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, clear growth drivers and positive earnings momentum. Resources names with exposure to gold and critical minerals, along with innovative technology firms, appear well-placed in the current market cycle.

As the trading day continues, all eyes will remain on whether today's gainers can hold their gains or if profit-taking emerges into the afternoon session. The broader market tone will also be influenced by upcoming economic data and global developments that could shift sentiment across sectors.

For now, Codan's impressive performance sets the benchmark for today's ASX 200 movers, demonstrating how company-specific news can drive significant share price movement even in a relatively flat broader market.