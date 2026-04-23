SanDisk Stock at $979: Analysts Split on Buy or Sell Amid Explosive AI NAND Rally in 2026

MILPITAS, Calif. — SanDisk Corp. shares have delivered one of the most spectacular runs in recent memory, surging past $979 after climbing more than 1,200% since its 2025 spinoff from Western Digital, yet investors now face a classic Wall Street dilemma: is the memory chip maker still a compelling buy at these elevated levels, or has the AI-driven rally priced in too much optimism for 2026 and beyond?

The stock, trading under NASDAQ: **SNDK**, closed at **$979.07** on April 22, up **$75.58** or **8.37%** in a single session amid heavy volume exceeding 15 million shares. That move pushed the company's market capitalization near $145 billion and extended year-to-date gains well beyond 275% in 2026 alone. The rally has been fueled by unrelenting demand for high-capacity NAND flash memory used in AI data centers, where hyperscalers are building massive "data lakes" that require vastly more storage than traditional computing workloads.

SanDisk, which focuses almost exclusively on NAND technology after the spinoff, has become a pure-play beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom. Its data center segment has posted explosive sequential growth, with enterprise SSD revenue jumping sharply as customers scramble to secure supply through 2027. Company executives have noted that NAND undersupply could persist well beyond 2026, with data centers on track to overtake mobile devices as the largest consumer of NAND bits for the first time this year. Fabs are running at full capacity, BiCS8 production is ramping, and gross margins have expanded dramatically toward the mid-60% range in recent guidance.

Analysts remain broadly constructive but show growing divergence in conviction. The consensus rating across roughly 25 firms sits at "Moderate Buy," with 19 Buy ratings, five Holds and one Sell. Average 12-month price targets cluster around $720 to $930, implying potential downside from current levels for some models, yet individual targets reveal far more bullish scenarios. Bank of America recently lifted its target to $1,080 from $900 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing stronger-than-expected NAND pricing power. Wells Fargo raised its target to $975 from $675 with an Equal Weight stance. Bernstein and Evercore ISI have floated optimistic bull cases reaching $1,250 to $2,600 in extreme scenarios tied to sustained AI spending.

The bullish case rests on structural shifts rather than a short-term cycle. Hyperscalers continue to expand capital expenditure aggressively for AI training and inference clusters, where high-performance SSDs are essential for handling massive datasets. SanDisk's long-term agreements with major customers, combined with disciplined industry supply, have created rare pricing leverage in a sector historically prone to boom-and-bust dynamics. Revenue guidance for upcoming quarters points to continued double-digit growth, and some forecasts see earnings per share climbing toward $70–$90 by 2027 under optimistic assumptions.

Yet risks are substantial at these valuations. The stock trades at a significant premium following its parabolic rise, with some traditional metrics appearing stretched. Memory cycles have historically reversed sharply once supply catches up, and any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending — whether from economic caution, higher interest rates or shifts in hyperscaler priorities — could pressure pricing and margins. Geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains add another layer of uncertainty, as does competition from rivals like Micron and SK Hynix that are also ramping advanced NAND production.

SanDisk's post-spinoff independence has allowed sharper focus on NAND innovation, including next-generation enterprise SSDs with capacities up to 256TB designed specifically for AI workloads. The company joined the Nasdaq-100 Index in April, typically triggering index fund inflows, yet some "sell the news" profit-taking followed the inclusion. Inclusion also heightened visibility, drawing fresh institutional interest even as short-term volatility increased.

For long-term investors, the demographic and technological tailwinds remain compelling. AI is not a one-year phenomenon; every major cloud provider and enterprise building out training clusters needs denser, faster storage. SanDisk's technology roadmap, including BiCS9 and planned BiCS10 layers, positions it to capture a larger share of that multi-year opportunity. Gross margins near 51–67% in recent periods provide financial flexibility for capacity investments while rewarding shareholders.

Short-term traders, however, must weigh the possibility of consolidation after such a steep run. The stock's 52-week range spans from roughly $29 to above $965, illustrating both rebirth potential and the intensity of momentum. Options activity has shown mixed hedging, with some participants protecting against near-term pullbacks ahead of the April 30 earnings report. That print will be closely watched for updates on hyperscaler qualifications, BiCS8 ramp progress and any commentary on 2027 supply agreements.

Company leadership has expressed confidence in sustained engagement with five major hyperscalers and plans to expand qualifications throughout 2026. The balance sheet remains solid post-spinoff, with strong cash generation from operations supporting both growth and potential returns to shareholders.

Ultimately, the decision to buy or sell SanDisk in 2026 hinges on one's time horizon and view of the AI investment cycle. Bulls argue the current rally reflects a secular shift toward memory as a critical AI enabler, not just another cyclical upswing, and that current prices still discount