SanDisk Stock Rockets Past $940 as AI Memory Boom Ignites Massive Rally

MILPITAS, Calif. — SanDisk Corp. shares surged more than 4% midday Wednesday, climbing toward $947 as investors piled into the memory chip maker amid unrelenting demand for high-speed storage to power artificial intelligence systems.

The stock, trading under NASDAQ: **SNDK**, hit an intraday high of $948.06 before pulling back slightly. By 12:19 p.m. EDT on April 22, shares stood at $946.53, up $43.04 or 4.76% from the previous close. Volume topped 7.6 million shares, well above average but below the frenzied levels seen during recent record runs.

The rally extends a stunning year for the company, which has transformed from a Western Digital spinoff into one of Wall Street's hottest AI plays. Since completing its separation from Western Digital in February 2025, SanDisk shares have skyrocketed more than 1,200%, turning a once-dormant ticker into a market darling. Year-to-date gains in 2026 alone exceed 290%, dwarfing the S&P 500's modest advance.

Analysts point to a perfect storm: exploding AI workloads that require vast amounts of NAND flash memory, tight industry supply, and SanDisk's aggressive push into enterprise solid-state drives. The company's data center segment, a key beneficiary, posted 64% sequential revenue growth in its most recent quarter, with hyperscale customers lining up for next-generation solutions.

"SanDisk is at the epicenter of the AI infrastructure buildout," said one analyst who raised the price target to $975 from $675 earlier this week. Multiple firms have hiked forecasts in recent days, with some bull cases reaching as high as $2,600 per share in optimistic scenarios.

SanDisk reported strong fiscal first-quarter 2026 results in early November 2025, with revenue of $2.31 billion, up 21% sequentially and beating guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.22. Datacenter revenue jumped 26% from the prior period, and the company highlighted progress qualifying products with major hyperscalers.

By the second quarter, momentum accelerated further. Revenue reportedly surged around 61% year-over-year in some updates, driven by enterprise SSD demand. BiCS8 technology, SanDisk's advanced 3D NAND, accounted for 15% of bits shipped and is on track to dominate production by year-end.

The company's fabs are running at full capacity as customers scramble to secure supply through 2027. Industry watchers say NAND undersupply could persist well beyond 2026, with data centers poised to overtake mobile devices as the largest NAND consumer for the first time this year.

SanDisk also joined the elite Nasdaq-100 Index on April 20, a milestone that typically draws index fund buying and boosts visibility. The inclusion followed a blistering run that saw the stock hit an all-time high near $965 earlier in April. While some "sell the news" profit-taking emerged around the event, the broader AI tailwind has kept buyers engaged.

On the product front, SanDisk unveiled a next-generation portable SSD lineup in February 2026, featuring faster speeds tailored for AI-generated content and demanding creative workflows. The three-tier portfolio includes Extreme, Extreme PRO and standard models with capacities up to 8TB, underscoring the company's consumer roots even as enterprise sales dominate growth.

Founded decades ago as a pioneer in flash memory cards, SanDisk now operates as an independent entity focused on NAND technology after the 2025 spinoff. Western Digital, which had acquired the original SanDisk in 2016, sold down its stake through a $3.1 billion secondary offering earlier this year to reduce debt, further freeing SanDisk to chart its own course.

Despite the euphoria, risks remain. The stock carries a high valuation with a negative GAAP P/E due to recent accounting factors, and memory chip cycles have historically been volatile. Some observers flagged potential short-term pullbacks after the Nasdaq-100 addition and ahead of fiscal third-quarter earnings scheduled for April 30.

Yet bulls remain undeterred. Morgan Stanley recently highlighted memory stocks like SanDisk and Micron as the "real AI winners," citing sustained pricing strength and capacity constraints. Bank of America lifted its price target to $1,080, citing robust NAND demand. Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a lofty bull-case scenario.

"AI isn't a one-year story," one portfolio manager said. "Every hyperscaler and enterprise building out training and inference clusters needs faster, denser storage. SanDisk's technology roadmap positions it to capture a bigger slice of that multi-billion-dollar opportunity."

Investors have taken notice. The stock's 52-week range spans from a low near $29 to the recent peak above $965, reflecting both its post-spinoff rebirth and the intensity of the current rally. Market capitalization now hovers around $139 billion, making SanDisk a heavyweight in the semiconductor space.

Company executives have expressed optimism about long-term trends. In recent commentary, they noted engagement with five major hyperscale customers and plans to expand qualifications throughout 2026. Gross margins have held strong near 51%, providing breathing room even as the company invests in capacity.

For everyday investors, SanDisk's story blends nostalgia with cutting-edge relevance. The brand that powered early digital cameras and MP3 players now fuels the data centers training tomorrow's AI models. Portable SSDs continue to serve creators editing massive 8K and AI-enhanced files on the go.

As trading continued Wednesday, some market participants wondered whether the surge could extend further or if rotation out of overheated tech names might cap gains. Options activity has shown mixed sentiment, with some hedging against near-term volatility.

SanDisk is set to report third-quarter results on April 30, an event that could provide fresh catalysts or trigger profit-taking depending on guidance. Analysts will watch closely for updates on BiCS8 ramp-up, hyperscaler wins and any signals about 2027 supply agreements.

For now, the narrative remains one of explosive growth in an AI-driven world. From a spinoff afterthought to a stock that has delivered thousands of percent returns for early believers, SanDisk exemplifies how legacy tech can reinvent itself amid paradigm shifts.

Whether the rally sustains or consolidates, one thing is clear: memory is no longer a commodity business when artificial intelligence devours data at unprecedented scale. SanDisk, once known for thumb drives and memory cards, is writing a new chapter as a critical enabler of the AI revolution.