Rocket Lab Stock Rockets 34% on Neutron Milestone and Major New Defense Contracts

NEW YORK — Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) shares surged 34.32% on Thursday to close at $105.54, marking one of the largest single-day gains in the company's history as investors cheered a successful static fire test of its medium-lift Neutron rocket and the announcement of multiple new multi-year defense contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The dramatic move added roughly $8 billion in market capitalization in a single session and sent the stock well into triple-digit territory for the first time.

Volume was exceptionally heavy, exceeding 120 million shares — more than ten times the daily average — as short sellers scrambled to cover positions and momentum investors piled in. The rally extended into after-hours trading, with shares climbing another 0.43% to $106.00. Rocket Lab's market capitalization now exceeds $50 billion, cementing its status as one of the leading pure-play space companies on the public market.

The catalyst for the surge came from two key developments. First, Rocket Lab successfully completed a full-duration static fire test of the Neutron rocket's Archimedes engine at its new launch complex in Virginia. The test demonstrated stable combustion and performance well within expected parameters, clearing a critical milestone toward the vehicle's maiden flight later this year. Neutron is designed to carry up to 13,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit and is positioned to compete directly with SpaceX's Falcon 9 for medium-lift missions.

Second, the company announced it had secured several new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and allied partners totaling more than $450 million. These agreements include rapid-response launch services, satellite deployment for classified missions, and long-term support for space domain awareness programs. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck described the deals as "a validation of our ability to deliver reliable, affordable access to space for national security customers."

Strong Fundamentals Underpin the Rally

Rocket Lab has been on a tear in 2026. The company has already completed multiple successful Electron launches this year and is rapidly scaling production of both Electron and Neutron vehicles. Its space systems business, which designs and manufactures satellites and components, has also shown robust growth as demand for small satellites and constellation deployments accelerates.

First-quarter 2026 results, released in early May, showed revenue jumping 85% year-over-year to $412 million, beating analyst expectations. The company turned profitable on an adjusted basis for the first time, posting $28 million in adjusted EBITDA. Management raised full-year guidance and highlighted a record backlog exceeding $1.8 billion.

Analysts reacted swiftly to Thursday's developments. Several firms raised price targets, with some now calling for $150–$180 within 12 months. The consensus rating remains Strong Buy, with analysts citing Rocket Lab's technological edge, growing launch cadence and expanding role in national security space missions.

Competitive Position in a Booming Sector

Rocket Lab has carved out a strong niche in the small-to-medium launch market. While SpaceX dominates with Falcon 9 reusability, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket offers responsive, dedicated launches ideal for smaller payloads and time-sensitive missions. Neutron is intended to bridge the gap to larger payloads while maintaining the company's focus on rapid turnaround and customer flexibility.

The company's vertical integration — designing and building both rockets and satellites — gives it a unique advantage. This end-to-end capability allows Rocket Lab to offer complete mission solutions, from launch to on-orbit operations, appealing to both commercial and government customers.

Defense contracts are becoming an increasingly important part of the business. The U.S. Space Force and allied nations are seeking reliable domestic launch providers to reduce dependence on foreign systems and ensure responsive access to space. Rocket Lab's proven track record and U.S. manufacturing footprint position it well for continued growth in this segment.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Despite the enthusiasm, risks remain. Rocket Lab is still a relatively young company operating in a capital-intensive industry. Successful Neutron development and consistent launch cadence will be critical to sustaining investor confidence. Competition from SpaceX, Blue Origin, and emerging players could intensify as the small-launch market matures.

Supply chain constraints, regulatory hurdles and technical challenges during Neutron's test flight program could create volatility. The stock's rapid rise has also left it vulnerable to profit-taking and potential corrections if near-term milestones are missed.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Bright

Looking further into 2026 and beyond, analysts project Rocket Lab could achieve annual revenues exceeding $2 billion by 2028 if Neutron enters regular service and the space systems business continues scaling. The company's focus on reusability for Neutron, advanced manufacturing techniques and strong customer relationships provide multiple paths for growth.

For investors, Thursday's surge highlights both the opportunity and volatility in the commercial space sector. While the move may invite some profit-taking, the fundamental story — accelerating launch cadence, growing backlog and expanding role in national security — suggests further upside if execution remains strong.

Those already holding shares have compelling reasons to maintain positions, while new buyers may view periodic pullbacks as opportunities to participate in what many see as a multi-year secular growth story in space infrastructure. Diversification within the aerospace sector remains prudent, but Rocket Lab stands out for its technological innovation and market momentum.

As trading continued Thursday, attention turned to whether the stock could hold these elevated levels or if momentum carries it even higher. Regardless, Rocket Lab has delivered a powerful reminder of how specialized players in the new space economy can deliver outsized returns when technological milestones align with strong customer demand.

The company's transformation from a small-launch specialist to a comprehensive space systems provider appears well underway, with today's results marking a significant milestone in that journey. Whether this proves to be a new chapter of sustained outperformance will depend on continued execution in the quarters ahead, but for now, investors are rewarding Rocket Lab handsomely for delivering on its growth promises.