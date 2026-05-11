Top ASX 200 Gainers Today: Metcash and Dyno Nobel Surge on Strong Earnings as Market Dips

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 index traded lower on Monday, May 11, 2026, but several standout performers bucked the broader trend, led by Metcash Ltd and Dyno Nobel Ltd following impressive trading updates and first-half results that highlighted resilience in key sectors.

Here are the top 5 gainers on the ASX 200 today:

Metcash Ltd (ASX: MTS) — Up approximately 6.6% to 9.5% intraday The wholesale distributor and supermarket operator rose sharply after releasing a positive FY26 trading update. The company expects revenue growth of around 0.7% and underlying net profit after tax between $268 million and $270 million. Management highlighted cost discipline and resilience in its Food and Liquor divisions, with plans for at least $25 million in annualised savings next year. Dyno Nobel Ltd (ASX: DNL) — Up around 7.7% to 8.7% The explosives manufacturer delivered a standout first-half performance, with net profit after tax (excluding material items) surging 83.3% to $160.9 million. Strong demand across metals, coal, quarry and construction markets drove revenue higher in both Asia-Pacific and Americas segments. The board lifted the interim dividend by 91.7% to 4.6 cents per share. Capstone Copper Corp (ASX: CSC) — Up about 3.9% Copper exposure provided support as the metal benefited from global supply concerns and industrial demand. Capstone shares climbed alongside other miners on positive sentiment in the sector. Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) — Up roughly 3.5% The resources company gained on broader strength in copper and base metals, with investors rotating into smaller explorers and developers amid commodity tailwinds. Sandfire Resources Ltd (ASX: SFR) — Up around 3.4% Another copper play that advanced as prices for the red metal held firm. Sandfire's operations and growth projects continue attracting interest from investors seeking leveraged exposure to industrial metals.

Market context and broader moves

The ASX 200 finished the morning session down around 0.5-0.6%, weighed by weakness in healthcare (following CSL's profit warning) and financials. However, materials and industrials provided pockets of strength. Copper stocks in particular outperformed as global prices responded to supply dynamics and demand expectations.

Dyno Nobel's result marked a "new era" after its separation from the fertilisers business, positioning it as a pure-play global explosives leader. CEO Mauro Neves highlighted expansion in key markets like Malaysia and Indonesia.

Metcash CEO Doug Jones pointed to a "solid result" underpinned by diversified operations and disciplined execution, offering reassurance to investors amid cost-of-living pressures affecting consumers.

Why these stocks stood out

Both Metcash and Dyno Nobel benefited from clear earnings beats and forward guidance that exceeded expectations in a cautious market. Positive updates provided catalysts at a time when many investors sought quality names with defensive qualities or commodity leverage.

Copper-related stocks gained additional support from higher oil prices and global industrial sentiment. Analysts note that supply constraints in copper could persist, making ASX-listed producers and developers attractive.

Investor takeaways

Today's gainers illustrate the market's selective nature. While macro concerns and sector-specific news (such as healthcare downgrades) pressured the broader index, company-specific positive developments drove strong individual performances.

Traders and longer-term investors alike are watching for follow-through. Metcash and Dyno Nobel could see continued momentum if upcoming analyst commentary remains favourable. Copper names may remain volatile but offer upside if metal prices hold or rise.

Sector rotation signals

The outperformance of industrials and materials today suggests some rotation away from heavily weighted sectors like healthcare and banks. With the federal budget due this week and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting commodities, investors appear selective — favouring names with strong fundamentals and clear catalysts.

Volume was solid in the top movers, indicating genuine buying interest rather than thin trading. Metcash and Dyno Nobel both saw above-average turnover as the results circulated.

What to watch next

Attention now shifts to further earnings releases and the federal budget's potential impact on consumer-facing stocks like Metcash. For copper plays, global economic data and China stimulus signals will remain key drivers.

The ASX 200's mixed session underscores a market in transition — rewarding strong execution while punishing disappointments. As always, individual stock performance can diverge sharply from the index, creating opportunities for active investors.

Monday's top gainers highlight the importance of earnings season and sector-specific tailwinds in driving Australian equity returns. With Metcash and Dyno Nobel leading the way, investors are reminded that solid operational results can shine through even on a softer overall market day.