ATLANTA — Krispy Kreme is marking National Doughnut Day on Friday with a straightforward offer for customers: one free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary, available in-shop and at drive-thru locations across the United States.

The promotion, running all day June 5 while supplies last, celebrates the annual holiday dedicated to the sweet treat and its historical roots. Customers can select from a variety of options including the iconic Original Glazed, chocolate-iced, filled varieties and other classics, excluding limited-edition or specialty items.

"Stop in your local shop on Friday, 6/5 and get a FREE Doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary," Krispy Kreme stated on its official site. The offer is limited to one per guest at participating U.S. shop locations.

How to Redeem the Free Doughnut Offer

To take advantage of the deal today, simply visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru. No app, coupon or membership is required. Walk in, place your order for the free doughnut and enjoy. Drive-thru service also participates, offering convenience for those on the go.

Popular locations may experience lines, particularly during peak morning and afternoon hours. Arriving early or during off-peak times can help avoid waits. Shoppers should confirm participation with their local store via the Krispy Kreme website locator or by phone, as offers apply only at company-operated and select participating outlets.

In addition to the free single doughnut, Krispy Kreme offers a value deal: purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price and receive a dozen Original Glazed for just $2. This option is available in-shop, drive-thru, online for pickup or delivery, subject to standard terms.

Background on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day originated in 1938 in Chicago, established by the Salvation Army to honor the "Donut Lassies" — women volunteers who provided doughnuts to American soldiers during World War I. Operating under challenging conditions in France starting in 1917, they used improvised methods to fry thousands of the treats, boosting morale for the troops.

The holiday on the first Friday in June has since evolved into a nationwide celebration blending historical remembrance with modern promotions. Krispy Kreme's giveaway continues a tradition of sharing joy through fresh doughnuts, often drawing crowds and generating community buzz.

Krispy Kreme's Enduring Popularity

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is renowned for its light, airy doughnuts and the "Hot Now" sign that signals fresh batches coming off the conveyor. The brand operates hundreds of retail shops, emphasizing quality ingredients and on-site production.

The free doughnut promotion highlights the company's customer engagement strategy. Past celebrations have created festive atmospheres, with staff distributing warm treats amid smiles and social media shares. The 2026 edition aligns with strong demand for indulgent, shareable experiences.

Beyond the free offer, Krispy Kreme's menu features dozens of varieties, from simple glazed to filled, iced and seasonal specialties. Pairing a complimentary doughnut with coffee or other items can enhance the visit, though the no-purchase rule keeps the entry barrier low.

Tips for a Smooth Experience

Plan your visit strategically. Check store hours, which often start early in the morning. Bring friends or family to share the occasion, as the day encourages communal enjoyment. For those seeking more than one doughnut, combine the free single with the dozen deal to maximize value.

Be mindful of availability — popular flavors may run out at busy spots. Mobile ordering can help with the dozen promotion, though the free single remains an in-person experience. Respect store staff during high-volume periods to keep the positive vibes flowing.

Health considerations apply as with any treat. Nutrition experts recommend moderation, perhaps balancing the indulgence with physical activity. Many use the day as a fun, occasional reward rather than a daily habit.

Broader National Doughnut Day Landscape

Krispy Kreme shares the spotlight with other chains. Dunkin' offers a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase, while 7-Eleven, Duck Donuts, Lidl and others provide their own incentives. These collective deals amplify the holiday's appeal and drive foot traffic industry-wide.

Social media platforms are filled with photos of hauls and customer reactions, turning individual visits into shared moments. Krispy Kreme's approachable promotion reinforces its brand as accessible and celebratory.

Cultural and Economic Role

Doughnuts hold a special place in American culture as affordable comforts. National Doughnut Day provides an opportunity for chains to connect with consumers while nodding to historical service. For Krispy Kreme, it strengthens loyalty among fans who appreciate the no-strings generosity.

Economically, such promotions boost same-day sales and visibility. Independent shops sometimes join with unique local twists, fostering competition and community spirit. The day underscores doughnuts' role as a simple pleasure bridging everyday routines and special occasions.

Read more Free Doughnuts Today: National Doughnut Day 2026 Brings Freebies and Deals at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Free Doughnuts Today: National Doughnut Day 2026 Brings Freebies and Deals at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

Looking Ahead

As National Doughnut Day unfolds, Krispy Kreme locations stand prepared to deliver fresh joy. The free offer represents more than a giveaway — it embodies celebration rooted in history and community connection.

Whether grabbing a quick treat during a commute, surprising colleagues or enjoying a family moment, today provides an ideal chance to participate. With clear redemption steps and widespread availability, Krispy Kreme makes it easy for everyone to join the fun.

Consumers are encouraged to act promptly, as supplies are limited and enthusiasm runs high. For the latest details or to locate the nearest shop, visit Krispy Kreme's official resources. In a busy world, a free warm doughnut offers a sweet, momentary escape and a nod to the traditions that make such days special.

The promotion caps a week of focus on simple indulgences, reminding participants of the power of shared treats and community spirit. For Krispy Kreme enthusiasts, it's another opportunity to savor the brand's signature quality without cost.