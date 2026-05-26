Micron Shares Soar 13% as UBS Triples Price Target on Surging AI Memory Demand

NEW YORK — Micron Technology Inc. shares surged more than 13% on Tuesday, climbing to $851.70 as investors cheered a sweeping analyst upgrade from UBS that highlighted the company's strong position in the artificial intelligence-driven memory chip boom.

The semiconductor maker's stock rose $100.70, or 13.41%, in morning trading, reflecting renewed optimism about sustained demand for high-bandwidth memory and other advanced chips essential for AI infrastructure. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri more than tripled his price target on Micron to $1,625 from $535, while maintaining a Buy rating, citing long-term supply agreements and structural shortages in the memory market.

The upgrade comes amid a broader rally in semiconductor stocks fueled by expectations of continued capital spending by hyperscale data center operators. Micron has benefited significantly from the AI boom, with its high-bandwidth memory products seeing robust demand that has outpaced supply for extended periods.

The company's recent financial performance has been exceptional. In its fiscal second quarter ended February 2026, Micron reported revenue of $23.86 billion and earnings per share of $12.20, easily surpassing Wall Street expectations. The results were driven by strong growth in its Cloud Memory Business Unit, which generated $5.284 billion in revenue at a 66% gross margin.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has emphasized that current supply constraints for high-bandwidth memory and DRAM are structural rather than cyclical. The company has signed multi-year strategic agreements with major customers, locking in volumes and providing visibility into future revenue streams. Micron's entire 2026 high-bandwidth memory supply is reportedly sold out, with HBM4 shipments already underway for key applications including NVIDIA platforms.

Analysts project continued strong growth. UBS significantly raised its earnings per share estimates for calendar years 2027 through 2029, signaling confidence that the AI memory supercycle has durable earnings power. The firm now sees free cash flow potentially exceeding $400 billion over the coming years as Micron ramps production across multiple fabrication facilities.

The stock's surge also reflects a favorable macro environment. Optimism around potential U.S.-Iran peace talks has boosted risk appetite across global markets, supporting technology and semiconductor shares. Micron's performance stands out even within a strong sector, as memory chip demand remains a critical bottleneck in the AI buildout.

Micron has aggressively expanded its manufacturing footprint to meet this demand. The company recently announced a $2 billion expansion of its Manassas, Virginia fab and has begun production of 1-alpha DRAM at the site. These investments position Micron to capture a larger share of the growing market for advanced memory solutions.

Wall Street sentiment has turned increasingly bullish. Several firms have raised price targets in recent weeks, with some projecting shares could reach $1,000 or higher in the coming 12 to 18 months. The consensus view is that Micron is transitioning from a cyclical memory supplier to a critical enabler of artificial intelligence infrastructure with more predictable and higher-margin revenue streams.

The company's valuation, while elevated compared to historical averages, is supported by exceptional growth metrics. Analysts forecast fiscal 2026 revenue around $33.5 billion with continued margin expansion. Gross margins have climbed steadily as higher-value AI products constitute a larger portion of the mix.

Investors have rewarded Micron's execution. The stock has more than doubled year-to-date and is trading near all-time highs. The latest move extends a powerful rally driven by AI enthusiasm and positive industry fundamentals, including tightening supply conditions and rising contract prices for DRAM and NAND flash.

Micron's competitive position has strengthened relative to peers. Long-term supply agreements with hyperscalers provide revenue visibility that was previously lacking in the notoriously cyclical memory industry. Management has highlighted that these contracts include fixed volume commitments and partially fixed pricing, reducing traditional boom-bust volatility.

The semiconductor sector broadly has benefited from AI tailwinds. Companies involved in memory, processors and related infrastructure have seen significant re-rating as investors price in multi-year growth cycles. Micron stands out due to its specific exposure to high-bandwidth memory, which is essential for training and running large AI models.

Challenges remain. Geopolitical risks, particularly around Taiwan and potential export restrictions, continue to pose concerns for the broader semiconductor industry. Micron has worked to diversify its manufacturing base, with significant investments in the United States and other locations to mitigate these risks.

The company also faces competition from Samsung and SK Hynix in the memory space. However, strong demand has lifted all boats, with industry-wide shortages supporting pricing power across major players.

For Micron shareholders, the latest surge validates the company's strategic pivot toward higher-value AI products. The stock's performance this year has been exceptional, delivering substantial returns even as broader market volatility persists.

Looking ahead, Micron's trajectory will depend on continued AI investment by major technology companies. As long as hyperscalers and enterprises prioritize AI infrastructure, demand for advanced memory is expected to remain robust.

The company's next earnings report will be closely watched for further confirmation of its guidance and outlook. Analysts anticipate another strong quarter, with revenue and earnings continuing to track well above prior-year levels.

Micron's rise reflects broader transformation in the technology sector. Memory chips, once viewed as commodity products, are now critical components in the AI revolution. This shift has fundamentally altered the earnings power and valuation multiples for companies like Micron.

As the stock approaches new highs, some investors may question whether the rally has gotten ahead of fundamentals. However, most analysts maintain that the structural changes in the industry support higher valuations than in previous cycles.

For long-term investors, Micron represents exposure to one of the most compelling secular growth trends in technology. The combination of AI demand, supply discipline and technological leadership positions the company for continued success in the years ahead.

Tuesday's sharp gain adds to what has been a remarkable run for Micron shareholders. The stock's performance underscores the market's confidence in management's ability to capitalize on the AI opportunity while navigating industry challenges.

As the trading day continues, Micron shares will likely remain in focus. The significant move highlights the stock's sensitivity to analyst commentary and broader sentiment around artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

The semiconductor sector's momentum appears intact, with Micron leading gains on positive news flow. Investors will continue monitoring developments in AI adoption, supply chain dynamics and competitive positioning as the year progresses.