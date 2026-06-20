10 Things to Know as Grandma's Marathon Celebrates Its 50th Year in Duluth This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — What started in 1977 as a single race has grown into one of the most celebrated road races in the country, and this weekend, Grandma's Marathon is marking five decades of history with its biggest celebration yet. Here are 10 things to know about the milestone weekend.

1. The race sold out faster than ever before

Grandma's Marathon in Duluth opened registration and sold out in record time — just 12 hours. The half marathon also quickly sold out. The race is set for June 20, 2026, and will be the 50th running of the marathon along the North Shore.

That pace of registration followed a pattern organizers had anticipated well in advance. After record-setting registration numbers last year — the half marathon and 5K sold out in less than two days, and the marathon sold out in a month — organizers expected even more interest this year ahead of the event's 50th anniversary celebration. "Wait until October 2, and you may be too late," said Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider, referencing the event's October 1 open date for general registration.

2. Organizers adjusted race capacities for the milestone year

Expecting more interest surrounding the 50th celebration, organizers adjusted capacities for the 2026 race weekend, with the marathon taking on more participants than in previous years to accommodate the heightened demand tied to the anniversary.

3. A drone show will light up the sky over Bayfront after the race

Grandma's Marathon turns 50, and organizers are pulling out all the stops. New this year, a drone show sponsored by Visit Duluth will take to the night sky after the race wraps on Saturday, with 300 drones forming images central to the marathon and the community that fuels it. The show is set to highlight the weekend-long music festival and celebration at Bayfront Festival Park.

4. Two of Duluth's most iconic landmarks will glow green for the weekend

Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert has announced that both the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit green for race weekend, turning two of the city's most recognizable landmarks into part of the citywide celebration.

5. The festivities begin Thursday with a milestone expo

Before anyone laces up, the weekend begins at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Now in its 30th year, the Essentia Health Fitness Expo will fill Pioneer Hall and the Arena with close to 100 vendors showing off the latest in running apparel, gear, and technology. The expo is free and open to the public, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, and continuing the following day.

6. Friday kicks off with the William A. Irvin 5K and kids' races

Races begin Friday, kicked off with Whipper Snapper races for kids at Bayfront Festival Park, followed by the William A. Irvin 5K, which was first run in 1994. The race is named after the Great Lakes ore boat docked in the slip at the canal; the course starts at the stern, circles the canal area, and finishes at the bow. Nearly 2,000 runners participate. The 3.1-mile route winds through Canal Park and even takes runners beneath the same finish line structure marathoners will cross the next day.

7. The half marathon sends thousands south along Scenic Route 61 before dawn

Early Saturday morning, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon kicks off, sending more than 7,000 runners south on Scenic Route 61 to Duluth. The half marathon was first run in 1991 and has since eclipsed the marathon in participation by a few hundred runners. The race starts near the Talmadge River and begins at 6 a.m.

8. The main event follows after 7:30 a.m., with a stacked music lineup all weekend

Saturday morning at the crack of dawn, runners take their mark for the half marathon, followed after 7:30 a.m. by the main event: the 50th annual Grandma's Marathon. But it's not just cardio: Rock the Bayfront will feature music on both Friday and Saturday with acts including Hippo Campus, Charlie Parr, Emily Haavik & the 35s, and Soul Asylum.

9. Traffic disruptions are expected, but one major road is getting a break

One thing for travelers to know: traffic won't be as bad as it could be. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is pausing construction work on London Road for the weekend; however, multiple other roads on the North Shore will be closed, so drivers should give themselves plenty of time. Businesses in Canal Park are gearing up for extra customers, with at least one new business, Voyageur Donuts, planning to make 750 donuts as a first batch and preparing to make more if demand requires it.

10. The Young Athletes Foundation continues its mission of free youth programming

A central pillar of the race weekend's broader mission involves the Grandma's Marathon Young Athletes Foundation, which puts on free youth races throughout the year — including Whipper Snapper Races on Friday, Wednesday Night at the Races in the summer, and Saturday Morning at the Races in the winter. This year, in honor of the 50th Grandma's Marathon, the foundation gave away free entries to runners 18 and under for other races, such as the upcoming Park Point 5-Miler and 2-Mile Walk on July 16. "It's going so well that I can't imagine having to pull back on that now and charging kids under 18 for races again because it's so mission focused," said race director Shane Bauer. "That's the entire reason Grandma's Marathon Young Athletes Foundation exists is to get people out there and active and conscious of that healthy lifestyle."

Looking Ahead to the Next 50 Years

Race weekend, which also includes the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K, has seen record numbers of finishers each of the previous two years, with 18,359 finishers being the official total from a year ago. Even amid the celebration of the milestone anniversary, organizers say their attention is already turning to what comes next. Bauer and his staff of 10 full-time employees and one part-timer — plus the thousands of volunteers who help — are already thinking ahead to the next 50 years of Grandma's Marathon, and what it could look like, including potential partnerships with the city of Duluth to get more year-round use out of Bayfront Festival Park.

"It's great to be a part of it in any year, and then with the 50th," Bauer said, "I know we had a great staff, but this year, it's like, 'Wow.' It's a superhero staff. It's cool to be a part of."

Schneider echoed that sense of pride in the event's growth over five decades. "The way the race has grown in these 50 years is phenomenal," Schneider said. "We're excited to celebrate and honor that history and success while at the same time setting the stage for many years to come. Each year, we get to showcase our community on a worldwide stage, and that part never gets old."