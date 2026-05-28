NEW YORK — Micron Technology Inc. shares climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising 29.41 points or 3.28 percent to $925.29 in morning trading, as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence infrastructure continued to drive the memory chipmaker higher amid tight supply conditions and bullish Wall Street forecasts.

The rally pushed Micron's market capitalization closer to or above the $1 trillion mark in recent sessions, cementing its position among the most valuable U.S. companies and highlighting its central role in powering AI data centers. The stock has experienced extraordinary gains in 2026, fueled by record demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in advanced computing applications.

At 9:57 a.m. EDT on May 27, the surge reflected continued momentum following UBS's recent aggressive price target increase to $1,625 from $535, one of the highest on Wall Street. This optimism underscores expectations of sustained pricing power and revenue growth as AI adoption accelerates globally.

AI Demand Reshapes Memory Market

Micron, a leading producer of DRAM and NAND memory chips, has benefited enormously from the explosion in AI server deployments. High-bandwidth memory, essential for training and running large language models, remains in severe shortage, with Micron's 2026 HBM production capacity already sold out. This scarcity has allowed the company to secure long-term supply agreements and achieve gross margins approaching or exceeding 75 percent in recent quarters.

Analysts point to a structural shift in the semiconductor industry, where memory is no longer a cyclical commodity business but a critical bottleneck in AI infrastructure. Customers, including major hyperscalers and GPU manufacturers, are competing aggressively for supply, driving up average selling prices and extending visibility into future revenue.

Recent earnings demonstrated the strength of this trend. Revenue growth exceeded 190 percent year-over-year in some periods, while earnings showed even more dramatic improvement. The company's ability to ramp production of next-generation HBM4 products ahead of schedule has further boosted confidence.

Analyst Optimism and Valuation Debate

UBS's outsized price target reflects expectations that Micron could capture significant share in the expanding AI memory market. Other firms, including Mizuho and Melius Research, have also raised targets substantially, with some forecasting over $1,100 per share.

Despite the rapid run-up — with shares more than doubling in recent months — some investors argue Micron still offers relative value given its growth trajectory. Catalyst Funds CIO David Miller noted the company's fundamentals remain compelling even after substantial gains.

Jim Cramer of CNBC's "Mad Money" described Micron as "deserving" of trillion-dollar status, citing its transformation from a traditional memory player to a key enabler of the AI revolution.

Manufacturing Expansion and Strategic Positioning

Micron has invested heavily to meet demand, announcing multibillion-dollar expansions in the United States and Singapore. The company recently began 1-alpha DRAM manufacturing at its Virginia facility, enhancing domestic production capacity amid global supply chain concerns.

These investments position Micron as the primary U.S.-based memory manufacturer capable of serving Western AI leaders seeking to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers. Long-term contracts spanning several years provide revenue stability uncommon in the historically volatile memory sector.

Broader Market Context

Micron's performance has helped lift the semiconductor sector and broader technology indices. Its success illustrates how AI spending extends beyond GPU leaders like Nvidia to the supporting infrastructure of memory and storage. As data center buildouts continue, memory demand is expected to remain elevated through 2027 and beyond.

The stock's volatility remains a factor, with rapid gains inviting periodic pullbacks. However, strong fundamentals — including sold-out capacity and rising margins — have supported repeated rebounds. Year-to-date gains in 2026 have been exceptional, transforming Micron from a mid-tier chip stock to a market heavyweight.

Risks and Outlook

While the outlook is bright, challenges persist. Geopolitical tensions could disrupt global supply chains, and any slowdown in AI capital expenditure might moderate demand growth. Competition from Samsung and SK Hynix remains intense, though current shortages mitigate near-term risks.

Analysts project continued robust growth, with some forecasting Micron's revenue could more than double in coming years as HBM becomes a larger portion of its business. The transition to HBM4 and future generations is expected to sustain high margins.

Investors will watch upcoming earnings for further guidance on 2026 and 2027 capacity allocation. Any indication of easing shortages could temper enthusiasm, while continued tightness would likely support further upside.

Significance for Investors

Micron's ascent reflects broader themes in technology investing: the critical importance of enabling technologies in transformative trends. As companies race to deploy AI capabilities, memory providers like Micron have moved from cyclical suppliers to strategic partners with pricing leverage.

The stock's inclusion in major indices and its trillion-dollar valuation mark a coming-of-age moment for the company. Portfolio managers increasingly view it as a core holding in technology and AI-themed strategies.

As trading continues on Wednesday, Micron's performance will be closely monitored for signs of sustained momentum. With AI infrastructure spending showing few signs of abating, the memory boom appears poised to extend, potentially carrying the stock to new heights in the months ahead.

The remarkable transformation underscores how quickly market leadership can shift in the semiconductor industry when technological tailwinds align with supply constraints. For Micron, the AI era has delivered one of the most impressive stock rallies in recent memory.